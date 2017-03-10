Mission Valley Library Events: March 10 – April 9, 2017

Friday, March 31

Closed for Cesar Chavez Day.

Toddler Story Time

Mondays, 11 a.m.

A story time designed for toddlers, featuring songs, rhymes and finger plays.

Zumba Basic

Mondays, 4-5 p.m.

Join the Zumba craze and find out what makes this workout such a hit. A towel and bottled water are recommended for Zumba sessions.

Yoga for Adults and Teens

Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m.

Learn yoga, an easy to learn workout program that requires little or no equipment and soothes your soul while toning your body.

Assemblymember Weber’s mobile office

Second Tuesday of the month, 6-8 p.m. and third Monday of the month, 10 a.m.-noon

Connect with Assemblymember Shirley Weber’s staff in your community, get help with any problems you are having with public agencies, ask questions about legislation and learn about state and local services.

Issues that staff can assist with include renters and homeowners assistance programs, property tax issues, consumer complaints, unemployment and disability insurance. No need to make an appointment; just stop in.

Knit-a-Bit Knitting and Crochet Circle

Second and fourth Wednesdays, 12:30-2 p.m.

Bring your own knit or crochet project to work on while spending time with others who share your talent.

Friends of the Library Meeting

Third Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Join members of the Friends and the Mission Valley Library and library staff to discuss ongoing projects, library goals, fundraising and to learn how the Friends support the library’s operations.

Preschool Story Time & Craft

Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Preschoolers are invited to a story time followed by a fun craft.

Zumba Gold

Fridays, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Zumba Gold is a lower impact version of the Zumba Basic class on Mondays. The moves have been carefully designed to be easy to follow by participants of any size or age.

The Mission Valley Branch Library is located at 2123 Fenton Parkway. It is open Monday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursday and Friday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday 12:30-5 p.m. For more information, call 858-573-5007 or visit facebook.com/mvlibrary.