News Briefs – Aug. 11, 2017

Mid-Coast Trolley construction underway

As part of the construction of the Mid-Coast Trolley extension, trees along Morena Boulevard between Tonopah Avenue and Asher Street were removed during the first week of August.

Upon completion of construction of the new trolley line, trees and other types of vegetation will be replanted along Morena Boulevard, SANDAG reported.

Once complete, the Mid-Coast Trolley project will extend Blue Line service from Old Town to the University City community, serving the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and the busy commercial and residential districts along Genesee Avenue. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in 2021.

There are currently active construction sites along the 11-mile trolley extension stretching from the San Diego River along Interstate-5 through UC San Diego and onto Genesee Avenue — some with columns already built and construction started on the aerial guideway that the trolley will travel on.

Islands offers free burger for 35th anniversary

Islands Restaurants is celebrating its 35th anniversary by giving out 100 free burgers.

The Carlsbad-based chain is best known for its surfer-themed atmosphere that serves burgers along with tropical drinks.

Mission Valley residents can try for a free burger by being one of the first 100 customers at the Islands Restaurant at 2441 Fenton Parkway on Monday, Aug. 14. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m.

Also on hand will be a special beer brewed by Karl Strauss called Islands Golden Ale.

“Over the years, we’ve received a lot of requests from guests to bring back our Golden Ale, so we thought this would be a great beer to help us kick off summer and our 35th year,” said Islands’ President Michael Smith in a press release. “We hope guests will enjoy the celebratory brew with us all summer long!”

The first Islands Restaurant opened 365 years ago in Los Angeles. There are now 56 Islands locations across Southern California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii.

Top cops honored at Scottish Rite

More than 250 people gathered at the San Diego Scottish Rite Center on Wednesday, July 26, to honor law enforcement officers of San Diego County.

This 25th annual Awards Night acknowledged and celebrated the men and women from 20 different departments serving our community. Each organization offered a nominee to receive the distinguished award as Scottish Rite Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.

The evening event featured remarks from both Scottish Rite officials, and Chief Craig Carter of the Escondido Police Department.

Officer Ross Bainbridge of the San Diego Police Department was acknowledged for his quick thinking and precise action during a dangerous struggle in City Heights on the night of Nov. 13, 2016.

Bainbridge’s actions successfully defused a deadly situation, saved the life of a hostage, and brought a series of murders to a rapid end.

San Diego Scottish Rite is a Masonic organization dedicated to self-improvement and community enhancement through embracing of the highest social, moral, and spiritual values.