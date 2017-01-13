San Diego County’s unemployment rate declined to 4.7 percent in September and remained below that of Los Angeles (5.2 percent) and Riverside (6.5 percent) counties, California as a whole (5.3 percent), and the nation overall (5 percent). Read More

Changes in the local economy impact every San Diegan, and it can have a large effect on what happens at the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office (TTC). Here are some of the biggest economic trends we at the TTC tracked through the third quarter of 2016 that could affect you, too.

The 32nd Annual YMCA of San Diego County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award Breakfast will be held from 6 to 9 a.m. at the Town & Country Resort, 500 Hotel Circle North. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Dignity Award is given each year to a person or persons who most exemplifies the work and character of its namesake Dr. King. Read More

Get your gator on Early bird tickets on sale for annual festival By Wendy Lemlin The second weekend in May might seem like a long time away, but planning for the 16th annual Gator by the Bay festival has been going on now for months, and headliners have recently been announced. The good news is, discounted advance tickets are on sale now, with the deepest discounts available until Jan. 15. For this limited time, tickets for this weekend filled with Cajun music, food and dance are the most affordable they will ever be. Read More

Congressional Watch: A conversation with Susan A. Davis By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch The calendar has mercifully turned to 2017, leaving behind a tumultuous 2016 that will go down in history as one of America’s most trying, troubling — a year that politically was certainly one of the most shocking, for better or worse, in American history. Few can argue that 2016 brought about a turning point in the political culture of the United States. Where that turning point will lead us is anybody’s guess. Read More

Beer and brats in the house By Dr. Ink The last time I set foot into this quaint house-turned-restaurant, located comfortably off Old Town’s main drag, was when it operated as 25 Forty Bistro. I remember fondly a wine-friendly menu of progressive-American cuisine served within tight, but charming quarters. Much has changed since then. The property’s latest incarnation is Old Town Public, which focuses largely on local and international beer, plus an assortment of hearty grub ranging from specialty tacos and quality burgers to zesty pizzas and meaty sandwiches. Read More

High tech has gone to the dogs By Sari Reis It’s not surprising with everything trending high tech these days that some enterprising entrepreneurs with a love of animals would partner with some brilliant software engineers to create some awesome electronics for our furry companions. The pet industry, which continues to grow in leaps and bounds, is ripe for development of devices that perform a multitude of functions — from keeping our pets safe in their yards to analyzing their on-going physical well-being. And there is no question that there is a lot more to come. Read More

Moving San Diego forward in 2017 District 7 Dispatch By Scott Sherman Last month, I had the great honor of being sworn into my second term to serve District 7 on the San Diego City Council. I am proud to continue serving the area that I have lived in nearly all my life. Working together, we have accomplished a lot these past four years. Some achievements I am most proud of include: Read More

Ask Kathy: Appliances and home sales By Kathy McSherry | Ask Kathy Hi Kathy: When we moved to California and purchased a brand-new home, we learned that certain appliances were not included with the purchase. This was confusing to us as the practice on the East Coast is all appliances are included in the purchase of any home. When it comes time to replace our appliances, would it be advisable to invest in high end “smart” appliances with the expectation that this will increase our home value, or install medium grade appliances with the expectation that the buyer will replace the appliances. —Carl H. Read More

Weight-loss belly balloon: Is it right for you? Dr. Julie Ellner A new FDA-approved procedure is now being offered in San Diego for weight-loss. The gastric “belly” balloon is a non-surgical, outpatient procedure that has been shown to be up to three times more effective for weight loss than those who do diet and exercise alone. It is a non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical means of creating a profound sense of fullness. One of the reasons why people hit a weight-loss plateau is because dieting alone increases chemical hunger. This is a way to relieve the hunger and be successful without surgery or drugs. Read More

City wants input about Mission Valley transit habits By SDCNN Staff The city of San Diego is encouraging residents to participate in an online survey to learn more about commuter habits in Mission Valley area as part of its Climate Action Plan (CAP). The CAP is a city program with the purpose of creating a sustainable city in respect to its environmental impact. Residents may access the online survey at bit.ly/2gZmUZg. Read More

‘Carol’ — Cygnet’s warm-hearted gem By Charlene Baldridge Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol in Prose, Being a Ghost-Story of Christmas” originally began as a novella published in 1843, and then, almost immediately, it was adapted for the theater. The uplifting story recounts the redemption of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge through the Christmas Eve visitations of his decidedly dead partner, Jacob Marley, and three Ghosts of Christmas — Past, Present and Yet to Come. Read More

Dining Out in San Diego — Dec. 9, 2016 By Frank Sabatini, Jr. A cafeteria-style restaurant featuring scratch cooking with locally sourced ingredients opened Nov. 28 in the Hotel Circle space previously occupied by Adam’s Steak & Eggs. Read More

Holiday food, toy and clothing drives By SDCNN Staff The holidays are the best time of year to give to fellow San Diegans who are less fortunate than ourselves. With that in mind, Mission Valley News has compiled a list of food, toy and other charity drives from around San Diego County. Read More

Why walk? By Erica Moe | Get Fit Walking and running are two of the most popular forms of exercise in the U.S. In a head-to-head battle, which is better? Read More

Letter to the Editor – Dec. 9, 2016 Trolley extension a pittance of what’s needed Re: “A new ride” [Volume 10, Issue 11] Read your article on the proposed new Blue Line trolley that will service the UCSD and the UTC area and want to comment. Read More

Interest rates and home value By Kathy McSherr Hello Kathy: I live in the Origen community of Civita in Mission Valley. The value of my home has gone up over $130,000 since my original purchase in 2013. Recently, home mortgage rates have been rising and indications are that they could continue to rise. Will rising interest rates slow down or even decrease the appreciation in home values that we have experienced in 2016? —Edward P. Read More

Parade of Lights expands and delights This year’s theme will tip a hat to San Diego Zoo’s birthday By Gina McGalliard Although we may not get a snowy “white Christmas” here in sunny San Diego, we do have our own coastal-themed holiday tradition: the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, a procession of more than 80 decorated boats. Read More

Congressional Watch: San Diego reps go unchanged By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch The 2016 presidential election has now come and gone, and while many are still in shock and disbelief about the stunning upset in the main event, the local congressional races brought few surprises. Read More

Don’t take pets for granted during holidays By Sari Reis As the holidays approach, I encourage you to invite your social, furry kids to participate in as many festive experiences as possible. When friends and relatives come to visit, allow your pets to interact with guests, rather than relegating them to a crate or behind a closed door. If you are planning a festive meal, provide some special healthy treats that they can enjoy while you are sitting at the table. Read More