Mission Valley is centrally located in San Diego, a vibrant and growing community that is an epicenter for upscale shopping, fine dining, sports events, entertainment venues, and hotels and hospitality centers.

We recently asked readers of Mission Valley News to tell us their favorite restaurants, bars and retail businesses found throughout Mission Valley or beyond.

Mission Valley News is published on the third Friday of the month and can be found at convenient, high-traffic newsstand locations throughout the area.

Our readers voted on a number of categories, such as best beer, breakfast, burger, dinner, sports bar, auto dealer, gym/health club, massage, pet boarding, real estate office and veterinarian.

Inside, Mission Valley News has devoted nine pages to showcase this year’s reader-chosen winners of gold and silver honors. Some of the winners have been around for a long time, and some are new on the scene. To each of our winners, we extend a heartfelt congratulations on your Best of Mission Valley award and we hope our loyal readers — and your loyal customers — continue to show you patronage and appreciation for years to come.

—SDCNN Staff

1 of 29 - +

Dining & Entertainment

American Cuisine

GOLD – Bud’s Louisiana Cafe

4320 Viewridge Ave.

budscafe.com | 858-573-2837

SILVER – Islands Fine Burgers & Drinks

2441 Fenton Parkway

islandsrestaurants.com | 619-640-2727

Bakery

GOLD – Nothing Bundt Cakes

5624 Mission Center Road, Suite B

nothingbundtcakes.com

619-294-2253

SILVER – Corner Bakery Café

1025 Camino De La Reina #3

cornerbakerycafe.com | 619-692-0423

Barbecue

GOLD – Wood Ranch BBQ & Grill

7510 Hazard Center Drive #215

woodranch.com | 619-764-4411

SILVER – Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ

1127 West Morena Blvd.

bullssmokinbbq.com | 619-276-2855

Beer

GOLD – Poseidon Project

4126 Napier St.

poseidonprojectsd.com | 619-230-5334

SILVER – Balboa’s Tap House

4421 Genesee Ave.

balboastaphouse.com | 858-277-8226

Billiards

GOLD – Que Billiards

4428 Convoy St.

858-571-7152

SILVER – Pockets Billiards and Brew

5610 Kearny Mesa Road, Suite E

pocketsbilliardsandbrew.com

858-876-5452

Breakfast

GOLD – The Waffle Spot

1333 Hotel Circle South

wafflespotsandiego.com

619-297-2231

SILVER – The Broken Yolk

1760 Camino del Rio North

thebrokenyolkcafe.com

619-574-9655

Brunch

GOLD – Mimi’s Café

5180 Mission Center Road

mimiscafe.com | 619-491-0284

SILVER – The Waffle Spot

1333 Hotel Circle South

wafflespotsandiego.com

619-297-2231

Buffet

GOLD – 356 BBQ & Bar

1640 Camino del Rio North

356bbq.com | 619-260-0356

Burger

GOLD – Mr. Peabody’s

6110 Friars Road, Suite 108

bit.ly/2HeZbCx | 619-542-1786

Mr. Peabody’s Burger & Ale is as local as sports bars get, being claimed as “hidden gem” by many Yelpers. Established in the mid-90’s we stay true to the original owner’s vision. Our loyal and long-term employees deliver a memorable experience to new comers and regulars. With a “Cheers”-like environment, there is no wonder why many locals call us home.

If you’re an early bird, Mr. Peabody’s offers breakfast as early as 9 a.m. on weekends. For all other occasions, our menu has delicious lunch, dinner, and drink options for everyone including daily specials.

SILVER – Smash Burger

7610 Hazard Center Drive #507

smashburger.com | 619-359-8333

Burrito

GOLD – Primos Mexican Food & Bar

2401 Fenton Parkway, Suite 104

primosmex.com | 619-684-5777

SILVER – Roberto’s Taco Shop

7710 Hazard Center Drive

robertostacoshop.com

619-491-0059

Business Lunch

GOLD – Oggi’s

2245 Fenton Parkway #101

oggis.com | 619-640-1072

Come visit Oggi’s Sports, Brewhouse & Pizza in Fenton Marketplace, a quarter mile east of Qualcomm Stadium! We recently remodeled in November 2018. Come enjoy our new feel!

Our bar tap selection increased to 34 micro and domestic beers and we have new furniture and décor. Come sit on our patio and enjoy a tasty salad or sandwich for lunch, or bring friends and hang out in the bar where Happy Hour starts at 3 p.m.

We are a family oriented sports bar and restaurant and we love kids. We also love our sports, and football reigns supreme on Sundays where you will find all teams represented by the various jerseys sported by the clientele.

“Oggi” stands for “today” in Italian. It symbolizes freshness as well as “the here and now.” It is congruent with high quality pizza, pastas, salads and beer. Come join us for dinner! And if you don’t feel like cooking, we will deliver our entire menu (minus the alcohol) to your door. We also offer to delivery within a five mile radius, so call today and have your dinner delivered!

