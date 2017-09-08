Fusion fitness

By Erica Moe

Our palates enjoy exploring new and delicious delicacies that are a mix of different cuisines and cultures. The mouth-watering creations come from the fusion of two (or more) foods that may not have been paired together previously. The end result is better than the two separately. It may be that your workout routine could use some new pairings, as well. Take it to the next level, and feed your body with fitness fusion!

Effective

Two are better than one. If you take a cycle class, you will strengthen your heart and lungs efficiently with cardiovascular exercise. If you take a strength class, you will enhance muscular development and coordination of your limbs and core. Fuse these two classes together for a Cycle/Strength class, and reap the benefits of both. You will strengthen the heart and lungs AND tone the rest of your body.

Experience something new

Fusion can help you gain a fresh perspective on traditional formats and provide an opportunity to try something completely new. Maybe you have already tried BODYPUMP from Les Mills, and perhaps you’ve thought about checking out their new format, CXWORX. It is a choreographed, challenging, but achievable core-training workout using crunches, hovers, resistance tubes and weight plates. If an hour-long class sounds intimidating, a fusion class like Cycle/CXWORX class could be a great way to branch out and experiment. These shorter formats fused together can give you ‘taste test’ of each type of class, and you’ll instantly add variety to your routine.

Efficient time saver

A fusion class can be efficient, because you get two formats (or more) in a single class time slot. The shorter duration of each can allow you to increase the intensity. If you only run three miles instead of six, you could run faster and burn more calories per minute. Or, how about making a combo of your Pilates workout and kickboxing? It’s called PiLoxing, and it’s popping up in facilities around the country. You can double the benefits in half the time. Bonus: When you challenge your body in new ways, it can increase your calorie burn.

Enjoy every minute of it

Fusion fitness classes add the enjoyment factor back into the routine. A new class, called Pound, is a fusion of cardio and Pilates using weighted drumsticks, or Ripstix, to drum to the beat of the music. Enjoy rocking out and working out simultaneously.

Explore your community

Fusion classes can be found at many local facilities.

Cycle/Strength at 10:30 a.m., Fridays, or Cycle/CXWORX at 9 a.m., Tuesdays at Mission Valley YMCA.

Cycle/Strength at 9 a.m., Thursdays at Toby Wells YMCA.

Pound at the 9 a.m., Sundays, at Firehouse YMCA.

— Erica Moe, M.S., is an ACSM-certified exercise physiologist who writes on behalf of the Mission Valley YMCA were she is fitness director.