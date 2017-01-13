Moving San Diego forward in 2017

District 7 Dispatch

By Scott Sherman

Last month, I had the great honor of being sworn into my second term to serve District 7 on the San Diego City Council. I am proud to continue serving the area that I have lived in nearly all my life.

Working together, we have accomplished a lot these past four years. Some achievements I am most proud of include:

Approval of the River Park Master Plan.

Building one of the largest skate parks in the state of California in District 7.

Reopening of the Kumeyaay Campgrounds at Mission Trails Regional Park.

Opening of several new parks throughout District 7.

The passage of the Urban Garden Ordinance that helps bring fresh produce to food deserts.

The Charter School Permitting Reform measure which makes it easier for schools to open in the community.

Focusing on the future, the most pressing issue that our region faces is the severe housing shortage. San Diego County’s median home sale price has risen to over $500,000 – the highest in over a decade. The average rent in San Diego is over $1,700 a month!

The high cost of housing forces families to make the painful decision to relocate and seek more affordable areas to live. In fact, recent studies have shown that San Diego has the smallest population of millennials choosing to live in our region. The housing crisis we face today is literally stealing away the next generation of leaders and innovators that could lead our city into the future.

In the near future, my office will be releasing proposals to begin fixing this severe problem. I will be focusing on measures that will streamline local regulation and cut red tape to encourage more building.

Together we can work together to help District 7 remain a beautiful place to live. As we begin a new year, I want to hear from you about your priorities or issues that are affecting our neighborhoods. Please contact my office at 619-236-6677 or email me at ScottSherman@SanDiego.Gov.

—Councilmember Scott Sherman represents the District 7 neighborhoods of Mission Valley, Allied Gardens, Grantville, San Carlos and Del Cerro on the San Diego City Council.