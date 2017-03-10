Linda Vista Library Events: March 10 – April 9, 2017

Friday, March 31

Closed for Cesar Chavez Day.

Tai Chi for seniors

Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Improve your balance and mobility with slow, controlled movement.

Morning story time with Ms. Kathie

Mondays, 10:30 a.m.

Children and their families are invited to join in for stories, rhymes and songs.

Do your homework at the library

Mondays and Thursdays, 3-6 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m.

The branch library offers help. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade can receive free personalized assistance.

Crafts for kids

Tuesdays, 4 p.m.

Stretch your imagination and create fabulous crafts. The craft is different every week.

Hopscotch tiny tots

Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m.

Join Miss Kim for a fantastically fun program containing crafts, music and stories for babies and toddlers.

Adult yoga

First Thursday of the month, 11 a.m.

Aryn Rannazzisi leads a gently paced class combining breath work and postures to promote strength, flexibility and balance. This all-levels class will include inversions, backbends and sun salutations. Please bring a mat or large towel and a hand towel or strap to class.

Silver Chair Yoga

Thursdays, 12:15 p.m.

Silver Chair Yoga is designed so that seniors can safely practice yoga at their level of comfort.

Story time with Mr. Luan

Second and fourth Fridays, 10:30 a.m.; Third Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

Energetic story time that is fun, interactive and educational. The session will include singing and maybe a little dancing. Preschoolers on Fridays; Toddlers on Saturdays.

Lego Time

Fridays, 4 p.m.

Kids: build, build, build to your heart’s content! Skyscrapers, automobiles, airplanes, spaceships – create these and more. Learn basic building science while having fun.

Friends of the Linda Vista Branch Library meeting

First Saturday of the month, 11:15 a.m.

General public invited; newcomers always welcome. Visit lindavistalibrary.org.

The Linda Vista Branch Library is located at 2160 Ulric St. It is open Monday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; closed Sunday. For more information, visit facebook.com/lvlibrary or sandiego.gov.