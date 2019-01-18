Mission Valley is centrally located in San Diego, a vibrant and growing community that is an epicenter for upscale shopping, fine dining, sports events, entertainment venues, and hotels and hospitality centers.
We recently asked readers of Mission Valley News to tell us their favorite restaurants, bars and retail businesses found throughout Mission Valley or beyond.
Mission Valley News is published on the third Friday of the month and can be found at convenient, high-traffic newsstand locations throughout the area.
Our readers voted on a number of categories, such as best beer, breakfast, burger, dinner, sports bar, auto dealer, gym/health club, massage, pet boarding, real estate office and veterinarian.
Inside, Mission Valley News has devoted nine pages to showcase this year’s reader-chosen winners of gold and silver honors. Some of the winners have been around for a long time, and some are new on the scene. To each of our winners, we extend a heartfelt congratulations on your Best of Mission Valley award and we hope our loyal readers — and your loyal customers — continue to show you patronage and appreciation for years to come.
—SDCNN Staff
Dining & Entertainment
American Cuisine
GOLD – Bud’s Louisiana Cafe
4320 Viewridge Ave.
budscafe.com | 858-573-2837
SILVER – Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks
2441 Fenton Parkway
islandsrestaurants.com | 619-640-2727
Bakery
GOLD – Nothing Bundt Cakes
5624 Mission Center Road, Suite B
nothingbundtcakes.com
619-294-2253
SILVER – Corner Bakery Café
1025 Camino De La Reina #3
cornerbakerycafe.com | 619-692-0423
Barbecue
GOLD – Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill
7510 Hazard Center Drive #215
woodranch.com | 619-764-4411
SILVER – Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ
1127 West Morena Blvd.
bullssmokinbbq.com | 619-276-2855
Beer
GOLD – Poseidon Project
4126 Napier St.
poseidonprojectsd.com | 619-230-5334
SILVER – Balboa’s Tap House
4421 Genesee Ave.
balboastaphouse.com | 858-277-8226
Billiards
GOLD – Que Billiards
4428 Convoy St.
858-571-7152
SILVER – Pockets Billiards and Brew
5610 Kearny Mesa Road, Suite E
pocketsbilliardsandbrew.com
858-876-5452
Breakfast
GOLD – The Waffle Spot
1333 Hotel Circle South
wafflespotsandiego.com
619-297-2231
SILVER – The Broken Yolk
1760 Camino del Rio North
thebrokenyolkcafe.com
619-574-9655
Brunch
GOLD – Mimi’s Café
5180 Mission Center Road
mimiscafe.com | 619-491-0284
SILVER – The Waffle Spot
1333 Hotel Circle South
wafflespotsandiego.com
619-297-2231
Buffet
GOLD – 356 BBQ & Bar
1640 Camino del Rio North
356bbq.com | 619-260-0356
Burger
GOLD – Mr. Peabody’s
6110 Friars Road, Suite 108
bit.ly/2HeZbCx | 619-542-1786
Mr. Peabody’s Burger & Ale is as local as sports bars get, being claimed as “hidden gem” by many Yelpers. Established in the mid-90’s we stay true to the original owner’s vision. Our loyal and long-term employees deliver a memorable experience to new comers and regulars. With a “Cheers”-like environment, there is no wonder why many locals call us home.
If you’re an early bird, Mr. Peabody’s offers breakfast as early as 9 a.m. on weekends. For all other occasions, our menu has delicious lunch, dinner, and drink options for everyone including daily specials.
SILVER – Smash Burger
7610 Hazard Center Drive #507
smashburger.com | 619-359-8333
Burrito
GOLD – Primos Mexican Food & Bar
2401 Fenton Parkway, Suite 104
primosmex.com | 619-684-5777
SILVER – Roberto’s Taco Shop
7710 Hazard Center Drive
robertostacoshop.com
619-491-0059
Business Lunch
GOLD – Oggi’s
2245 Fenton Parkway #101
oggis.com | 619-640-1072
Come visit Oggi’s Sports, Brewhouse & Pizza in Fenton Marketplace, a quarter mile east of Qualcomm Stadium! We recently remodeled in November 2018. Come enjoy our new feel!
Our bar tap selection increased to 34 micro and domestic beers and we have new furniture and décor. Come sit on our patio and enjoy a tasty salad or sandwich for lunch, or bring friends and hang out in the bar where Happy Hour starts at 3 p.m.
We are a family oriented sports bar and restaurant and we love kids. We also love our sports, and football reigns supreme on Sundays where you will find all teams represented by the various jerseys sported by the clientele.
“Oggi” stands for “today” in Italian. It symbolizes freshness as well as “the here and now.” It is congruent with high quality pizza, pastas, salads and beer. Come join us for dinner! And if you don’t feel like cooking, we will deliver our entire menu (minus the alcohol) to your door. We also offer to delivery within a five mile radius, so call today and have your dinner delivered!
