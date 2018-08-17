Calendar: Aug. 17 – Sept. 20, 2018

Saturday, Aug. 18

TwainFest

Write Out Loud, an organization committed to inspiring, challenging and entertaining by reading literature for a live audience has announced the ninth annual TwainFest in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. This event is produced by Write Out Loud and sponsored by Fiesta de Reyes in association with the park. Festival favorites include local San Diego performers presenting 19th-century stories and poems throughout the park, Descendants of Early San Diego, literary games and activities, The Authors Salon, The Armory Band, Civil War Field Encampment, and a 19th Century Literary Costume contest. New this year is The TwainFest Cakewalk, Needle in a Haystack and Tom Sawyer’s Fence Painting. 4002 Wallace St. Free. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2vBSWiz.

Friday, Aug. 24

Rob Thorsen, Hugo Suarez & Richard Sellars

Jazz concert at the Handlery Hotel, 950 Hotel Circle North, San Diego. 5:30­7:30 p.m. No cover; Happy hour prices on food and beverages.

Sunday, Aug. 26

Liberty Station Concerts: The Redwoods Revue

The Redwoods, a local independent record label and music collective, will create a show from its growing list of talented artists. From hard-hitting soul and swampy psychedelic rock to desert noir and spectral folk, the label brings together songwriters, musicians and vocalists of the highest caliber. Featuring award-winning artists Birdy Bardot and Rebecca Jade. 5 p.m. at Liberty Station’s North Promenade, 2848 Dewey Road. Free. Visit bit.ly/2P5U5bm.

Tuesday, Aug. 28

A Day in the Life of a Renaissance Physician

The Renaissance has been described as “the making of modern man,” but it was also the making of modern medicine! Join Dr. Philip J. Goscienski to learn about medical practices of the era and how they influenced today’s physicians. This OASIS program is free and open to the public, and there is no need to preregister. 1–2:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway, San Diego.

Friday, Aug. 31

U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge

Through Sept. 3

The U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge, an annual Labor Day weekend tradition, celebrates seven years and continues to bring attendees and artists from all over the world to Downtown at the Broadway Pier and Pavilion. New this year, the festival will get “lit” literally. The festival will be open later and the sculptures will light the night and be decoratively lit from top to bottom. Twelve world master class sculptors from the U.S. and artists from countries as far as Tasmania to Russia will compete to create museum-worthy sand sculptures to correspond to the event’s theme: Celebrate! Active duty military, EMTs, fire and police receive free admission. Proceeds from the event support local charities.



Times: Aug. 31, 5–9 p.m.; Sept. 1, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sept. 2, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.; Sept. 3, 10 a.m.–7 p.m. Tickets: $7-$11. 1000 North Harbor Drive. Visit bit.ly/2wCB6yR.

Paul Combs Trio

Paul Combs brings his jazz trio to the Handlery Hotel, 950 Hotel Circle North, San Diego. 5:30–7:30 p.m. No cover; happy hour prices on food and beverages.

Thursday, Sept. 6

Dance Pants Party

Recommended for toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary-school age kids, this simple dance program will feature the hokey pokey, the chicken dance, and more. Families, it’s time to get your groove on! Recommended for ages 1 and up. 10:30 a.m. at the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway San Diego.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Library NeXT Presents: Gorging on Geology

Get right up and personal with rocks and minerals and taste yummy treats inspired by Earth’s inner layers. Create desserts representing the three different rock types, and even grow sugar crystals themselves! Together we learn how to point out common minerals in everyday materials and come away with knowledge of what makes up our planet. If you love coloring, playing with your food, and eating, then Gorging on Geology is the class for you! For kids in grades 6–8. Space is limited. Advanced registration is required at sandiego.librarymarket.com. 2–5 p.m. at the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway, San Diego.

‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Liberty Station Outdoor Movies presents a film by director Ava DuVernay, based on the timeless classic novel by Madeleine L’Engle. 7 p.m. at Liberty Station North Promenade, 2848 Dewey Road, San Diego. Free. Visit bit.ly/2mhr0wC

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

A special interactive showing of the classic, cult film “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will follow the screening of “A Wrinkle in Time.” Crazed Imaginations will act out scenes in character and costume, right along with the movie. Do the “Time Warp” with a magic melting pot of divas, metal heads, nerds, and weirdos all working together to keep you entertained. Be advised that this film rated R. Be sure to visit the merchandise table to pick up mementos and a prop bag – a Rocky Horror essential. The stuff inside lets you interact with them and the movie. Feel free to dance along with the music and let loose. 10:30 p.m. at Liberty Station North Promenade, 2848 Dewey Road. Free. Visit bit.ly/2mhr0wC.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

‘Game of Thrones’ Live Concert Experience

Composer Ramin Djawadi conducts an 80-piece orchestra and choir, performing highlights from the popular HBO series’ musical score on a 360-degree stage equipped with LED telescoping and wall screens, and special 3D designs. 8 p.m. at Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive. Tickets range $39–$99-plus, available at TicketMaster.com.

Wednesday, Sept. 12

VA Benefit Claims Clinic

Have you served in the military? Come meet with a representative from the Veteran’s Administration to get assistance with your claim for VA benefits. No appointment is necessary; patrons will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Please bring your discharge papers (DD 214) and any medical documentation. 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Seminar Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway, San Diego.

Friday, Sept. 14

Senior Resources in San Diego

At this free seminar, learn about resources that can help seniors age in place and think about what kind of available services might be helpful such as programs for nutrition, transportation, education, in-home services and more. Pre-register at sharp.com/citywellness. 10 a.m. in Mission Valley Library Seminar room A, 2123 Fenton Parkway, San Diego.

Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018

Sensory Sunday Family Time featuring Craig Newton

In collaboration with the Autism Society of San Diego, Mission Valley Library welcomes families with children on the spectrum to a sensory-friendly program featuring musician Craig Newton. Recommended for children ages 3–9, Newton’s show will feature a wide variety of instruments and songs that entertain and educate. Kids will also have a chance to use rhythm instruments, sing, clap, and dance. No registration is required. You can prepare your child for this program by using the Social Story, available as a PDF on the library calendar listing at sandiego.librarymarket.com. 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway, San Diego.

Monday, Sept. 17

Assemblymember Shirley Weber mobile office

Connect with Assemblymember Weber’s staff here in your community, and get help with any problems you are having with public agencies, ask questions about legislation, and learn about state and local services. Issues that staff can assist with include renter’s and homeowner’s assistance programs, property tax issues, consumer complaints, and unemployment and disability insurance. No need to make an appointment, just stop in. 10 a.m.–noon in the Mission Valley Library Seminar Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway, San Diego.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Library Book Club

What’s better than reading the latest literary fiction or penetrating non-fiction? Having a group of people reading the same thing and sharing their impressions! Come check out the monthly meeting of our library book club and get in on the fun. Our title for September is “Remarkable Creatures” by Tracy Chevalier. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. 6:30–8 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Seminar Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway, San Diego.

Medical Cannabis 101

Curious about medical cannabis? Learn the basics from a knowledgeable panel of experts. They will discuss the therapeutic benefits of medical cannabis and examine the medical and scientific dimensions of this controversial plant. Topics will include the history of marijuana in the U.S., how it works to treat illness, the specific medical conditions that cannabis can treat and what to expect during cannabis treatment. You will also learn what you must do to legally obtain medical cannabis and how to talk about these options with your physician. This OASIS program is free and open to the public, and there is no need to preregister. For adults and seniors. 1–2:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway, San Diego.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

San Diego River Community Presentation

The San Diego River is right on our doorstep here in Mission Valley, and yet how much do we know about it? Join representatives of the San Diego River Park Foundation to learn about the organization, and their ongoing projects, including the Dissolved Oxygen Pilot Project, which uses aeration technology to improve the water quality of the river at Qualcomm Way and Camino de la Reina; the Invasive Species Removal Project taking place in the beautiful Mission Valley Preserve, a 52-acre open-space preserve along the river; information about the building of their future Discovery Center, which will be built in Mission Valley near Camino de la Reina and Qualcomm Way; highlights of the River Rescue team, which targets large debris sites along the River in Mission Valley; and opportunities to help the river with the San Diego River Park Foundation. 6–7 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway, San Diego.