SILVER – Marketplace Cafe

6997 Friars Road

bit.ly/2DHRTUd | 619-295-4441

Casino

GOLD – Viejas Casino & Resort

5000 Willows Road, Alpine

viejas.com | 619-445-5400

SILVER – Barona Resort & Casino

1932 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside

barona.com | 619-443-2300

Casino Buffet

GOLD – Barona Resort & Casino

1932 Wildcat Canyon Road, Lakeside

barona.com | 619-443-2300

SILVER – Viejas Casino & Resort

5000 Willows Road, Alpine

viejas.com | 619-445-5400

Casual Dining

GOLD – The Kebab Shop

1570 Camino De La Reina

thekebabshop.com | 619-491-0279

SILVER – Boudin SF

5407 Balboa Ave Balboa Mesa

boudinbakery.com | 858-737-6571

Catering

GOLD – L&L Hawaiian BBQ

3145 Sports Arena Blvd. #102

hawaiianbarbecue.com | 619-223-8888

SILVER – Primos Mexican Food & Bar

2401 Fenton Parkway, Suite 104

primosmex.com | 619-684-5777

Chinese Cuisine

GOLD – Dragon Chinese Cuisine

2169 Fenton Parkway #102

dragoncuisine.com | 619-281-2198

SILVER – Pei Wei

1025 Camino De La Reina, Suite P-5

peiwei.com | 619-321-6670

Cocktail

GOLD – Champ’s Lounge

3050 Clairemont DrIve

619-276-3760

SILVER – The Zodiac

7027 Friars Road

bit.ly/2EdfYU6 | 619-542-4450

Coffee Shop

GOLD – Intermezzo Espresso

7610 Hazard Center Drive #519

hazardcenter.com | 619-296-5282

SILVER – Milano Coffee Company

8685 Rio San Diego Drive

milanocoffeecompany.com

619-688-1882

Comedy Club

GOLD – The Comedy Palace

8878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

thecomedypalace.com

858-573-9067

SILVER – Old Town Improv Co.

2415 San Diego Ave. #103

oldtownimprov.com

Comfort Food

GOLD – The Habit Burger Grill

845 Camino De La Reina

habitburger.com | 619-299-9913

SILVER – Grater Grilled Cheese

5618 Mission Center Road

gratergrilledcheese.com | 619-458-9611

Dance School

GOLD – 2 to Groove

7528 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

swingdancenow.com | 619-291-3775

SILVER – Infinity Dance Sports Center

7243 Engineer Road, Suite B

infinity-dance-sport-center.business.site

858-560-4372

Deli

GOLD – Which Wich

7610 Hazard Center Drive #501

whichwich.com | 619-686-9424

SILVER – D.Z. Akins

6930 Alvarado Road

dzakinsdeli.com | 619-265-0218

Dessert

GOLD – Paradise Yogurt

5664 Mission Center Road #401

paradiseyogurt.com | 619-295-9648

Paradise Yogurt was originally established in 1990 in Mission Valley. The women- and family-owned yogurt shop is San Diego’s finest source for healthy and delicious frozen delights and snacks.

Paradise Yogurt was the first to introduce frozen soy/vegan gluten-free soft-serve, dietary soft-serves, creamy tart yogurt and other more healthy great tasting products to the San Diego area. We deliver serving sizes that please and only use quality brands that contain quality ingredients. We strive for quality, cleanliness, selection and customer service.

Almost all of our frozen yogurts are fat-free. All of our yogurts contain probiotics in excess of 100 million active yogurt cultures per gram at the time of manufacture. We have the National Yogurt Association-developed Live & Active Cultures seal. Our frozen yogurt contains two additional beneficial live active cultures than the minimum requirement for the NYA Live & Active Cultures seal. Come by and learn why our customers tell us “Everyone should know we are more than just a cup of yogurt and toppings.”

SILVER – Nothing Bundt Cakes

5624 Mission Center Road, Suite B

nothingbundtcakes.com | 619-294-2253

SILVER – Cupcakes a la Yola

10450 Friars Road.

cupcakesalayola.com | 619-708-5088

Dinner

GOLD – The Amigo Spot

1333 Hotel Circle South

amigospotsandiego.com | 619-297-2231

SILVER – Café Sevilla

353 Fifth Ave.

cafesevilla.com | 619-233-5979

Donut Shop

GOLD – Rose Donuts

5201 Linda Vista Road

619-294-8856

SILVER – Heavenly Donuts

5132 Waring Road

619-286-1997

Family Restaurant

GOLD – Postcards American Bistro

950 Hotel Circle North

sd.handlery.com/dining-en.html

619-298-0511

SILVER – Studio Diner

4701 Ruffin Road

studiodiner.com | 858-715-6400

Farmers Market

GOLD – Stehly Farms Markets

1231 Morena Blvd.

sdweeklymarkets.com

619-233-3901

SILVER – Hillcrest Farmers Market

3960 Normal St.

hillcrestfarmersmarket.com

619-299-3330

Fast Food

GOLD – Smash Burger

7610 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 507

smashburger.com | 619-359-8333

SILVER – Which Wich

7610 Hazard Center Drive

whichwich.com | 619-686-9424

Fine Dining

GOLD – Blue Smoke Sushi Lounge

Fashion Valley, 7007 Friars Road

bluesmokesushi.com

619-291-7711

SILVER – Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

380 K St.

flemingssteakhouse.com

619-237-1155

Food Truck

GOLD – Kikos Seafood Lunch Truck

6090 Friars Road

619-623-0675

SILVER – Hello Kitty Cafe

7007 Friars Road

sanrio.com/pages/hellokittycafe

949-329-8629

French Cuisine

GOLD – The French Gourmet

960 Turquoise St.

thefrenchgourmet.com | 858-488-1725

The French Gourmet has catered for San Diego businesses, families and individuals since 1979. We specialize in various styles of menus, cuisine, and service.

We know what works and will guide you in making your event both delicious and successful. We are experts in creating memorable, personalized events, as well as gala fundraisers, corporate and university events, holiday celebrations, celebration of life memorials, and wedding receptions.