SILVER – Marketplace Cafe
6997 Friars Road
bit.ly/2DHRTUd | 619-295-4441
Casino
GOLD – Viejas Casino & Resort
5000 Willows Road, Alpine
viejas.com | 619-445-5400
SILVER – Barona Resort & Casino
1932 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside
barona.com | 619-443-2300
Casino Buffet
GOLD – Barona Resort & Casino
1932 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside
barona.com | 619-443-2300
SILVER – Viejas Casino & Resort
5000 Willows Road, Alpine
viejas.com | 619-445-5400
Casual Dining
GOLD – The Kebab Shop
1570 Camino De La Reina
thekebabshop.com | 619-491-0279
SILVER – Boudin SF
5407 Balboa Ave Balboa Mesa
boudinbakery.com | 858-737-6571
Catering
GOLD – L&L Hawaiian BBQ
3145 Sports Arena Blvd. #102
hawaiianbarbecue.com | 619-223-8888
SILVER – Primos Mexican Food & Bar
2401 Fenton Parkway, Suite 104
primosmex.com | 619-684-5777
Chinese Cuisine
GOLD – Dragon Chinese Cuisine
2169 Fenton Parkway #102
dragoncuisine.com | 619-281-2198
SILVER – Pei Wei
1025 Camino De La Reina, Suite P-5
peiwei.com | 619-321-6670
Cocktail
GOLD – Champ’s Lounge
3050 Clairemont DrIve
619-276-3760
SILVER – The Zodiac
7027 Friars Road
bit.ly/2EdfYU6 | 619-542-4450
Coffee Shop
GOLD – Intermezzo Espresso
7610 Hazard Center Drive #519
hazardcenter.com | 619-296-5282
SILVER – Milano Coffee Company
8685 Rio San Diego Drive
milanocoffeecompany.com
619-688-1882
Comedy Club
GOLD – The Comedy Palace
8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.
thecomedypalace.com
858-573-9067
SILVER – Old Town Improv Co.
2415 San Diego Ave. #103
oldtownimprov.com
Comfort Food
GOLD – The Habit Burger Grill
845 Camino De La Reina
habitburger.com | 619-299-9913
SILVER – Grater Grilled Cheese
5618 Mission Center Road
gratergrilledcheese.com | 619-458-9611
Dance School
GOLD – 2 to Groove
7528 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.
swingdancenow.com | 619-291-3775
SILVER – Infinity Dance Sports Center
7243 Engineer Road, Suite B
infinity-dance-sport-center.business.site
858-560-4372
Deli
GOLD – Which Wich
7610 Hazard Center Drive #501
whichwich.com | 619-686-9424
SILVER – D.Z. Akins
6930 Alvarado Road
dzakinsdeli.com | 619-265-0218
Dessert
GOLD – Paradise Yogurt
5664 Mission Center Road #401
paradiseyogurt.com | 619-295-9648
Paradise Yogurt was originally established in 1990 in Mission Valley. The women- and family-owned yogurt shop is San Diego’s finest source for healthy and delicious frozen delights and snacks.
Paradise Yogurt was the first to introduce frozen soy/vegan gluten-free soft-serve, dietary soft-serves, creamy tart yogurt and other more healthy great tasting products to the San Diego area. We deliver serving sizes that please and only use quality brands that contain quality ingredients. We strive for quality, cleanliness, selection and customer service.
Almost all of our frozen yogurts are fat-free. All of our yogurts contain probiotics in excess of 100 million active yogurt cultures per gram at the time of manufacture. We have the National Yogurt Association-developed Live & Active Cultures seal. Our frozen yogurt contains two additional beneficial live active cultures than the minimum requirement for the NYA Live & Active Cultures seal. Come by and learn why our customers tell us “Everyone should know we are more than just a cup of yogurt and toppings.”
SILVER – Nothing Bundt Cakes
5624 Mission Center Road, Suite B
nothingbundtcakes.com | 619-294-2253
SILVER – Cupcakes a la Yola
10450 Friars Road.
cupcakesalayola.com | 619-708-5088
Dinner
GOLD – The Amigo Spot
1333 Hotel Circle South
amigospotsandiego.com | 619-297-2231
SILVER – Café Sevilla
353 Fifth Ave.
cafesevilla.com | 619-233-5979
Donut Shop
GOLD – Rose Donuts
5201 Linda Vista Road
619-294-8856
SILVER – Heavenly Donuts
5132 Waring Road
619-286-1997
Family Restaurant
GOLD – Postcards American Bistro
950 Hotel Circle North
sd.handlery.com/dining-en.html
619-298-0511
SILVER – Studio Diner
4701 Ruffin Road
studiodiner.com | 858-715-6400
Farmers Market
GOLD – Stehly Farms Markets
1231 Morena Blvd.
sdweeklymarkets.com
619-233-3901
SILVER – Hillcrest Farmers Market
3960 Normal St.
hillcrestfarmersmarket.com
619-299-3330
Fast Food
GOLD – Smash Burger
7610 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 507
smashburger.com | 619-359-8333
SILVER – Which Wich
7610 Hazard Center Drive
whichwich.com | 619-686-9424
Fine Dining
GOLD – Blue Smoke Sushi Lounge
Fashion Valley, 7007 Friars Road
bluesmokesushi.com
619-291-7711
SILVER – Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
380 K St.
flemingssteakhouse.com
619-237-1155
Food Truck
GOLD – Kikos Seafood Lunch Truck
6090 Friars Road
619-623-0675
SILVER – Hello Kitty Cafe
7007 Friars Road
sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe
949-329-8629
French Cuisine
GOLD – The French Gourmet
960 Turquoise St.
thefrenchgourmet.com | 858-488-1725
The French Gourmet has catered for San Diego businesses, families and individuals since 1979. We specialize in various styles of menus, cuisine, and service.
We know what works and will guide you in making your event both delicious and successful. We are experts in creating memorable, personalized events, as well as gala fundraisers, corporate and university events, holiday celebrations, celebration of life memorials, and wedding receptions.
