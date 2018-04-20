Calendar: April 20, 2018

CONTINUING EVENTS

San Diego Asian Film Festival Spring Showcase

Through April 26

Pacific Arts Movement (Pac Arts) presents the eighth annual Asian Film Festival, featuring 15 films from nine Asian countries. All films will be shown at UltraStar Mission Valley, 7510 Hazard Center Drive, except for a special screening of “Ulam: Main Dish” that will be part of a special “Film & Feast” event at San Diego History Museum Kaplan Theater.



Tickets are $12 for general admission; $9 for Pac Arts members; $10 for students, seniors and military; and $75–$110 for an All Access Pass. For a list of films and show times, visit festival.sdaff.org.

‘A Little Night Music’

Through April 22

Cygnet Theater presents the musical “A Little Night Music.” Low-priced previews March 9 and 10. $46. 8 p.m. at The Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. Show runs through April 22. Visit bit.ly/2F2ox4c.

FEATURED EVENTS

Friday, April 20

Pet Pals

San Diego Humane Society hosts this monthly event for children to meet and learn about our animal friends.

4:30–5:30 p.m. at the San Diego Humane Society campus, 5500 Gaines St., San Diego. For more information, visit bit.ly/2JiIjaJ.

San Diego Gem Faire

April 20-22

Discover fine jewelry, crystals, gems, beads, gold, silver, minerals and more at manufacturer’s prices. Over 100 exhibitors from all over the world will be on site. $7 for a weekend pass. 12-6 p.m. at Scottish Rite Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South. Visit bit.ly/2GYjtif.

Saturday, April 21

Pet Loss Support Group

Family, friends and society don’t always understand how drastically the loss of a pet can affect us, and can find it difficult to support the grief we often feel. The San Diego Humane Society’s Pet Loss Support Group provides an environment where thoughts and emotions can be shared and feelings of grief are understood and validated. The Pet Loss Support Group is open to everyone ages 10 and up and is appropriate for those who have recently lost a pet, are still mourning an old loss, are anticipating the death of a pet or are preparing for euthanasia.

10–11:30 a.m. at the San Diego Humane Society campus, 5500 Gaines St., San Diego. For more information, visit bit.ly/2saCw2G.

Sunday, April 22

EarthFair and Earth Day Parade

The 29th annual EarthFair in Balboa Park is the largest free annual environmental fair in the world, drawing around 60,000 people. This year’s theme is “We’re All in this Together” and will feature more than 300 exhibitors, theme areas, a food pavilion, children’s activity area, four entertainment venues, the eARTh Gallery arts and crafts show, the Cleaner Car Concourse, and more.



The fair is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and the parade starts at 10:30 p.m. at the Balboa Park Visitor Center, 1549 El Prado, San Diego. For information about volunteering, visit EarthDayWeb.org. To register for the parade, visit EarthParade.org.

Thursday, April 26

Junior Pocket Protectors

San Diego Humane Society program gives youth ages 12-17 the opportunity to help socialize rabbits, guinea pigs and fancy rats available for adoption, providing them with valuable enrichment during their shelter stay.



4–5:30 p.m. at the San Diego Humane Society campus, 5500 Gaines St., San Diego. For more information, visit bit.ly/2GGBI8A.

Friday, April 27

Arbor Day Celebration

Civita’s annual event featuring food trucks, exotic birds, live music by The Mighty Untouchables and more.

5–7:30 p.m. at Civita Park, 7964 Civita Blvd., San Diego. Free and open to the public.

RaceLegal

The RaceLegal program was developed to be a safer and legal alternative to illegal street racing. There are several classes to race in, including motorcycles. Races are held on the west side parking lot portion of SDCCU Stadium.

5–11 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium, 9449 Friars Road. Tickets are free to $30. Visit racelegal.com for more information.

Galaxy Art Class

In this easy (but stellar) free art class, young artists will create galaxy art paintings inspired by the cosmos. All supplies and step-by-step instructions will be provided. Final art will look like a Hubble telescope picture of a galaxy. No prior art experience needed. Registration is required; sign-up below. Recommended for children ages 9-12. This class is part of San Diego Public Library’s Spring into STEAM–Blast Off! program series.

4–5 p.m. at the Mission Valley Library Community Room. Register at sandiego.librarymarket.com.

Saturday, April 28

Rocket Con

Rocket Con is San Diego’s newest comic, toy, collectibles, artist and cosplay convention. Disney cover artist Jonathan Young, Killer Bunnies creator Jeffrey Bellinger and more will be in attendance, as well as comic book and toy dealers and other collectibles experts.



10 a.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino Del Rio South, San Diego. Tickets for the all ages event cost $5–10; available at sdrocketcon.com.

Springtime Blooms at Nordstrom

Join host Kelly Hansen from Alice’s Table for an afternoon of shopping and flower fun. Grab your friends and tap into your creative side as you learn how to create a beautiful flower arrangement that will bring spring cheer to your home! At the end of the class, take home your gorgeous blooms in a lovely vase. $65. 11 a.m. at Nordstrom Fashion Valley, 6997 Friars Road. Visit bit.ly/2IvAduj.

