Guest editorial: Select a charity, not a scam

Posted: December 9th, 2016 | Briefs, Calendar and Opinion, Guest Editorial | No Comments

By Paul Downey

Giving to a charity each year is easy for most of us. We find ourselves drawn to a cause, a particular group, mission and, well, we just plain want to help those who may be less fortunate than ourselves. When you have a personal tie to an organization, giving your hard-earned dollars is simple.

However, what happens when you don’t have a charity in mind or you are new to donating financially? Often during this time of year, con artists take advantage of the generosity of San Diegans and take the hard-earned money for themselves, rather than for reputable and legitimate nonprofit organizations that serve the most vulnerable in our community. Read More

Calendar Dec. 9, 2016-Jan. 12, 2017

Posted: December 9th, 2016 | Briefs, Calendar and Opinion, Calendar | No Comments

Wacky Wonky Wonderland
Sunday, Dec. 11

This holiday event will serve as a donation drive to benefit local children. The event will include festive food and drinks, live holiday music and special seasonal activities at the San Diego Center For Children’s main campus (3002 Armstrong St., Kearny Mesa). Read More

News Briefs — Dec. 9, 2016

Posted: December 9th, 2016 | Briefs, Briefs, Calendar and Opinion | No Comments

Puppy elves greet stressed out shoppers

Surf Dog Ricochet, a certified therapy dog, accompanied a bevy of puppies to Barnes & Noble in Hazard Center to spend the afternoon with holiday shoppers Dec. 3. Ricochet is a surfing canine ambassador for Surfers with Disabilities and other nonprofit programs. Read More