The humble beginnings of The French Gourmet’s chef/owner, who was raised on a farm in Normandie France, makes him a natural when it comes to the farm-to-table style of cooking. Michel and his team of chefs know how to maximize the extraction of flavors of ingredients. Our dishes are prepped in our kitchen and cooked on-site.

Our staff can assist you in choosing the perfect meal or dish that best suits your taste and circumstances.

SILVER – Et Voilà! French Bistro

3015 Adams Ave.

etvoilabistro.com | 619-209-7759

Greek Cuisine

GOLD – Troy’s Greek Restaurant

10450 Friars Road

troysgreek.com | 619-281-7741

SILVER – Pita Pit

5375 Napa St. #110

pitapitusa.com | 619-359-4458

Golf Course

GOLD – Riverwalk Golf Club

1102, 1150 Fashion Valley Road

riverwalkgc.com | 619-296-4653

SILVER – Admiral Baker Golf Course

2400 Admiral Baker Rd.

bit.ly/2AzqgKM

619-487-0090

Happy Hour

GOLD – Oggi’s

2245 Fenton Parkway #101

oggis.com | 619-640-1072

SILVER – Gordon Biersch

5010 Mission Center Road

gordonbiersch.com

619-688-1120

Health Food Store

GOLD – Trader Joe’s

1072 Camino Del Rio North

traderjoes.com | 619-297-0749

SILVER – GNC

1640 Camino Del Rio North

gnc.com | 619-542-0962

Hot Wings

GOLD – Buffalo Wild Wings

1640 Camino Del Rio North #1376

buffalowildwings.com | 619-298-7068

SILVER – Hooters

1400 Camino De La Reina

westcoasthooters.com | 619-299-4668

Indian Cuisine

GOLD – Tandoor

5608 Mission Center Road #902

tandoorsandiego.com

619-497-0751

SILVER – Himalayan Curry and Grill

10330 Friars Road

himalayancurryandgrill.com

619-280-4048

Irish Pub

GOLD – McGregor’s Grill & Ale House

10475 San Diego Mission Road

mcgregorssandiego.com

619-282-9797

SILVER – The Ould Sod

3373 Adams Ave.

theouldsod.com

619-284-6594

Italian Cuisine

GOLD – Cucina Basilico

3755 Murphy Canyon Road

cucinabasilico.com | 858-874-6436

SILVER – Filippi’s Pizza Groto

10330 Friars Road

realcheesepizza.com

619-281-3511

Japanese Cuisine

GOLD – Fuji

911 Camino Del Rio South

bit.ly/2BO79Oa | 619-298-3854

SILVER – Benihana

477 Camino Del Rio South

benihana.com | 619-298-4666

Jazz Bar

GOLD – Dizzy’s

1717 Morena Blvd.

dizzysjazz.com | 858-270-7467

Juice

GOLD – Everbowl

5624 Mission Center Road

everbowl.com | 619-487-0443

SILVER – San Diego Blenders

4242 Camino Del Rio North

619-282-5363

Late Night Dining

GOLD – Stacked

7007 Friars Road #356

stacked.com | 619-225-7900

SILVER – Lazy Dog

1202 Camino Del Rio North

lazydogrestaurants.com

619-481-6191

Live Music Venue

GOLD – Humphrey’s

2241 Shelter Island Drive

humphreysrestaurant.com

619-224-3577

SILVER – Tio Leo’s Mexican Restaurant

5302 Napa St.

tioleos.com | 619-542-1462

Lunch

GOLD – Tender Greens

1640 Camino Del Rio North

tendergreens.com | 619-894-8916

SILVER – Oggi’s

2245 Fenton Parkway #101

oggis.com | 619-640-1072

Margarita

GOLD – The Amigo Spot

1333 Hotel Circle South

kingsinnsandiego.com | 619-297-2231

SILVER – Barra Barra Saloon

4016 Wallace St.

barrabarrasaloon.com | 619-291-3200

Martini

GOLD – Madison

4622 Park Blvd.

madisononpark.com | 619-269-6566

GOLD – Tony’s Martini Bar

5034 Newport Ave.

tonysob.com | 619-223-0558

Mexican Cuisine

GOLD – Fiesta de Reyes

2754 Calhoun St.

fiestadereyes.com | 619-297-3100

Comprised of 19 locally owned specialty shops, three distinct restaurants and a 10-room boutique hotel, Fiesta de Reyes is operated by Old Town Family Hospitality Corporation under the direction of president and veteran restaurateur, Chuck Ross.

Bringing his experience from more than 30 years in the destination restaurant business to bear in 2009, Ross renamed the plaza Fiesta de Reyes meaning “celebration of kings,” renovated two of the aging restaurants and many of the 19 shops surrounding the Fiesta de Reyes plaza, and presided over the completion of the project to restore the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Restaurant to its 1870’s glory. Dubbed as “Old Town’s Turnaround Specialist” by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Ross has worked tirelessly to create a festive and fun ambiance in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park — both within and outside of his concession. Fiesta de Reyes is very much a family business with the entire Ross clan working together to create an unmatched experience for guests and visitors.

Whether it’s the authentic Mexican food of Casa de Reyes, the bold yet sophisticated fare of Barra Barra or a unique gift for someone special that brings you, we invite you, your friends and your family to experience what Fiesta de Reyes is all about: great food, fantastic atmosphere and an experience to remember.

