Calendar: Jan. 12 – Feb. 15, 2018

Friday, Jan. 12

‘Hamilton’

Broadway San Diego presents “Hamilton,” the story of America then, as told by America now. The play features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway. Appropriate for ages 10 and older, since there is some strong language. 8 p.m. at San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave. Runs through Sunday, Jan. 28; various times. Visit bit.ly/2qML9Qn.

‘Dime Stories’: Open Mic

San Diego Writers Ink invites you to share your story! Bring your three-minute “Dime Story” of approximately 500 words of prose to perform at their open mic. Food and wine available at 6:30 p.m. $5. 7 p.m. at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, Suite 204. Visit bit.ly/2mch7AH.

San Diego Sockers vs. Tacoma Stars

Indoor soccer, 7:35 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2meqeRf.

Saturday, Jan. 13

2018 San Diego Beer Festival

The San Diego Beer Festival returns to Liberty Station with another fun-filled day of beer, food trucks and music. The event will feature dozens of local and international craft beers, as well as San Diego’s most popular food trucks (food sold separately). $45 for general admission (1–4 p.m.) and $55 for VIP (noon–4 p.m.). 21-and-older event. No pets allowed. Visit sandiegobeerfest.com.

Old Town Saturday Market

Support local artisans and buy paintings, photography, pottery and more. Free. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Visit oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.

Monday, Jan. 14

Demun Jones with special guests

Demun Jones performs with special music guests. Tickets start at $12. 21-and-up. 7 p.m. Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Ave., Morena. Visit ticketf.ly/2qHc5AZ.

Tuesday, Jan. 16

Mission Valley Library Book Club

Join fellow book nerds to read and discuss a selected book each month. January’s selection is “The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace” by Jeff Hobbs, available for checkout at the library. 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2A960Sd.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

SDSU Aztec basketball vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

Watch Aztec student athletes shoot some hoops. 8 p.m. Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive. Visit bit.ly/2qK1xkq.

Friends of the Library Meeting

Friends of the Library and Mission Valley Library staff will provide updates on upcoming projects, goals and more. 6–7 p.m. at Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2A960Sd.

Knit-a-Bit Knitting and Crochet Circle

Bring your own knitting or crochet project to work on while spending time with others who share your talent. 12:30–2 p.m. at Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit bit.ly/2A960Sd.

Friday, Jan. 19

San Diego Gulls vs. San Jose Barracuda

See American Hockey League on the ice. Gulls Bobblehead giveaway night. 7 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Also on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. Visit bit.ly/2qFPkwZ.

The Fighting Able

Say farewell to The Fighting Able as they perform their final show. Special guests are Sam Hell, The Peripherals and Dirty Pennies. 21-and-up. Tickets $5. 8 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qHiig3.

SDDT Company Repertory Performance

San Diego Dance Theater presents “JANUS II: Dances of Beginnings, Transitions, and Endings.” Choreography by Jean Isaacs, Trystan Loucado, Gina Sorens and Kyle Sorens. Tickets $15–$40. 7:30 p.m. at Saville Theatre, San Diego City College, 14th St. and C St. Also on Jan. 20. Visit bit.ly/2qLe47k.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Estuary Clean & Green

San Diego River Park Foundation invites you to their annual estuary cleanup! Join a group of dedicated volunteers to remove trash and debris from along the shore from Dog Beach to the upper estuary. Some volunteers will be in kayaks. Limited number of free T-shirts available. 9:30-11:30 a.m. at South Shores Road. Visit bit.ly/2qHHxPe and RSVP at volunteer@sandiegoriver.org

PULLEY

SoCal punk rock band Pulley will perform with Versus The World, Gods of Mount Olympus and Skipjack. $15. 21-and-up. 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qKxUPP.

