Noli Zosa | Linda Vista Viewpoints

The Linda Vista Planning Group (LVPG) was pleased to unanimously endorse an affordable housing development proposal by Community Housing Works to build 96 units for low income veterans, seniors and families near the Recreation Center.

When this project first came before LVPG earlier this year, there was opposition to this project from the 38 families that lived in the units that were being torn down for this new development. There was testimony from these families that they love this community; some of which have been living here for decades. They were heartbroken that they had to leave Linda Vista and hopefully find somewhere else that they can afford to live in San Diego.

As Chairman of the Linda Vista Planning Group, I asked the affordable housing developer during their presentation if these displaced families could get priority when the new development gets built; assuming they qualify with the low income guidelines that the city sets forth to obtain one of these affordable housing units. The developer said that the wait list always goes over 2,000 to 3,000 applicants to qualify for these affordable housing developments and current policy does not allow displaced residents to get any priority to obtain a unit in the new development.

After the meeting, I contacted the San Diego Housing Commission that oversees affordable housing programs and development to see if this policy could be amended or changed. A few weeks later, I was informed that the Housing Commission will now allow displaced qualifying low income residents from new developments in the City of San Diego to get priority when new projects get built.

A Board Member of the SD Housing Commission thanked me for bringing this to light and informed me that they will create a new position within the Commission called the “Preservation Coordinator” that will work with the displaced residents in demolished apartments when new affordable housing developments get built in their place.

University of San Diego

The USD Mens Basketball Team is off to the best start in school history with a 9-3 record with impressive wins over Pac-12 University of Colorado and a 73-61 victory over cross town rival SDSU at Viejas Arena. The team is stacked with veteran experience with four seniors and one junior as starters with first year head coach Sam Scholl.

The Womens Volleyball team made it all the way to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament before succumbing to the University of Wisconsin.

—Noli Zosa is chairman of the Linda Vista Planning Group. Reach him at nolizosa@gmail.com.