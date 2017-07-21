Calendar: July 21 – Aug. 17, 2017

FEATURED COMMUNITY EVENTS

Summer basketball camps

Monday, July 21-Thursday, Aug. 10

Cuyamaca and Grossmont colleges offer youth basketball camps for ages 7-16 years old. Classes are taught on-campus by college basketball coaches. Prices vary. Registration required. Visit bit.ly/2rnNpNw.

Armstrong Garden Center events

Saturday, July 22 and Saturday, July 29

Armstrong Garden Center will host two community classes this month at their new location, 1350 West Morena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qZ8Rsa.

– July 22: ‘Growing Citrus in the Home Garden’ at 9 a.m.

– July 29: ‘Colorful-Flowering Water-wise Plants’ at 9 a.m.

Death Café at Mission Valley Library

Monday, July 31

Interested in the topic of death, dying and end-of-life concerns? Stop by the Death Café for a safe discussion with friendly people. Hosted by Jeanne Marie Bredestege and May Bull. Free admission. Space limited. RSVP required at dreamsaboutwater@gmail.com. 2-3:30 p.m. at Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2tnNJgh.

Free blood pressure screenings

Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Monday, Aug. 14

Two free blood pressure screenings will be offered by the Senior Resources Center of Sharp Memorial Hospital. No appointment necessary. Open to the public. Contact 740-4214.

-Tuesday, August 1: 9:30-11 a.m. at Peninsula Family YMCA, 4390 Valeta St.

-Monday, August 14: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at War Memorial Building, 3325 Zoo Drive

San Diego Bead Society’s 18th annual Bead Bazaar

Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6

Nonprofit San Diego Bead Society invites you to their annual Bead Bazaar fundraiser, which will feature artists, vendors and art classes. $5 with $2 discounts available online. Free parking. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South. Visit sdbeadsociety.org.

FEATURED ARTS EVENTS

Third Eye Blind concert

Friday, July 21

American rock band Third Eye Blind will perform with Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff. Tickets start at $35. 7 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2to134x.

Bush concert

Thursday, July 27

British rock band Bush will perform with She Wants Revenge, and Leopold and his Fiction. Tickets start at $25. 7:30 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2tnIehL.

Elektric Voodoo concert

Sunday, July 23

Elektric Voodoo will kick off Civita’s fourth annual “Sundown Sunday” concert series. Free. 5-6:30 p.m. at the new Civita Park Amphitheater, located on Civita Boulevard at Russell Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2tntyPv.

‘Wonderspaces’

Friday, July 21-Sunday, July 30

Wonderspaces provides a local, family-friendly alternative to Burning Man. The eclectic pop-up installation of artworks encourages audience interaction. Tickets $16-24 online. Civita Park, 760 Civita Blvd. Visit wonderspaces.com.

‘Sister Parks’ Art Exhibit

Friday, July 21-Thursday, Aug. 31

Mission Valley Library presents ‘Sister Parks,’ a photography exhibit that explores the connection between California’s Anza-Borrego Desert State Park and the Ikh Nartiin Chuluu Reserve in Mongolia. Exhibit is open the same hours as the library. 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2rJd3cB or contact Phillip Roullard at proullardf16@gmail.com.

Grossmont College’s ‘Treasure Island’

Thursday, July 27-Saturday, Aug. 5

Grossmont College’s fourth annual Summer Theatre Arts Conservatory presents a musical adaptation of “Treasure Island.” Tickets $10-15 at bit.ly/2tnEUD6 or 619-644-7234. Performance dates and times vary. Grossmont College’s Stagehouse Theatre in Building 21, 8800 Grossmont College Drive. Visit grossmont.edu/theatrearts.

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Saturday, Aug. 12

Get laughing with Steve Martin and Martin Short! The comedy duo will visit San Diego on their “An Evening You Will Never Forget for the Rest of Your Life” tour. Tickets start at $55. 7:30 p.m. at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2tnEZGW.

CIVIC MEETINGS

Mission Valley Planning Group

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Mission Valley Planning Group will hold its general meeting at noon in the Mission Valley Branch Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2jZs7gA.