The humble beginnings of The French Gourmet’s chef/owner, who was raised on a farm in Normandie France, makes him a natural when it comes to the farm-to-table style of cooking. Michel and his team of chefs know how to maximize the extraction of flavors of ingredients. Our dishes are prepped in our kitchen and cooked on-site.
Our staff can assist you in choosing the perfect meal or dish that best suits your taste and circumstances.
SILVER – Et Voilà! French Bistro
3015 Adams Ave.
etvoilabistro.com | 619-209-7759
Greek Cuisine
GOLD – Troy’s Greek Restaurant
10450 Friars Road
troysgreek.com | 619-281-7741
SILVER – Pita Pit
5375 Napa St. #110
pitapitusa.com | 619-359-4458
Golf Course
GOLD – Riverwalk Golf Club
1102, 1150 Fashion Valley Road
riverwalkgc.com | 619-296-4653
SILVER – Admiral Baker Golf Course
2400 Admiral Baker Rd.
bit.ly/2AzqgKM
619-487-0090
Happy Hour
GOLD – Oggi’s
2245 Fenton Parkway #101
oggis.com | 619-640-1072
SILVER – Gordon Biersch
5010 Mission Center Road
gordonbiersch.com
619-688-1120
Health Food Store
GOLD – Trader Joe’s
1072 Camino Del Rio North
traderjoes.com | 619-297-0749
SILVER – GNC
1640 Camino Del Rio North
gnc.com | 619-542-0962
Hot Wings
GOLD – Buffalo Wild Wings
1640 Camino Del Rio North #1376
buffalowildwings.com | 619-298-7068
SILVER – Hooters
1400 Camino De La Reina
westcoasthooters.com | 619-299-4668
Indian Cuisine
GOLD – Tandoor
5608 Mission Center Road #902
tandoorsandiego.com
619-497-0751
SILVER – Himalayan Curry and Grill
10330 Friars Road
himalayancurryandgrill.com
619-280-4048
Irish Pub
GOLD – McGregor’s Grill & Ale House
10475 San Diego Mission Road
mcgregorssandiego.com
619-282-9797
SILVER – The Ould Sod
3373 Adams Ave.
theouldsod.com
619-284-6594
Italian Cuisine
GOLD – Cucina Basilico
3755 Murphy Canyon Road
cucinabasilico.com | 858-874-6436
SILVER – Filippi’s Pizza Groto
10330 Friars Road
realcheesepizza.com
619-281-3511
Japanese Cuisine
GOLD – Fuji
911 Camino Del Rio South
bit.ly/2BO79Oa | 619-298-3854
SILVER – Benihana
477 Camino Del Rio South
benihana.com | 619-298-4666
Jazz Bar
GOLD – Dizzy’s
1717 Morena Blvd.
dizzysjazz.com | 858-270-7467
Juice
GOLD – Everbowl
5624 Mission Center Road
everbowl.com | 619-487-0443
SILVER – San Diego Blenders
4242 Camino Del Rio North
619-282-5363
Late Night Dining
GOLD – Stacked
7007 Friars Road #356
stacked.com | 619-225-7900
SILVER – Lazy Dog
1202 Camino Del Rio North
lazydogrestaurants.com
619-481-6191
Live Music Venue
GOLD – Humphrey’s
2241 Shelter Island Drive
humphreysrestaurant.com
619-224-3577
SILVER – Tio Leo’s Mexican Restaurant
5302 Napa St.
tioleos.com | 619-542-1462
Lunch
GOLD – Tender Greens
1640 Camino Del Rio North
tendergreens.com | 619-894-8916
SILVER – Oggi’s
2245 Fenton Parkway #101
oggis.com | 619-640-1072
Margarita
GOLD – The Amigo Spot
1333 Hotel Circle South
kingsinnsandiego.com | 619-297-2231
SILVER – Barra Barra Saloon
4016 Wallace St.
barrabarrasaloon.com | 619-291-3200
Martini
GOLD – Madison
4622 Park Blvd.
madisononpark.com | 619-269-6566
GOLD – Tony’s Martini Bar
5034 Newport Ave.
tonysob.com | 619-223-0558
Mexican Cuisine
GOLD – Fiesta de Reyes
2754 Calhoun St.
fiestadereyes.com | 619-297-3100
Comprised of 19 locally owned specialty shops, three distinct restaurants and a 10-room boutique hotel, Fiesta de Reyes is operated by Old Town Family Hospitality Corporation under the direction of president and veteran restaurateur, Chuck Ross.
Bringing his experience from more than 30 years in the destination restaurant business to bear in 2009, Ross renamed the plaza Fiesta de Reyes meaning “celebration of kings,” renovated two of the aging restaurants and many of the 19 shops surrounding the Fiesta de Reyes plaza, and presided over the completion of the project to restore the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Restaurant to its 1870’s glory. Dubbed as “Old Town’s Turnaround Specialist” by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Ross has worked tirelessly to create a festive and fun ambiance in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park — both within and outside of his concession. Fiesta de Reyes is very much a family business with the entire Ross clan working together to create an unmatched experience for guests and visitors.
Whether it’s the authentic Mexican food of Casa de Reyes, the bold yet sophisticated fare of Barra Barra or a unique gift for someone special that brings you, we invite you, your friends and your family to experience what Fiesta de Reyes is all about: great food, fantastic atmosphere and an experience to remember.