SILVER – The Amigo Spot

1333 Hotel Circle South

kingsinnsandiego.com

619-297-2231

Micro-Brewery

GOLD – Groundswell

6304 Riverdale St.

groundswellbrew.com | 619-795-2337

SILVER – Deft

5328 Banks St.

deftbrewing.com | 858-999-5728

Movie Theater

GOLD – Ultrastar Cinema Mission Valley

7510 Hazard Center Drive

ultrastarmovies.com | 619-574-8684

SILVER – AMC Mission Valley 20

1640 Camino Del Rio North

amctheatres.com | 619-296-2737

New Restaurant

GOLD – Farmers Table

3057 Clairemont Drive

myfarmerstable.com/bay-park

619-359-4485

SILVER – Tanuki

4191 Adams Ave.

tanukisakebar.com| 619-624-0592

Nightclub

GOLD – Torch

7528 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

torch-san-diego.business.site

619-632-3080

SILVER – Blue Agave Nightclub

6608 Mission Gorge Road

619-521-3194

Outdoor Dining

GOLD – Acqua California Bistro

1775 East Mission Bay Drive

sandiegohilton.com | 619-275-7922

SILVER – Luce Bar & Kitchen

1959 Morena Blvd.

sandiegoluce.com | 619-275-0321

Pet Friendly Dining

GOLD – Lazy Dog

1202 Camino Del Rio North

lazydogrestaurants.com

619-481-6191

SILVER – Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ

1127 Morena Blvd.

bullssmokinbbq.com

619-276-2855

Pho/Noodle House

GOLD – Pho Cali

1400 Camino De La Reina #105

pho1cali.com | 619-542-1062

SILVER – Mignon Pho + Grill

3860 Convoy St.

mignonpho.com | 858-278-0669

Pizza

GOLD – Coneys Pizza

5201 Linda Vista Road. 103

coneyspizza.com | 619-230-5771

SILVER – North Italia

7055 Friars Road.

bit.ly/2sgHh7Z

619-343-2301

Romantic Dining

GOLD – The Godfather Restaurant

7878 Clairemont Mesa Blvd.

godfatherrestaurant.com

858-560-1747

SILVER – Baci Ristorante

1955 Morena Blvd.

sandiegobaci.com

619-275-2094

Rooftop Lounge

GOLD – Born and Raised

1909 India St.

bornandraisedsteak.com

619-202-4577

SILVER – Firehouse American Eatery and Lounge

722 Grand Ave.

firehousepb.com | 858-274-3100

Salad

GOLD – Boudin SF

5407 Balboa Ave.

boudinbakery.com | 858-737-6571

SILVER – Tigris

5285 Overland Ave. #102

tigrisgrille.com | 858-576-9999

Sandwich

GOLD – Which Wich

7610 Hazard Center Drive #501

whichwich.com | 619-686-9424

SILVER – Jersey Mike’s

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #109

jerseymikes.com | 619-291-1122

Seafood

GOLD – Bay Park Fish

4121 Ashton St.

bayparkfishcompany.com

619-276-3474

SILVER – King’s Fish House

825 Camino De La Reina

kingsfishhouse.com | 619-574-1230

Spanish Cuisine

GOLD – Café Sevilla

353 Fifth Ave.

cafesevilla.com | 619-233-5979

SILVER – Costa Brava Pacific Beach

1653 Garnet Ave.

costabravasd.com | 858-273-1218

Sports Bar

GOLD – Champs Lounge

3050 Clairemont Drive

619-276-3760

SILVER – Channel 2 Sports Bar

3232 Greyling Drive

858-430-6442

Steakhouse

GOLD – Hunter’s Steak House

2445 Hotel Circle North

huntersteakhouse.com | 619-291-8074

SILVER – Pampas Argentine Grill

8690 Aero Dr. #105

pampasargentinegrill.com

858-278-597

Sushi

GOLD – Sushi Kuchi

2408 Northside Drive

sushikuchi.com | 619-284-8036

SILVER – Sushi Diner

7530 Mesa College Drive, Suite B

sushidiner1.com | 858-565-1179

Thai Cuisine

GOLD – Ka Prao

8590 Rio San Diego Drive #105

kapraothaicuisine.com

619-326-8083

SILVER – King of Thai

6171 Mission Gorge Road

kingofthaicuisine.com

619-640-9688

Theater

GOLD – The Old Globe

1363 Old Globe Way

theoldglobe.org | 619-234-5623

The internationally-acclaimed, Tony Award-winning Old Globe is one of the most renowned regional theaters in the country and has stood as San Diego’s flagship arts institution for over 75 years.

The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 15 plays and musicals on its three stages, including its highly-regarded Shakespeare festival. The Old Globe has become a gathering place for leading theater artists from around the world, such as Tom Stoppard, Daniel Sullivan and Chita Rivera, among many others. Numerous Broadway-bound premieres and revivals, such as “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” “The Full Monty,” and “Damn Yankees,” have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to enjoy highly successful runs in New York and at regional theatres across the country.

The Old Globe is at the forefront of the nation’s leading performing arts organizations, setting a standard for excellence in American theater.

