Calendar: Aug. 18 – Sept. 14, 2017

FEATURED COMMUNITY EVENTS

Armstrong Garden Center events

Saturday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 9

Armstrong Garden Center will host two community classes this month at their new location, 1350 W. Morena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qZ8Rsa.

– Aug. 19: “Houseplants Made Easy” at 9 a.m.

– July 29: “Garden Basics” at 9 a.m.

Great American Eclipse at the Fleet

Monday, Aug. 21

Enjoy the Great American Eclipse as the Fleet Science Center will host various activities — including a viewing and “Ask an Astronomer” — throughout the morning. Free. 9–11:45 a.m. at 1875 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit bit.ly/2vXxrre.

OLLI Welcome Orientation and Tour

Friday, Aug. 25

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at SDSU — which offers intellectual and literal adventures for adults age 50 and better — invites you to a Welcome Orientation and Tour. Free event and complimentary parking. Light refreshments provided. Comfortable shoes recommended. 9:30–11:30 a.m. at San Diego State University, 5250 Campanile Drive. RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 24 at 619-594-2863, osher@mail.sdsu.edu or neverstoplearning.net/olli.

Sharp HospiceCare benefit dinner and regatta

Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26

Support the Sharp HospiceCare’s Homes for Hospice program with this two-day benefit. Visit give.sharp.com/regatta.

– Pre-race event, Friday, Aug. 25. Enjoy a full-course dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Tickets $195. 6 p.m. at Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave.

– Race and spectator yacht seating, Saturday, Aug. 26. Celebrate the race with a yacht reservation, lunch, refreshments, wine and post-race dinner party. Tickets $150. 11 a.m. at Coronado Yacht Club, 1631 Strand Way. Race begins at 1 p.m.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, Sept. 9

Join the fight for Alzheimer’s first survivor. The route length is 5K. 8:30 a.m. registration; 9:30 a.m. ceremony; 10 a.m. walk. The walk takes place at Crown Point Park, Mission Bay. Contact Edward Jones at 858-551-9811 or visit bit.ly/2w7W490.

‘Memory: Increasing Your Fluid Intelligence and Cognitive Ability’

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Lindsay Wagner will cover ways to improve cognitive ability and “fluid intelligence.” 12:45 p.m. at The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive. Visit bit.ly/2pPTBZx.

FEATURED ARTS EVENTS

Summer of Sycuan Concerts

Sycuan Casino hosts a concert series this summer. Must be 21-and-over to attend. Buy tickets online or at the Live & Up Close box office. 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon. Visit sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

Upcoming concerts:

Friday, Aug. 18: Freddie Jackson, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19: Chippendales, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 3: Chubby Checker, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7: Lita Ford, 8 p.m.

311 concert

Sunday, Aug. 20

American rock band 311 will perform with New Politics. Tickets start at $23. 7:30 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2w7m0BD.

Movies at College Avenue Center

Monday, Aug. 21 and Monday, Sept. 11

The College Avenue Center, 6299 Capri Drive, Del Cerro, hosts occasional movie screenings. Free for supporting members; $2 for all others. Visit bit.ly/2pPTBZx.

Upcoming films:

Monday, Aug. 21: A film with Ralph De Lauro at 1 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 11: “A United Kingdon” at 1 p.m.

‘Wonderspaces’

Through Sunday, Aug. 27

Wonderspaces provides a local, family-friendly alternative to Burning Man. The eclectic pop-up installation of artworks encourages audience interaction. Tickets $16–24 online. Civita Park, 760 Civita Blvd., Mission Valley. Visit wonderspaces.com.

‘Sister Parks’ Art Exhibit

Through Thursday, Aug. 31

Mission Valley Library presents “Sister Parks,” a photography exhibit that explores the connection between California’s Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and the Ikh Nartiin Chuluu Reserve in Mongolia. Exhibit is open the same hours as the library. 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2rJd3cB or contact Phillip Roullard at proullardf16@gmail.com.

Goo Goo Dolls concert

Tuesday, Sept. 12

American rock band Goo Goo Dolls will perform with Phillip Phillips. Tickets start at $33. 7:30 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2w7y063.