SILVER – The Amigo Spot
1333 Hotel Circle South
kingsinnsandiego.com
619-297-2231
Micro-Brewery
GOLD – Groundswell
6304 Riverdale St.
groundswellbrew.com | 619-795-2337
SILVER – Deft
5328 Banks St.
deftbrewing.com | 858-999-5728
Movie Theater
GOLD – Ultrastar Cinema Mission Valley
7510 Hazard Center Drive
ultrastarmovies.com | 619-574-8684
SILVER – AMC Mission Valley 20
1640 Camino Del Rio North
amctheatres.com | 619-296-2737
New Restaurant
GOLD – Farmers Table
3057 Clairemont Drive
myfarmerstable.com/bay-park
619-359-4485
SILVER – Tanuki
4191 Adams Ave.
tanukisakebar.com| 619-624-0592
Nightclub
GOLD – Torch
7528 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.
torch-san-diego.business.site
619-632-3080
SILVER – Blue Agave Nightclub
6608 Mission Gorge Road
619-521-3194
Outdoor Dining
GOLD – Acqua California Bistro
1775 East Mission Bay Drive
sandiegohilton.com | 619-275-7922
SILVER – Luce Bar & Kitchen
1959 Morena Blvd.
sandiegoluce.com | 619-275-0321
Pet Friendly Dining
GOLD – Lazy Dog
1202 Camino Del Rio North
lazydogrestaurants.com
619-481-6191
SILVER – Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ
1127 Morena Blvd.
bullssmokinbbq.com
619-276-2855
Pho/Noodle House
GOLD – Pho Cali
1400 Camino De La Reina #105
pho1cali.com | 619-542-1062
SILVER – Mignon Pho + Grill
3860 Convoy St.
mignonpho.com | 858-278-0669
Pizza
GOLD – Coneys Pizza
5201 Linda Vista Road. 103
coneyspizza.com | 619-230-5771
SILVER – North Italia
7055 Friars Road.
bit.ly/2sgHh7Z
619-343-2301
Romantic Dining
GOLD – The Godfather Restaurant
7878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.
godfatherrestaurant.com
858-560-1747
SILVER – Baci Ristorante
1955 Morena Blvd.
sandiegobaci.com
619-275-2094
Rooftop Lounge
GOLD – Born and Raised
1909 India St.
bornandraisedsteak.com
619-202-4577
SILVER – Firehouse American Eatery and Lounge
722 Grand Ave.
firehousepb.com | 858-274-3100
Salad
GOLD – Boudin SF
5407 Balboa Ave.
boudinbakery.com | 858-737-6571
SILVER – Tigris
5285 Overland Ave. #102
tigrisgrille.com | 858-576-9999
Sandwich
GOLD – Which Wich
7610 Hazard Center Drive #501
whichwich.com | 619-686-9424
SILVER – Jersey Mike’s
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #109
jerseymikes.com | 619-291-1122
Seafood
GOLD – Bay Park Fish
4121 Ashton St.
bayparkfishcompany.com
619-276-3474
SILVER – King’s Fish House
825 Camino De La Reina
kingsfishhouse.com | 619-574-1230
Spanish Cuisine
GOLD – Café Sevilla
353 Fifth Ave.
cafesevilla.com | 619-233-5979
SILVER – Costa Brava Pacific Beach
1653 Garnet Ave.
costabravasd.com | 858-273-1218
Sports Bar
GOLD – Champs Lounge
3050 Clairemont Drive
619-276-3760
SILVER – Channel 2 Sports Bar
3232 Greyling Drive
858-430-6442
Steakhouse
GOLD – Hunter’s Steak House
2445 Hotel Circle North
huntersteakhouse.com | 619-291-8074
SILVER – Pampas Argentine Grill
8690 Aero Dr. #105
pampasargentinegrill.com
858-278-597
Sushi
GOLD – Sushi Kuchi
2408 Northside Drive
sushikuchi.com | 619-284-8036
SILVER – Sushi Diner
7530 Mesa College Drive, Suite B
sushidiner1.com | 858-565-1179
Thai Cuisine
GOLD – Ka Prao
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #105
kapraothaicuisine.com
619-326-8083
SILVER – King of Thai
6171 Mission Gorge Road
kingofthaicuisine.com
619-640-9688
Theater
GOLD – The Old Globe
1363 Old Globe Way
theoldglobe.org | 619-234-5623
The internationally-acclaimed, Tony Award-winning Old Globe is one of the most renowned regional theaters in the country and has stood as San Diego’s flagship arts institution for over 75 years.
The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 15 plays and musicals on its three stages, including its highly-regarded Shakespeare festival. The Old Globe has become a gathering place for leading theater artists from around the world, such as Tom Stoppard, Daniel Sullivan and Chita Rivera, among many others. Numerous Broadway-bound premieres and revivals, such as “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “The Full Monty,” and “Damn Yankees,” have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to enjoy highly successful runs in New York and at regional theatres across the country.
The Old Globe is at the forefront of the nation’s leading performing arts organizations, setting a standard for excellence in American theater.
SILVER – Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas
3107, 3965 Fifth Ave. #200
landmarktheatres.com | 619-298-2904
Vegetarian/Vegan
GOLD – The Purple Mint
Vegetarian Bistro
6171 Mission Gorge Road #118
thepurplemint.com | 619-280-3388
SILVER – True Food
7007 Friars Road #394
truefoodkitchen.com | 619-810-2929
Wine Bar
GOLD – Hive
4428 Convoy St. #100
hivesandiego.com | 858-576-0700
SILVER – Blue Door
4060 Morena Blvd.
thebluedoorwinery.com | 858-274-4292
BUSINESS & RETAIL
Accountant
GOLD – Rowling & Associates
8889 Rio San Diego Drive #202
rowling.com | 619-295-0200
Rowling & Associates is an award-winning, fee-only, San Diego-based, registered investment advisor that offers investment management, and tax and financial planning services.