SILVER – Landmark’s Hillcrest Cinemas

3107, 3965 Fifth Ave. #200

landmarktheatres.com | 619-298-2904

Vegetarian/Vegan

GOLD – The Purple Mint

Vegetarian Bistro

6171 Mission Gorge Road #118

thepurplemint.com | 619-280-3388

SILVER – True Food

7007 Friars Road #394

truefoodkitchen.com | 619-810-2929

Wine Bar

GOLD – Hive

4428 Convoy St. #100

hivesandiego.com | 858-576-0700

SILVER – Blue Door

4060 Morena Blvd.

thebluedoorwinery.com | 858-274-4292

BUSINESS & RETAIL

Accountant

GOLD – Rowling & Associates

8889 Rio San Diego Drive #202

rowling.com | 619-295-0200

Rowling & Associates is an award-winning, fee-only, San Diego-based, registered investment advisor that offers investment management, and tax and financial planning services.

The firm’s ideal clients are professionals, business owners, retirees, and executives with complex financial situations seeking financial or tax advice to meet their goals.

Rowling & Associate’s client-centric, tax-efficient investment approach sets it apart from other advisors and adds tremendous value to clients, serving in a fiduciary capacity. Rowling & Associates also specializes in socially responsible investing, as well as a personalized service offering catered towards young professionals.

The firm’s principal, Sheryl Rowling, CPA/PFS, is an accomplished author, regular columnist, and professional speaker who has been nationally recognized for her continued efforts as an industry innovator and leader. Rowling & Associates is proud to be a prominent financial services business serving the San Diego area for more than 30 years.

SILVER – David York’s Tax Service

7860 Mission Center Court #107

davidyorkstaxservice.com

619-684-5005

Acupuncture

GOLD – Morton Acupuncture

409 Camino del Rio South #110

mortonacupuncture.com

619-829-3931

SILVER – Mission Valley Acupuncture

3456 Camino Del Rio North

missionvalleyacu.com | 619-281-7696

Adult Business

GOLD – Adult Emporium

5101 Convoy St.

858-874-2317

SILVER – Mercury Books

8081 Balboa Ave.

858-571-9673

Antiques

GOLD – Reusable Finds

5320 Custer St.

reusablefinds.com | 858-449-4381

SILVER – Kobey’s Swap Meet

3500 Sports Arena Blvd.

kobeyswap.com | 619-226-0650

Appliances Store

GOLD – Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home

5151 Mission Center Road

pacificsales.com | 619-574-1076

SILVER – Coast Appliance Parts Co.

4408 Twain Ave.

coastparts.com | 619-584-1192

Art Gallery

GOLD – Mesa Art Gallery

Mesa College Drive

sdmesa.edu/art-gallery | 619-388-2829

SILVER – Quint

5171 Santa Fe St.

quintgallery.com | 858-454-3409

Attorney

GOLD – Shana J. Black

8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 800

shanablack.com | 619-557-0122

SILVER – Allen Matkins, Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis, LLP

One America Plaza, 600 West Broadway

allenmatkins.com | 619-233-1155

Auto Care

GOLD – So Cal Auto Detail Center

7610 Hazard Center Drive #113

socalautodetailcenter.com

619-683-7420

Auto Dealership

GOLD – Courtesy Chevorlet

750 Camino Del Rio North

courtesysandiego.com

619-297-4321

SILVER – Mossy Ford

4919, 4570 Mission Bay Drive

mossyford.com | 858-273-7500

Auto Repair Shop

Gold – Fix Auto

750 Camino Del Rio North

fixautousa.com/mission-valley

877-521-6763

Bank

GOLD – Wells Fargo

5624 Mission Center Road

wellsfargo.com | 619-209-6740

SILVER – Chase

5111 Mission Center Road

chase.com | 619-298-9688

Barber

GOLD – Floyd’s 99 Barbershop

5658 Mission Center Road, Suite 306

floydsbarbershop.com

619-487-1014

SILVER – Sport Clips Haircuts of Mission Valley

2169 Fenton Parkway, Suite. A-107

haircutmenmissionvalleyca.com

619-281-5566

Bike Shop

GOLD – Bicycle Warehouse Kearny Mesa

5710 Kearny Villa Road

bicyclewarehouse.com858-292-8449

SILVER – Trek Bicycles

4240 Kearny Mesa Road, Suite 108

trekbicyclesuperstore.com

858-974-8735

Boutique

GOLD – Looks Better on Me

6940 Alvarado Road, Suite C

looksbetteronmesd.com

619-265-5251

SILVER – Blink Lash Boutique

7801 Mission Center Court #104

blinklashboutique.com | 619-964-6082

Chiropractor

GOLD – The Joint Chiropractic

2245 Fenton Parkway, Suite 109

thejoint.com | 619-313-4893

SILVER – Herfindahl Chiropractic

438 Camino del Rio South #120

herfindahlchiropractic.com

619-295-3885

Collective

GOLD – March and Ash

2835 Camino Del Rio South #100

marchandash.com | 619-314-7336

SILVER – SDRC

1299 Camino Del Rio South

sandiegorecreationalcannabis.com

619-906-5546

Consignment/Resale

GOLD – Consignment Classics

1895 Hancock St.

consignmentclassics.net

619-491-0700

SILVER – Reusable Finds

5320 Custer St.

reusablefinds.com | 858-449-4381

Cosmetic Services

GOLD – Vital Hair and Body

7610 Hazard Center Drive #702

vitalhairbody.com | 619-574-7895

SILVER – Renew Laser and Skin Care

1400 Camino De La Reina

renewlaserandskincare.com

619-299-7546

Credit Union

GOLD – San Diego County Credit Union

2245 Fenton Parkway #107

sdccu.com | 877-732-2848

San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) is San Diego’s largest, locally-owned financial institution serving San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. SDCCU has assets of $6.7 billion, more than 279,000 customers, more than 35 convenient branch locations and 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs.