San Diego Gulls vs. San Jose Barracuda

See American Hockey League on the ice. Diversity night with pre-game tailgate party in parking lot. 7 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qFPkwZ.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Hemlock Society panel

Hemlock Society of San Diego presents a panel about refusal of treatment and how best to die with dementia. Panelists include Amy Abrams, Lisa Heikoff, Hannah Wilder and Bob Uslander. Free. 1:30–3:30 p.m. at Scottish Rite Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South. Visit bit.ly/2kIUipF.

San Diego Sockers vs. Ontario Fury

Indoor soccer, 5:05 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qK7H49.

U.S. Women’s National Soccer vs. Denmark

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team takes on Denmark. Tickets start at $25. 4:30 p.m. at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, 9449 Friars Road. Visit bit.ly/2qLwm8j.

Saturday, Jan. 22

Unsung Genius: Trivia Night and Karaoke

The Merrow presents an evening competition full of trivia and karaoke. 21-and-up. Tickets $2. 6 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qL3DjU

Wednesday, Jan. 24

Black Heart Saints

Black Heart Saints will perform with special guests Three Chamber Heart and Kodasounds. 21-and-up. Tickets $5. 8 p.m. at The Merrow, 1271 University Ave. Visit bit.ly/2qL3DjU

SDSU Aztec basketball vs. Colorado State Rams

Watch Aztec student athletes shoot some hoops. 8 p.m. Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive. Visit bit.ly/2qK1xkq.

Thursday, Jan. 25

An Evening with Gregory Boyle

University of San Diego welcomes Father Greg Boyle — the founder of the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry program in the world — to speak on campus. Tickets $28–$38. 7–9 p.m. at Camino Hall, Shiley Theatre, 5998 Alcala Park. Visit bit.ly/2qK7pds.

Disney On Ice: Follow Your Heart

Disney characters and stories are brought to life with the artistry of ice skating fun for the whole family. All ages. Tickets start at $30. 7 p.m. at Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Runs through Sunday, Jan. 28; various times. Visit bit.ly/2qI2ObN.

Friday, Jan. 26

Sitting On Stacy at SOMA

Indie-rock band Sitting On Stacy will perform with special guests Groove, The Bashdogs, Pumphouse, PVKE and Stray Monroe. Tickets $10. All ages. 6:30 p.m. at SOMA Sidestage, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qEHWSF.

Saturday, Jan. 27

SDSU Aztecs women’s basketball vs. UNLV

Watch Aztec student athletes shoot some hoops with the Runnin’ Rebels. 1 p.m. Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive. Visit bit.ly/2qI3tKf.

Murder Mystery Scavenger Hunt

Are your detective skills good enough to solve a murder? Grab a team of four or five friends for a unique competition game designed for adults. Tickets $55. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. in Old Town San Diego. Visit bit.ly/2qIedby.

10 Years at SOMA

Alternative-metal band 10 Years will perform with special guests From Ashes To New and Painted Wives. Tickets $17. All ages. 6:30 p.m. at SOMA Sidestage, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qKHDWi.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

The Killers

Rock out with The Killers, the Las Vegas four-piece known for the classics “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told Me.” All ages. Parking $20. 7:30 p.m. at Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qHceEj.

Friday, Feb. 2

San Diego Gulls Hockey Tickets

See American Hockey League on the ice. 7 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qEdic5.

SDSU Aztecs basketball vs. Air Force Academy Falcons

Watch Aztec student athletes shoot some hoops. 5 p.m. Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive. bit.ly/2qK1xkq.

Tyler, the Creator

American rapper Tyler, the Creator stops by on his tour promoting his latest album “Flower Boy.” All ages. Parking $20. Tickets $40. 7:30 p.m. at Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Visit bit.ly/2qLyr4m.

Monday, Feb. 5

American Mosaic Story Concert

Write Out Loud presents an evening of short stories and literature read by trained actors. Refreshments provided. All ages. Tickets $25. 7 p.m. at Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. Visit bit.ly/2qIboqY.

Friday, Feb. 9

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Old Town Community Planning Group

3:30 p.m. at The Whaley House, 2476 San Diego Ave. Visit bit.ly/2kqllX9.

