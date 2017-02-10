The Stand opens at Mesa College

The Stand, a food pantry and clothing resource to help students in need, held a grand opening Thursday, Feb. 2 on the Mesa College campus.
The Stand helps students who lack food or clothing while attending college.
Resources at The Stand are intended to fill the students’ needs so that they can fully concentrate on their studies.
The Stand also has professional and business casual clothing for students so that they will be properly dressed when they go to work, attend career fairs or job interviews.
The items are free to enrolled students based on a point system. Students are allowed 16 points to spend at The Stand each week.
“Food insecurity impacts students every day, and we will now be able to help our students stay focused on their academic journey,” stated Mesa College President Dr. Pamela T. Luster in a press release.
The Stand is located on the second floor of the Student Services Center, next to Parking Lot 1, off Marlesta Drive and Genesee Ave. To donate items or to learn more, call 619-388-2759 or visit bit.ly/2kTgX1I.
Opps, Associated Student Government Presidents name is Ava Fakhrabadi. Just FYI,
daniel~human
Thank you so much for putting in this article! I hope you will run it again! Councilman Christ Cate was there to help. Ava F. Assoc. Student Gov’t President, along with Mesa President Pam Luster was there with many of the V.P.s of the College! Hundreds of students attended the Grand Opening and Ribbon cutting to be celebrated with catered food from the Culinary Education department and one of the main chefs! And good time to be had by all. Now we as the community can do our part! DONATE! Items and funds to support this great cause…13% of Mesa College students are “homeless”, that is 3000 of the 25,000 students! And much much higher number are food insecure and regularly hungry, including Veterans!
Note in the months to come bins will be out in the community. Have secured locations and volunteers to bring back to campus, but it is in the works…If you can volunteer time, a truck/van for transporting items back to Mesa College your service, time, and assistance would be of great help!
The Stand is located on the 2nd floor of the Student Services Center, next to Parking Lot 1, off Marlesta Drive and Genesee Ave via Chasewood Drive entrance to Campus. To donate items or to learn more, call 619-388-2759 or visit bit.ly/2kTgX1I.
Thanks, daniel~human