SDCCU is the leading way, offering free checking with e-statements, SDCCU Mobile Deposit, mortgage loans, auto loans, Visa credit cards and business services. Federally insured by National Credit Union Administration. Equal housing opportunity, equal opportunity employer.

SILVER – First Financial Credit Union

7510 Hazard Center Drive #417

ffcu.org | 800-537-8491 ext. 5211

Day Spa

GOLD – Timeless Age Defying Laser

7510 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 607

timelesslaserclinic.com

619-294-8463

SILVER – Pure Salon & Spa

7710 Hazard Center Drive

thepuresalonspa.com | 619-291-9215

Dentist

GOLD – New Image Dental

8989 Rio San Diego Drive #170

newimagedentalcare.com

619-280-9100

SILVER – Mission Valley Dental

5638 Mission Center Road #107

missionvalleydentists.com

619-220-0159

Dermatologist

GOLD – Dr. Alexsandr Itkin

7565 Mission Valley Road #200

scripps.org | 619-245-2800

SILVER – GK Dermatology of San Diego

3023 Bunker Hill St. #102

858-273-2726

Doctor

GOLD – William Tontz Jr, M.D.

7485 Mission Valley Road

califortho.com | 619-291-8930

SILVER – San Diego Podiatry Group

2650 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 101

sandiegopodiatrygroup.com

619-291-0777

Dry Cleaner

GOLD – Apadana Cleaners

7610 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 515

apadanacleaners.com

619-298-2928

SILVER – Royal Touch Deluxe Dry Cleaners

4242 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 22

bit.ly/2Ty2Mh2 | 619-624-0989

Financial Planner

GOLD – Rowling & Associates

8889 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 202

rowling.com | 619-295-0200

SILVER – Charles Schwab

7510 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 407

schwab.com | 619-574-4800

Florist

GOLD – The SD Flower Shop

5101 Waring Road

thesdflowershop.com | 619-392-5155

SILVER – Tessfresk and Tessilk Flowers

1405 Morena Blvd.

tessfreshflowers.com | 619-276-4221

Furniture Store

GOLD – Hold It Contemporary Home

1570 Camino De La Reina

holdithome.com

619-295-6660

SILVER – Jerome’s

1190 West Morena Blvd.

jeromes.com | 858-924-1871

Garden Supply

GOLD – Armstrong Garden Centers

1364 Morena Blvd.

armstronggarden.com619-276-9970

SILVER – Walter Andersen Nursery

3293, 3642 Enterprise St.

walteranderson.com | 619-224-8271

Gym/Workout Studio

GOLD –Mission Valley YMCA

5505 Friars Road

ymca.org | 619-298-3576

Mission Valley YMCA has been proudly serving Mission Valley families since 1981. Dedicated to empowering people to be healthier in spirit, mind and body, the Y believes a strong community can only be achieved when we invest in our kids, our health and our neighbors. As a leading nonprofit organization, the Y offers programs that foster youth development, promote healthy living and advance social responsibility.

We offer a safe, nurturing and supportive environment for people from all backgrounds and walks of life to come together to bring about meaningful change not just within themselves, but in their community, too. With 18 locations across San Diego County, the YMCA of San Diego County builds stronger communities by connecting families and neighbors in a place where they can learn, grow and thrive together.

Membership at the YMCA includes plenty of opportunities to learn, play and get healthy. That’s because when you join one Y, you join them all! When you enroll at a YMCA near you, your membership will include all the benefits at your home branch with access to the offerings at 18 locations across San Diego County. And your Joiner Fee is waived in January. So don’t wait, sign up today!

SILVER – Orangetheory Fitness

7510 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 401

orangetheoryfitness.com

619-297-7000

Hair Salon

GOLD – Vital Hair & Body

7610 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 702

vitalhairbody.com | 619-574-7895

SILVER – Bella Gia Hair Salon

and Day Spa

2185 Station Village Way

bellagiasalonandspa.com

619-297-7601

Hardware Store

GOLD – Lowe’s Home Improvement

2318 Northside Drive

lowes.com | 619-584-5500

SILVER – The Home Depot

5920 Fairmount Ave.

homedepot.com | 619-280-0230

Hospital

GOLD – Kaiser Zion

4647 Zion Ave.

kaiserpermanente.org

619-528-5000

SILVER – Scripps Clinic Mission Valley

7425 Mission Valley Road

scripps.org | 619-245-2790

Hotel

GOLD – Kings Inn

1333 Hotel Circle South

kingsinnsandiego.com | 619-297-2231

Looking for a San Diego hotel near everything? Plan your next getaway at Kings Inn Hotel in Mission Valley. The property has been impeccably maintained and renovated to keep up with the times and yet still retains the charm of a 1950s/1960s retro property. The rooms are well appointed and stylish.

Looking for a San Diego hotel with a pool and hot tub? The Kings Inn is the place. Come take a refreshing dip in our outdoor swimming pool, let the little ones splash with our fun floaties, or soothe your tired muscles against the jets in our relaxing heated jacuzzi.

Enjoy breakfast at the restaurant the locals love, The Waffle Spot! The atmosphere is light-hearted at The Waffle Spot, but they’re serious about serving scrumptious waffles, fluffy pancakes, and a complete breakfast menu. They’ve even been heralded for the best waffles in San Diego.

For dinner, you won’t want to miss The Amigo Spot. The reds and greens of Old Mexico add charm and keep your spirits high. Sipping one of our many-flavored margaritas, munching on a California burrito, and enjoying the aroma of freshly grilled fajitas is a great way to feed and entertain the family.