The firm’s ideal clients are professionals, business owners, retirees, and executives with complex financial situations seeking financial or tax advice to meet their goals.
Rowling & Associate’s client-centric, tax-efficient investment approach sets it apart from other advisors and adds tremendous value to clients, serving in a fiduciary capacity. Rowling & Associates also specializes in socially responsible investing, as well as a personalized service offering catered towards young professionals.
The firm’s principal, Sheryl Rowling, CPA/PFS, is an accomplished author, regular columnist, and professional speaker who has been nationally recognized for her continued efforts as an industry innovator and leader. Rowling & Associates is proud to be a prominent financial services business serving the San Diego area for more than 30 years.
SILVER – David York’s Tax Service
7860 Mission Center Court #107
davidyorkstaxservice.com
619-684-5005
Acupuncture
GOLD – Morton Acupuncture
409 Camino del Rio South #110
mortonacupuncture.com
619-829-3931
SILVER – Mission Valley Acupuncture
3456 Camino Del Rio North
missionvalleyacu.com | 619-281-7696
Adult Business
GOLD – Adult Emporium
5101 Convoy St.
858-874-2317
SILVER – Mercury Books
8081 Balboa Ave.
858-571-9673
Antiques
GOLD – Reusable Finds
5320 Custer St.
reusablefinds.com | 858-449-4381
SILVER – Kobey’s Swap Meet
3500 Sports Arena Blvd.
kobeyswap.com | 619-226-0650
Appliances Store
GOLD – Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home
5151 Mission Center Road
pacificsales.com | 619-574-1076
SILVER – Coast Appliance Parts Co.
4408 Twain Ave.
coastparts.com | 619-584-1192
Art Gallery
GOLD – Mesa Art Gallery
Mesa College Drive
sdmesa.edu/art-gallery | 619-388-2829
SILVER – Quint
5171 Santa Fe St.
quintgallery.com | 858-454-3409
Attorney
GOLD – Shana J. Black
8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 800
shanablack.com | 619-557-0122
SILVER – Allen Matkins, Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis, LLP
One America Plaza, 600 West Broadway
allenmatkins.com | 619-233-1155
Auto Care
GOLD – So Cal Auto Detail Center
7610 Hazard Center Drive #113
socalautodetailcenter.com
619-683-7420
Auto Dealership
GOLD – Courtesy Chevorlet
750 Camino Del Rio North
courtesysandiego.com
619-297-4321
SILVER – Mossy Ford
4919, 4570 Mission Bay Drive
mossyford.com | 858-273-7500
Auto Repair Shop
Gold – Fix Auto
750 Camino Del Rio North
fixautousa.com/mission-valley
877-521-6763
Bank
GOLD – Wells Fargo
5624 Mission Center Road
wellsfargo.com | 619-209-6740
SILVER – Chase
5111 Mission Center Road
chase.com | 619-298-9688
Barber
GOLD – Floyd’s 99 Barbershop
5658 Mission Center Road, Suite 306
floydsbarbershop.com
619-487-1014
SILVER – Sport Clips Haircuts of Mission Valley
2169 Fenton Parkway, Suite. A-107
haircutmenmissionvalleyca.com
619-281-5566
Bike Shop
GOLD – Bicycle Warehouse Kearny Mesa
5710 Kearny Villa Road
bicyclewarehouse.com858-292-8449
SILVER – Trek Bicycles
4240 Kearny Mesa Road, Suite 108
trekbicyclesuperstore.com
858-974-8735
Boutique
GOLD – Looks Better on Me
6940 Alvarado Road, Suite C
looksbetteronmesd.com
619-265-5251
SILVER – Blink Lash Boutique
7801 Mission Center Court #104
blinklashboutique.com | 619-964-6082
Chiropractor
GOLD – The Joint Chiropractic
2245 Fenton Parkway, Suite 109
thejoint.com | 619-313-4893
SILVER – Herfindahl Chiropractic
438 Camino del Rio South #120
herfindahlchiropractic.com
619-295-3885
Collective
GOLD – March and Ash
2835 Camino Del Rio South #100
marchandash.com | 619-314-7336
SILVER – SDRC
1299 Camino Del Rio South
sandiegorecreationalcannabis.com
619-906-5546
Consignment/Resale
GOLD – Consignment Classics
1895 Hancock St.
consignmentclassics.net
619-491-0700
SILVER – Reusable Finds
5320 Custer St.
reusablefinds.com | 858-449-4381
Cosmetic Services
GOLD – Vital Hair and Body
7610 Hazard Center Drive #702
vitalhairbody.com | 619-574-7895
SILVER – Renew Laser and Skin Care
1400 Camino De La Reina
renewlaserandskincare.com
619-299-7546
Credit Union
GOLD – San Diego County Credit Union
2245 Fenton Parkway #107
sdccu.com | 877-732-2848
San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) is San Diego’s largest, locally-owned financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. SDCCU has assets of $6.7 billion, more than 279,000 customers, more than 35 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs.
