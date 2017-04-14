Calendar: April 14 – May 11, 2017

FEATURED EVENTS

Mission Valley Craft Beer & Food Festival

Saturday, April 15

Your North County hosts a festival full of complimentary food, beer and spirits. VIP admission offers exclusive specialty beer samples from 19 local breweries.

General admission $60; VIP tickets $90. Get $5 off with promo code YNC. Noon–5 p.m. at Qualcomm Stadium, 9449 Friars Road. Visit bit.ly/2oYUdiY for details and bit.ly/2oZarsl for tickets.

Easter Sunday brunch

Sunday, April 16

Crowne Plaza San Diego hosts an Easter brunch featuring a breakfast buffet and cooked-to-order entrees. Bottomless mimosas and bloody marys are also available with an upgrade.

Adults $35, Seniors $32, Children $16 and kids under 5 years old free. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Crowne Plaza San Diego, 2270 Hotel Circle North. Call 619-297-1101 x3150 for reservations or visit bit.ly/2oZbqsB.

USD President’s Forum on Immigration and Inclusion

Wednesday, April 19

University of San Diego invites you to participate in a discussion on immigration and inclusion in light of the November election. Featured speakers include USD President James T. Harris, USD professors and leaders from neighboring organizations. A public forum will follow.

6-8 p.m. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice Theater, University of San Diego, 5998 Alcala Park. Contact Melissa Olesen at 619-260-4659.

Horisont at Brick by Brick

Thursday, April 20

Swedish band Horisont will bring their heavy blues rock sound to San Diego. They will perform with special guests Dirty Streets, Monolith and Loom. 21 years and older. Tickets $12 in advance; $16 at the door.

Doors 8 p.m. and show 8:30 p.m. Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Ave. Visit bit.ly/2oZigOt.

7th annual San Diego Asian Film Festival

Thursday, April 20–Thursday, April 27

Pacific Arts Movement presents an eight-day festival with 20 films from 10 countries. The program is the biggest yet and features documentaries, comedies and more.

Tickets $9.50–15 online. Times vary. UltraStar Mission Valley, 7510 Hazard Center Drive #100. Visit bit.ly/2okCK1A for tickets and bit.ly/2okGb8s for lineup.

Parent Connection Swap Meet

Sunday, April 23

Scripps Health Parent Connection hosts a swap meet to support families in crisis. More than 150 vendor families will be selling used furniture, clothing, strollers, toys and books.

Admission $2 per person; children under 12 free. Free admission for anyone who downloads Close5 mobile app. 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Qualcomm Stadium, 9449 Friars Road. Contact Pam Nagata at info@sandiegoparent.com or visit sandiegoparent.com.

10th annual Taste of Morena

Wednesday, April 26

The 10th annual Taste of Morena features an evening of savory food and dessert samples, drink specials from microbreweries and local bars, and more.

Complimentary Old Town shuttles and University of San Diego trams available. Tickets $25. 5-9 p.m. in Morena/Linda Vista area. Visit exploremorena.com.

‘The Sara Spencer Washington Story’ at San Diego Black Film Festival

Saturday, April 29

See the award-winning documentary “The Sara Spencer Washington Story” at the San Diego Black Film Festival. The half-hour short film chronicles the life of Sara Spencer Washington, a black businesswoman, philanthropist and political activist from the 1920s. Tickets $10. 1 p.m. AMC Fashion Valley 18, 7037 Friars Road. Visit sdbff.com.

Spring Chic 2017 Fashion Show and OASIS Tutoring Fundraiser

Saturday, May 6

OASIS hosts a fashion show fundraiser that will feature 25 female models to raise money for OASIS Intergenerational Tutoring Program. Complimentary tea, refreshments and mini desserts will be provided.

Early bird registration $30; $40 after April 28. 1-3 p.m. Riverwalk Golf Club, 1150 Fashion Valley Road. Visit sandiegooasis.org.

CIVIC MEETINGS

Linda Vista Planning Group

Monday, April 24

The Linda Vista Planning Group will hold its general meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Linda Vista Branch Library, 2160 Ulric St. Visit bit.ly/2jZpXh5.

Linda Vista Town Council

Thursday, April 20

The Linda Vista Town Council will hold its next meeting with refreshments at 6 p.m. and program at 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Melissa Plaskonos, assistant vice president for facilities management, University of San Diego, will discuss USD’s Master Plan Update.

American Legion Post 731, 7245 Linda Vista Road. Visit lindavista.org.

Mission Valley Planning Group

Wednesday, May 3

Mission Valley Planning Group will hold its general meeting at noon in the Mission Valley Branch Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2jZs7gA.

—Calendars compiled by Sara Butler. To have your calendar listings considered, send information to jeff@sdcnn.com.