GOLD – Doubletree Mission Valley

7450 Hazard Center Drive

doubletree3.hilton.com

619-297-5466

SILVER – The Cosmopolitan Hotel and Restaurant

2660 Calhoun St.

oldtowncosmopolitan.com

619-297-1874

Insurance Broker

GOLD – C3 Risk and Insurance Services

404 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 410

c3insurance.com | 619-233-800

SILVER – Automobile Club of

Southern California

2440 Hotel Circle North

calif.aaa.com | 619-233-1000

JEWELRY

GOLD – Stuart Benjamin and Company Jewelry Designs

7510 Hazard Center Drive #405

stuartbenjamin.com | 619-297-7666

A rare gem in the jewelry industry, for more than 20 years as one of San Diego’s exclusive jewelers, Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs has helped people express the special moments in their lives together.

Business partners Stuart Benjamin and Barbara Wasserstrom share a love and knowledge for jewelry style and design that is rare in today’s market. Together, they have guided Stuart Benjamin & Co. Jewelry Designs as a full-service jewelry store that is known for the finest custom designs, fashion jewelry, engagement rings and exquisite diamonds. For unsurpassed service, they also have an on-site jeweler who can do repairs in one day in most cases, along with the only certified professional jewelry appraisals in San Diego.

Their service and integrity have been rewarded by becoming an American Gem Society (AGS) member, which only 5 percent of jewelry stores in the nation qualify for. In addition, they are all Graduates of the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), which means you can feel confident with your purchase and know they stand behind their jewelry and reputation of quality.

SILVER – Robbins Brothers

7717 Friars Road

robbinsbrothers.com | 619-543-0525

Lawyer

GOLD – Leslie S. Shaw

7860 Mission Center Court, Suite 111

sandiegoworkerscompensation.com

619-683-2346

At the Law Office of Leslie S. Shaw, A P.C., we have been aggressively, knowledgeably and effectively protecting the rights of injured workers for more than a decade in and around the San Diego, California, area. Workers’ compensation law is all that Attorney Leslie Shaw practices. She is committed to seeing you get the help you need, as is your right under the law.

Deadlines are important in workers’ comp matters. If you’ve been injured at work, we want to talk to you as soon as possible after you have received medical treatment. This is so that we can make sure all legal deadlines are met in your case and all required paperwork is turned in on time to ensure the protection of your employee rights.

Schedule a free initial consultation to discuss your concerns with an experienced San Diego, California, workers’ compensation lawyer. All communications are returned promptly.

SILVER – Patricia H. Tirey, Kimball,

Tirey & St. John, LLP

7676 Hazard Center Drive, Suite #900

kts-law.com | 800-338-6039

Local Community

Event

GOLD – PAWmicon

7510-7610 Hazard Center Drive

hazardcenter.com/superhero

619-543-8111

SILVER – Holiday Bowl

SDCCU Stadium

holidaybowl.com

619-283-5808

Manicure/Pedicure

GOLD – Lavish Nails

7610 Hazard Center Drive

lavishnailsandlounge.com

619-294-9800

SILVER – The Newme Nails

5658 Mission Center Road #303

thenewmenails.business.site

619-692-1512

Massage

GOLD – Massage Envy

7610 Hazard Center Drive

massageenvy.com

619-325-0333

SILVER – Pure Salon & Spa

7710 Hazard Center Drive C

thepuresalonspa.com

619-291-9215

MMA or Boxing Gym

GOLD – UFC GYM

5448 Mission Center Road

ufcgym.com | 619-298-8321

SILVER – 9Round Fitness

6110 Friars Road

9round.com | 619-684-5632

New Business

GOLD – Battle Axe San Diego

6330 Riverdale St.

battleaxesd.com

619-501-8811

Located in Mission Valley, the heart of San Diego, Battle Axe San Diego is one of the first indoor axe throwing facilities in Southern California while also being the largest! Battle Axe San Diego is a family owned business that is introducing a unique, adrenaline packed activity with some style.

If you’ve never thrown an axe, don’t worry, a Battle Axe Axpert will be assigned to your group the entire game. We have 22 full throwing lanes, two swings, basketball hoop, NES Nintendo, tiki toss, a military discount on Thursdays, and five axes to throw.

We host corporate outings, birthdays, and bachelor/bachelorette parties and also walk ins and smaller groups. Our Sunday cash league runs every Sunday from 4–5 p.m.

Optometrist

GOLD – Dr. Walter R. Thomas

7610 Hazard Center Drive #517

619 291-7712

SILVER – Dr. Robyn D. Slikker

2345 Fenton Marketplace Driveway

slikkeroptometry.com

619 521-1006

Personal Trainer

GOLD – Pedro Sun, Feel Good Fitness

1333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 103

feelgoodfit.net | 619-483-1214

Being a fitness professional since 2010, I have focused on building a community to change lives through exercise, nutrition, and wellness. The population I specialize in are those looking for long-term change. Change is hard and challenging and it definitely helps to have guidance along the way.

If you want to make a change in your life because you are forced to or are sick and tired of not feeling good, I’m here to help you figure it out. If you need help along the way to a healthy lifestyle, let’s talk.