SDCCU is the leading way, offering free checking with e-statements, SDCCU Mobile Deposit, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa credit cards and business services. Federally insured by National Credit Union Administration. Equal housing opportunity, equal opportunity employer.
SILVER – First Financial Credit Union
7510 Hazard Center Drive #417
ffcu.org | 800-537-8491 ext. 5211
Day Spa
GOLD – Timeless Age Defying Laser
7510 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 607
timelesslaserclinic.com
619-294-8463
SILVER – Pure Salon & Spa
7710 Hazard Center Drive
thepuresalonspa.com | 619-291-9215
Dentist
GOLD – New Image Dental
8989 Rio San Diego Drive #170
newimagedentalcare.com
619-280-9100
SILVER – Mission Valley Dental
5638 Mission Center Road #107
missionvalleydentists.com
619-220-0159
Dermatologist
GOLD – Dr. Alexsandr Itkin
7565 Mission Valley Road #200
scripps.org | 619-245-2800
SILVER – GK Dermatology of San Diego
3023 Bunker Hill St. #102
858-273-2726
Doctor
GOLD – William Tontz Jr, M.D.
7485 Mission Valley Road
califortho.com | 619-291-8930
SILVER – San Diego Podiatry Group
2650 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 101
sandiegopodiatrygroup.com
619-291-0777
Dry Cleaner
GOLD – Apadana Cleaners
7610 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 515
apadanacleaners.com
619-298-2928
SILVER – Royal Touch Deluxe Dry Cleaners
4242 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 22
bit.ly/2Ty2Mh2 | 619-624-0989
Financial Planner
GOLD – Rowling & Associates
8889 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 202
rowling.com | 619-295-0200
SILVER – Charles Schwab
7510 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 407
schwab.com | 619-574-4800
Florist
GOLD – The SD Flower Shop
5101 Waring Road
thesdflowershop.com | 619-392-5155
SILVER – Tessfresk and Tessilk Flowers
1405 Morena Blvd.
tessfreshflowers.com | 619-276-4221
Furniture Store
GOLD – Hold It Contemporary Home
1570 Camino De La Reina
holdithome.com
619-295-6660
SILVER – Jerome’s
1190 West Morena Blvd.
jeromes.com | 858-924-1871
Garden Supply
GOLD – Armstrong Garden Centers
1364 Morena Blvd.
armstronggarden.com619-276-9970
SILVER – Walter Andersen Nursery
3293, 3642 Enterprise St.
walteranderson.com | 619-224-8271
Gym/Workout Studio
GOLD –Mission Valley YMCA
5505 Friars Road
ymca.org | 619-298-3576
Mission Valley YMCA has been proudly serving Mission Valley families since 1981. Dedicated to empowering people to be healthier in spirit, mind and body, the Y believes a strong community can only be achieved when we invest in our kids, our health and our neighbors. As a leading nonprofit organization, the Y offers programs that foster youth development, promote healthy living and advance social responsibility.
We offer a safe, nurturing and supportive environment for people from all backgrounds and walks of life to come together to bring about meaningful change not just within themselves, but in their community, too. With 18 locations across San Diego County, the YMCA of San Diego County builds stronger communities by connecting families and neighbors in a place where they can learn, grow and thrive together.
Membership at the YMCA includes plenty of opportunities to learn, play and get healthy. That’s because when you join one Y, you join them all! When you enroll at a YMCA near you, your membership will include all the benefits at your home branch with access to the offerings at 18 locations across San Diego County. And your Joiner Fee is waived in January. So don’t wait, sign up today!
SILVER – Orangetheory Fitness
7510 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 401
orangetheoryfitness.com
619-297-7000
Hair Salon
GOLD – Vital Hair & Body
7610 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 702
vitalhairbody.com | 619-574-7895
SILVER – Bella Gia Hair Salon
and Day Spa
2185 Station Village Way
bellagiasalonandspa.com
619-297-7601
Hardware Store
GOLD – Lowe’s Home Improvement
2318 Northside Drive
lowes.com | 619-584-5500
SILVER – The Home Depot
5920 Fairmount Ave.
homedepot.com | 619-280-0230
Hospital
GOLD – Kaiser Zion
4647 Zion Ave.
kaiserpermanente.org
619-528-5000
SILVER – Scripps Clinic Mission Valley
7425 Mission Valley Road
scripps.org | 619-245-2790
Hotel
GOLD – Kings Inn
1333 Hotel Circle South
kingsinnsandiego.com | 619-297-2231
Looking for a San Diego hotel near everything? Plan your next getaway at Kings Inn Hotel in Mission Valley. The property has been impeccably maintained and renovated to keep up with the times and yet still retains the charm of a 1950s/1960s retro property. The rooms are well appointed and stylish.
Looking for a San Diego hotel with a pool and hot tub? The Kings Inn is the place. Come take a refreshing dip in our outdoor swimming pool, let the little ones splash with our fun floaties, or soothe your tired muscles against the jets in our relaxing heated jacuzzi.
Enjoy breakfast at the restaurant the locals love, The Waffle Spot! The atmosphere is light-hearted at The Waffle Spot, but they’re serious about serving scrumptious waffles, fluffy pancakes, and a complete breakfast menu. They’ve even been heralded for the best waffles in San Diego.
For dinner, you won’t want to miss The Amigo Spot. The reds and greens of Old Mexico add charm and keep your spirits high. Sipping one of our many-flavored margaritas, munching on a California burrito, and enjoying the aroma of freshly grilled fajitas is a great way to feed and entertain the family.
