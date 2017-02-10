The Stand opens at Mesa College

The Stand, a food pantry and clothing resource to help students in need, held a grand opening Thursday, Feb. 2 on the Mesa College campus.

The Stand helps students who lack food or clothing while attending college.

Resources at The Stand are intended to fill the students’ needs so that they can fully concentrate on their studies.

The Stand also has professional and business casual clothing for students so that they will be properly dressed when they go to work, attend career fairs or job interviews.

The items are free to enrolled students based on a point system. Students are allowed 16 points to spend at The Stand each week.

“Food insecurity impacts students every day, and we will now be able to help our students stay focused on their academic journey,” stated Mesa College President Dr. Pamela T. Luster in a press release.

The Stand is located on the second floor of the Student Services Center, next to Parking Lot 1, off Marlesta Drive and Genesee Ave. To donate items or to learn more, call 619-388-2759 or visit bit.ly/2kTgX1I.