SILVER – Jaylin Knight, Bootique Fitness

5930 Mission Center Road

bootiquefitness.com | 619-602-8087

Pet Boarding/Day Care

GOLD – Paw Commons

1136 Morena Blvd

pawcommons.com/bay-park

619-299-2730

SILVER – Wag Hotel

2120 Camino Del Rio North 92108

waghotels.com | 619-491-0239

Pet Groomer

GOLD – Dunk ‘N Dogs Dog Wash & Grooming

3056 Clairemont Drive

dunkndogwash.com | 619-276-3047

Back in 2004, Dunk’N Dogs opened its doors as only the third self-wash dog wash in San Diego. It was a family run business, with the owner and her children onsite and operating it daily.

In 2017, Dunk’N Dogs expanded to include mobile grooming and opened a Tierrasanta location. Today, Dunk’N Dogs is still family run with the owner and family on-site, providing superior holistic and natural grooming, dog washes, food and treats.

Dunk’N Dogs is proud to be a locally run, community focused center and supports the San Diego animal rescue community by providing discounts to rescue organizations and foster care givers.

SILVER – Paw Alley Grooming

3949 Clairemont Drive #2

pawalleygrooming.com

858-270-4900

Pharmacy

GOLD – Frost Medical Pharmacy

7910 Frost St., Suite 130

frostmedicalrx.com | 844-560-2645

Physical Therapist

GOLD – SpineZone Mission Valley

7525 Metropolitan Drive #306

spinezone.com | 844-316-7979

Pilates

GOLD – Pilates Room Studios

1400 Camino De La Reina, Suite 108

pilatesroomstudios.com

619-230-0889

SILVER – Zoom Fitness + Pilates Studio

8222 Vickers St.

zoomfit.com | 858-565-1900

Plumber

GOLD – Emory Plumbing

2085 Hotel Circle South

myemory.com | 858-483-6880

Real Estate Agent

GOLD – Kathy McSherry, Coldwell Banker

1621 West Lewis St.

kathymcsherry.com | 702-328-9905

Kathy McSherry began her real estate career in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2000 in residential real estate. In 2004, Kathy switched to working for a new home builder in new home construction, and model homes. In her 11 years with new home builders, she received many sales achievement awards.

Kathy relocated to San Diego, California in 2006, and continued to work for new home builders, and was one of the original sales agents in Civita, Mission Valley — selling over 200 homes. In 2015, Kathy made the switch to residential real estate, where she currently hangs her license with Compass and resides and works in the Master Planned Community, Civita.

In addition, she serves on the board of the Mission Valley Planning Group which gives her additional knowledge to service the Mission Valley community.

Kathy McSherry has been writing for the Mission Valley news on real estate for two and a half years, offering advice on real estate questions. Visit her at kathymcsherry.com or call her at 702-328-9905/Kathy.mcsherry@compass.com.

SILVER – Brian Lacklen, Ascent Real Estate

2900 North Park Way

ascentrealestate.net | 619-814-3420

Ascent Real Estate agent Brian Lacklen was born in suburbs of Washington, DC and went to college in North Carolina. His first career was in telecommunication sales to the US Navy. His business travel brought him frequently to San Diego and in 2007 he decided to change careers so he could live in San Diego and not have to always travel for work.

Brian has bought/sold many houses in his life and especially enjoys renovating homes to increase their value which is why he found real estate as the perfect next career that allows him to work with clients who share his view that your home is your greatest investment and finding the right home at the right price is the best way to protect your investment.

Brian specializes in working with buyers, sellers and investors in the core San Diego neighborhoods of Mission Valley, North Park, University Heights, Hillcrest, Missions Hills and Bankers Hills. I also work with clients on beach area properties (Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach, Mission Beach, La Jolla and Coronado) and downtown condo’s.

Brian Lacklen is dedicated to your Mission Valley real estate needs!

Real Estate Office

GOLD – Century 21 Award

7676 Hazard Center Drive #300

century21award.com | 619-471-2000

SILVER – Berkshire Hathaway

2365 Northside Drive #200

bhhscalifornia.com | 888-995-7575

Senior Living

GOLD – Cloisters of the Valley

4171 Camino del Rio South

cloistersofthevalley.com | 619-283-2226

Solar Company

GOLD – Sullivan Solar Power

8949 Kenamar Drive, Suite 101

sullivansolarpower.com | 858-271-7758

SILVER – HES Solar

5980 Fairmount Ave., Suite 105

hessolar.com | 619-350-0032

Tanning Salon

GOLD – iTan

925 Camino De La Reina, Suite B

itan.com | 619-220-8100

SILVER – Summer Sheen

3517 Del Rey St. #103

summersheen.com | 858-263-1663

Tattoo/Piercing Studio

GOLD – SD Tattoo and Body Piercing

3780 Hancock St., Suite E

sandiegotattooshop.com

619-361-8796

SILVER – Port Side Tattoo San Diego

2523 Morena Blvd.

portsidetattoosandiego.com

619-326-8697

Veterinarian/Veterinary Hospital

GOLD – West Coast Animal Hospital

5267 Linda Vista Road

westcoast.vet | 619-431-1423

SILVER – CoastView Veterinary Hospital

3895 Clairemont Drive #103

coastviewvet.com | 858-914-1934

Waxing or Threading Salon

GOLD – Vital Hair and Body

7610 Hazard Center Drive #702

vitalhairbody.com | 619-574-7895

SILVER – Super Brows

5500 Grossmont Center Drive

superbrows.com | 619-589-0732

Yoga Studio

GOLD – CorePower Yoga

980 Camino De La Reina #4

corepoweryoga.com | 619-574-9642

SILVER – Hapa Yoga

4242 Camino Del Rio North

hapayoga.com | 619-309-6732