GOLD – Doubletree Mission Valley
7450 Hazard Center Drive
doubletree3.hilton.com
619-297-5466
SILVER – The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Restaurant
2660 Calhoun St.
oldtowncosmopolitan.com
619-297-1874
Insurance Broker
GOLD – C3 Risk and Insurance Services
404 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 410
c3insurance.com | 619-233-800
SILVER – Automobile Club of
Southern California
2440 Hotel Circle North
calif.aaa.com | 619-233-1000
JEWELRY
GOLD – Stuart Benjamin and Company Jewelry Designs
7510 Hazard Center Drive #405
stuartbenjamin.com | 619-297-7666
A rare gem in the jewelry industry, for more than 20 years as one of San Diego’s exclusive jewelers, Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs has helped people express the special moments in their lives together.
Business partners Stuart Benjamin and Barbara Wasserstrom share a love and knowledge for jewelry style and design that is rare in today’s market. Together, they have guided Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs as a full-service jewelry store that is known for the finest custom designs, fashion jewelry, engagement rings and exquisite diamonds. For unsurpassed service, they also have an on-site jeweler who can do repairs in one day in most cases, along with the only certified professional jewelry appraisals in San Diego.
Their service and integrity have been rewarded by becoming an American Gem Society (AGS) member, which only 5 percent of jewelry stores in the nation qualify for. In addition, they are all Graduates of the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), which means you can feel confident with your purchase and know they stand behind their jewelry and reputation of quality.
SILVER – Robbins Brothers
7717 Friars Road
robbinsbrothers.com | 619-543-0525
Lawyer
GOLD – Leslie S. Shaw
7860 Mission Center Court, Suite 111
sandiegoworkerscompensation.com
619-683-2346
At the Law Office of Leslie S. Shaw, A P.C., we have been aggressively, knowledgeably and effectively protecting the rights of injured workers for more than a decade in and around the San Diego, California, area. Workers’ compensation law is all that Attorney Leslie Shaw practices. She is committed to seeing you get the help you need, as is your right under the law.
Deadlines are important in workers’ comp matters. If you’ve been injured at work, we want to talk to you as soon as possible after you have received medical treatment. This is so that we can make sure all legal deadlines are met in your case and all required paperwork is turned in on time to ensure the protection of your employee rights.
Schedule a free initial consultation to discuss your concerns with an experienced San Diego, California, workers’ compensation lawyer. All communications are returned promptly.
SILVER – Patricia H. Tirey, Kimball,
Tirey & St. John, LLP
7676 Hazard Center Drive, Suite #900
kts-law.com | 800-338-6039
Local Community
Event
GOLD – PAWmicon
7510-7610 Hazard Center Drive
hazardcenter.com/superhero
619-543-8111
SILVER – Holiday Bowl
SDCCU Stadium
holidaybowl.com
619-283-5808
Manicure/Pedicure
GOLD – Lavish Nails
7610 Hazard Center Drive
lavishnailsandlounge.com
619-294-9800
SILVER – The Newme Nails
5658 Mission Center Road #303
thenewmenails.business.site
619-692-1512
Massage
GOLD – Massage Envy
7610 Hazard Center Drive
massageenvy.com
619-325-0333
SILVER – Pure Salon & Spa
7710 Hazard Center Drive C
thepuresalonspa.com
619-291-9215
MMA or Boxing Gym
GOLD – UFC GYM
5448 Mission Center Road
ufcgym.com | 619-298-8321
SILVER – 9Round Fitness
6110 Friars Road
9round.com | 619-684-5632
New Business
GOLD – Battle Axe San Diego
6330 Riverdale St.
battleaxesd.com
619-501-8811
Located in Mission Valley, the heart of San Diego, Battle Axe San Diego is one of the first indoor axe throwing facilities in Southern California while also being the largest! Battle Axe San Diego is a family owned business that is introducing a unique, adrenaline packed activity with some style.
If you’ve never thrown an axe, don’t worry, a Battle Axe Axpert will be assigned to your group the entire game. We have 22 full throwing lanes, two swings, basketball hoop, NES Nintendo, tiki toss, a military discount on Thursdays, and five axes to throw.
We host corporate outings, birthdays, and bachelor/bachelorette parties and also walk ins and smaller groups. Our Sunday cash league runs every Sunday from 4–5 p.m.
Optometrist
GOLD – Dr. Walter R. Thomas
7610 Hazard Center Drive #517
619 291-7712
SILVER – Dr. Robyn D. Slikker
2345 Fenton Marketplace Driveway
slikkeroptometry.com
619 521-1006
Personal Trainer
GOLD – Pedro Sun, Feel Good Fitness
1333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 103
feelgoodfit.net | 619-483-1214
Being a fitness professional since 2010, I have focused on building a community to change lives through exercise, nutrition, and wellness. The population I specialize in are those looking for long-term change. Change is hard and challenging and it definitely helps to have guidance along the way.
If you want to make a change in your life because you are forced to or are sick and tired of not feeling good, I’m here to help you figure it out. If you need help along the way to a healthy lifestyle, let’s talk.
