Featured
By SDCNN Staff
The city of San Diego is encouraging residents to participate in an online survey to learn more about commuter habits in Mission Valley area as part of its Climate Action Plan (CAP). The CAP is a city program with the purpose of creating a sustainable city in respect to its environmental impact.
Residents may access the online survey at bit.ly/2gZmUZg. Read More
By Charlene Baldridge
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol in Prose, Being a Ghost-Story of Christmas” originally began as a novella published in 1843, and then, almost immediately, it was adapted for the theater. The uplifting story recounts the redemption of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge through the Christmas Eve visitations of his decidedly dead partner, Jacob Marley, and three Ghosts of Christmas — Past, Present and Yet to Come. Read More
By Frank Sabatini, Jr.
A cafeteria-style restaurant featuring scratch cooking with locally sourced ingredients opened Nov. 28 in the Hotel Circle space previously occupied by Adam’s Steak & Eggs. Read More
By SDCNN Staff
The holidays are the best time of year to give to fellow San Diegans who are less fortunate than ourselves. With that in mind, Mission Valley News has compiled a list of food, toy and other charity drives from around San Diego County. Read More
By Erica Moe | Get Fit
Walking and running are two of the most popular forms of exercise in the U.S. In a head-to-head battle, which is better? Read More
Trolley extension a pittance of what’s needed
Re: “A new ride” [Volume 10, Issue 11]
Read your article on the proposed new Blue Line trolley that will service the UCSD and the UTC area and want to comment. Read More
By Kathy McSherr
Hello Kathy:
I live in the Origen community of Civita in Mission Valley. The value of my home has gone up over $130,000 since my original purchase in 2013. Recently, home mortgage rates have been rising and indications are that they could continue to rise. Will rising interest rates slow down or even decrease the appreciation in home values that we have experienced in 2016?
—Edward P. Read More
This year’s theme will tip a hat to San Diego Zoo’s birthday
By Gina McGalliard
Although we may not get a snowy “white Christmas” here in sunny San Diego, we do have our own coastal-themed holiday tradition: the San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, a procession of more than 80 decorated boats. Read More
By Andy Cohen | Congressional Watch
The 2016 presidential election has now come and gone, and while many are still in shock and disbelief about the stunning upset in the main event, the local congressional races brought few surprises. Read More
By Sari Reis
As the holidays approach, I encourage you to invite your social, furry kids to participate in as many festive experiences as possible.
When friends and relatives come to visit, allow your pets to interact with guests, rather than relegating them to a crate or behind a closed door. If you are planning a festive meal, provide some special healthy treats that they can enjoy while you are sitting at the table. Read More
By Scott Sherman
The city of San Diego recently announced the launch of a new online tool called “OpenCounter.” The new web portal can be found on the website business.sandiego.gov and changes what was once a daunting permitting process to a simplified process showing business owners where they can locate a business, and what permits they will need to open. Running a business is hard enough and this online tool makes it easier for small business owners to succeed. Read More
JAZZ
Thursday and Fridays: Antonio Fe at the Cosmo in The Cosmopolitan Restaurant and Hotel. Free. 6 p.m. 2660 Calhoun St., Old Town. OldTownCosmopolitan.com. Read More
Assemblymember Weber’s mobile office
Second Tuesday of the month, 6–8 p.m. and third Monday of the month, 10 a.m.–noon
Connect with Assemblymember Shirley Weber’s staff in your community, get help with any problems you are having with public agencies, ask questions about legislation and learn about state and local services. Read More
Crafts for kids
Tuesdays, 4–5 p.m.
Stretch your imagination and create fabulous crafts. The craft is different every week. Read More
By Frank Sabatini Jr.
In various team matches on season 13 of Bravo’s “Top Chef,” she cooked for a mass gay wedding; caused a solar oven tube to explode when adding water to it; and endured grueling hours taping other kitchen showdowns in cities throughout California. Then, during an elimination round in the fifth episode, the show’s judges told her to “pack your knives and go.” Read More
By Dr. Ink
Since its humble beginnings in San Diego 27 years ago, Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill has spawned multiple locations, allowing customers to nosh on internationally inspired dishes while partaking in numerous wines, select craft beers and soju cocktails. Gone are the days when only pizza and domestic brews like Budweiser dominated the menu. Read More
By Frank Sabatini Jr.
San Diego-based Primos Management Inc. has opened Primos Public Corner, a full-service restaurant and bar in Mission Valley’s Fenton Marketplace. The company operates more than 20 fast-casual eateries under the name Primos Mexican Food, although this is its first large-scale establishment, says chief marketing officer James Quijano. Read More
By SDCNN Staff
San Diego Community News Network (SDCNN) won a total of seven awards at San Diego Press Club’s 43rd annual Excellence in Journalism Awards on Oct. 25 at the Joe & Vi Jacobs Center at Market Creek. Read More
By Erica Moe
What exercise works your total body, burns tons of calories, includes cardio and strength simultaneously and eliminates most injuries? This is not a trick question. The answer is — wait for it — rowing! Read More
Where the Rhine and Mosel converge
By Ron Stern
It would be hard to find a lovelier off-the-beaten-track city to visit in Germany than Koblenz.
Ideally situated where the Mosel River flows into the Rhine, this city has a history dating back 2,000 years starting from when it was a Roman settlement. Today, it is a top tourist destination of stunning beauty with a rich history and culture and a thriving culinary scene. Read More