San Diego Made Springtime Market

The 4th annual San Diego Made Springtime Market features handmade goods from over 75 vendors, locally-grown organic food, craft beers and cocktails, live music, games and attractions, a custom embroidery station and much more.

11 a.m.–4 p.m. at Liberty Station, 2875 Dewey Road, San Diego. Cost is $5. For more information, visit sandiegomade.org.

Adams Avenue Unplugged

The seventh annual Adams Avenue Unplugged will feature 60 artists performing on 24 stages along Adams Avenue, from University Heights through Normal Heights to Kensington. The 2018 headliners are Little Feat vocalists/guitarists Paul Barrere and Fred Tackett. They will perform one set on Saturday evening in the intimate sanctuary of the Normal Heights Methodist Church.



Tickets for this performance are $15 and available online. Also performing will be Gregory Page, Sara Petite Band, Stephen El Rey, Nina Francis, Blue Creek Band, and Shawn Rohlf Band. These performers and many more will perform free multiple sets at participating restaurants, bars, and coffeehouses along Adams Avenue. In addition to the great music, there will be a beer garden.

Tickets for the beer garden will be $19, which will include four 14-ounce beers and a plate of food from City Tacos. For the lineup, schedule, concert tickets for Paul Barrere and Fred Tackett, beer garden tickets, and further information, visit bit.ly/2Iin6g3.

Monday, April 30

World Music Series: Javanese Music and Dance

SDSU School of Music presents Javanese Music and Dance by the Javanese Gamelan. The Javanese Gamelan performance ensemble is offered through the music department’s ethnomusicology program. Tickets $10-20. 6-7 p.m. at Smith Recital Hall, SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2Izemlw for tickets.

Tuesday, May 1

Baby Time!

Baby Time is a weekly program which is perfect for babies and young toddlers age 0-2: short, fun and interactive. 3-3:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Thursday, May 3

Dance Pants Party!

Recommended for toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary-school age kids, this simple dance program will feature the hokey pokey, the chicken dance, and more. Families, it’s time to get your groove on! 10:30 a.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Disney On Ice Presents ‘Frozen’

May 3-6

Discover the full story of Disney’s “Frozen” like never before. Dazzling ice skating, special effects and unforgettable music will magically transport you to wintry Arendelle. Tickets starting at $17.50. Doors open 6 p.m. at Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2H1vXFU.

Sunday, May 6

Walk for Apraxia

Walk for Apraxia aims to raise funds and awareness for children who have apraxia, a neurological speech disorder. $10-20. Registration begins 9 a.m. at University of San Diego-Colachis Plaza, 5998 Alcala Park. Visit bit.ly/2H1usHM.

Monday, May 7

Toddler Story Time

A story time designed for toddlers featuring songs, rhymes and finger plays. 11 a.m.-noon. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Lego League: Imagine, Build, Share

Join us for a weekly Lego freestyle build session where creating, learning, and collaborating is the key to making everything fit. All Lego pieces will be provided. Intended for children ages 3 and up. 3:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Seminar B, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Tuesday, May 8

Baby Time!

Baby Time is a weekly program which is perfect for babies and young toddlers age 0-2: short, fun and interactive. 3-3:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Wednesday, May 9

Knit-a-Bit Knitting and Crochet Circle

Looking to meet up and work with other knitting and crocheting enthusiasts? Adults and Seniors are invited to Knit-a-Bit, our bi-weekly gathering of creative, crafty yarn workers who are happy to admire your accomplishments (no matter how modest) and assist you with your knottiest (literally) problems. 12:30-2 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Thursday, May 10

Gator By The Bay

Through May 13

San Diego’s festival celebrating all things Cajun. Blues, zydeco, salsa, swing, NOLA jazz, country and more will be performed on seven stages over four days — over 100 music acts. Food vendors will provide authentic Cajun and Southern food, including over 10,000 pounds of crawfish.



Music starts at 6 p.m. Thursday; 4 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Spanish Landing Park, 3900 North Harbor Drive, San Diego. Ticket passes range $20–200, depending on number of days in pass and package; available at gatorbythebay.com.

Preschool Story Time & Craft

Preschoolers are invited to a story time, then a fun craft right afterwards! 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Saturday, May 19

‘Violin with Love’

Virtuoso violinist Jonathan Leviim will present a classical concert of popular classical violin masterpieces that will include musical arrangements by composers such as Bach, Handel, Dvorak, Paganini, Marcello, Albinoni, Massenet, Schubert, Chopin, Gluck, Mozart, Kriesler, Rachmaninoff and more. A special musical tribute will also be paid to honor our remarkable men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. 12:30 p.m. at Point Loma/Hervey Branch Library, 3701 Voltaire St. in Point Loma. Tickets are $25, available at door or by calling 858-740-4049.