SILVER – Jaylin Knight, Bootique Fitness
5930 Mission Center Road
bootiquefitness.com | 619-602-8087
Pet Boarding/Day Care
GOLD – Paw Commons
1136 Morena Blvd
pawcommons.com/bay-park
619-299-2730
SILVER – Wag Hotel
2120 Camino Del Rio North 92108
waghotels.com | 619-491-0239
Pet Groomer
GOLD – Dunk ‘N Dogs Dog Wash & Grooming
3056 Clairemont Drive
dunkndogwash.com | 619-276-3047
Back in 2004, Dunk’N Dogs opened its doors as only the third self-wash dog wash in San Diego. It was a family run business, with the owner and her children onsite and operating it daily.
In 2017, Dunk’N Dogs expanded to include mobile grooming and opened a Tierrasanta location. Today, Dunk’N Dogs is still family run with the owner and family on-site, providing superior holistic and natural grooming, dog washes, food and treats.
Dunk’N Dogs is proud to be a locally run, community focused center and supports the San Diego animal rescue community by providing discounts to rescue organizations and foster care givers.
SILVER – Paw Alley Grooming
3949 Clairemont Drive #2
pawalleygrooming.com
858-270-4900
Pharmacy
GOLD – Frost Medical Pharmacy
7910 Frost St., Suite 130
frostmedicalrx.com | 844-560-2645
Physical Therapist
GOLD – SpineZone Mission Valley
7525 Metropolitan Drive #306
spinezone.com | 844-316-7979
Pilates
GOLD – Pilates Room Studios
1400 Camino De La Reina, Suite 108
pilatesroomstudios.com
619-230-0889
SILVER – Zoom Fitness + Pilates Studio
8222 Vickers St.
zoomfit.com | 858-565-1900
Plumber
GOLD – Emory Plumbing
2085 Hotel Circle South
myemory.com | 858-483-6880
Real Estate Agent
GOLD – Kathy McSherry, Coldwell Banker
1621 West Lewis St.
kathymcsherry.com | 702-328-9905
Kathy McSherry began her real estate career in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2000 in residential real estate. In 2004, Kathy switched to working for a new home builder in new home construction, and model homes. In her 11 years with new home builders, she received many sales achievement awards.
Kathy relocated to San Diego, California in 2006, and continued to work for new home builders, and was one of the original sales agents in Civita, Mission Valley — selling over 200 homes. In 2015, Kathy made the switch to residential real estate, where she currently hangs her license with Compass and resides and works in the Master Planned Community, Civita.
In addition, she serves on the board of the Mission Valley Planning Group which gives her additional knowledge to service the Mission Valley community.
Kathy McSherry has been writing for the Mission Valley news on real estate for two and a half years, offering advice on real estate questions. Visit her at kathymcsherry.com or call her at 702-328-9905/Kathy.mcsherry@compass.com.
SILVER – Brian Lacklen, Ascent Real Estate
2900 North Park Way
ascentrealestate.net | 619-814-3420
Ascent Real Estate agent Brian Lacklen was born in suburbs of Washington, DC and went to college in North Carolina. His first career was in telecommunication sales to the US Navy. His business travel brought him frequently to San Diego and in 2007 he decided to change careers so he could live in San Diego and not have to always travel for work.
Brian has bought/sold many houses in his life and especially enjoys renovating homes to increase their value which is why he found real estate as the perfect next career that allows him to work with clients who share his view that your home is your greatest investment and finding the right home at the right price is the best way to protect your investment.
Brian specializes in working with buyers, sellers and investors in the core San Diego neighborhoods of Mission Valley, North Park, University Heights, Hillcrest, Missions Hills and Bankers Hills. I also work with clients on beach area properties (Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach, Mission Beach, La Jolla and Coronado) and downtown condo’s.
Brian Lacklen is dedicated to your Mission Valley real estate needs!
Real Estate Office
GOLD – Century 21 Award
7676 Hazard Center Drive #300
century21award.com | 619-471-2000
SILVER – Berkshire Hathaway
2365 Northside Drive #200
bhhscalifornia.com | 888-995-7575
Senior Living
GOLD – Cloisters of the Valley
4171 Camino del Rio South
cloistersofthevalley.com | 619-283-2226
Solar Company
GOLD – Sullivan Solar Power
8949 Kenamar Drive, Suite 101
sullivansolarpower.com | 858-271-7758
SILVER – HES Solar
5980 Fairmount Ave., Suite 105
hessolar.com | 619-350-0032
Tanning Salon
GOLD – iTan
925 Camino De La Reina, Suite B
itan.com | 619-220-8100
SILVER – Summer Sheen
3517 Del Rey St. #103
summersheen.com | 858-263-1663
Tattoo/Piercing Studio
GOLD – SD Tattoo and Body Piercing
3780 Hancock St., Suite E
sandiegotattooshop.com
619-361-8796
SILVER – Port Side Tattoo San Diego
2523 Morena Blvd.
portsidetattoosandiego.com
619-326-8697
Veterinarian/Veterinary Hospital
GOLD – West Coast Animal Hospital
5267 Linda Vista Road
westcoast.vet | 619-431-1423
SILVER – CoastView Veterinary Hospital
3895 Clairemont Drive #103
coastviewvet.com | 858-914-1934
Waxing or Threading Salon
GOLD – Vital Hair and Body
7610 Hazard Center Drive #702
vitalhairbody.com | 619-574-7895
SILVER – Super Brows
5500 Grossmont Center Drive
superbrows.com | 619-589-0732
Yoga Studio
GOLD – CorePower Yoga
980 Camino De La Reina #4
corepoweryoga.com | 619-574-9642
SILVER – Hapa Yoga
4242 Camino Del Rio North
hapayoga.com | 619-309-6732
