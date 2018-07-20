Calendar: July 20 – Aug. 16, 2018

ONGOING EVENTS

‘The Year of the Woman: An Original Sketch Comedy’

Through July 23

“The Year of the Woman (?): An Original Sketch Comedy” — Black Kat’s latest production — offers an entertaining perspective on issues facing women today including wage inequality, gender stereotypes and their role in the workplace. Directed by Tisha Tumangan and written by Kathryn Schellinger. $16. 18 and up. 7:30 p.m. at The Women’s Museum of California, Liberty Station. Visit bit.ly/2JJYT6x.

‘Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax’

Through Aug. 12

Based on Dr. Seuss’s “The Lorax,” this family-friendly show tells the story of the Truffula trees and their staunch protector, The Lorax. Children under 3 years old are not permitted. Tickets $30–$40. Times vary. The Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way. Visit bit.ly/OldGlobeLorax.

‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’

Through Aug. 12

Hilarious farce of the King Arthur mythology by British sketch comic troupe Monty Python. Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m. at the Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. in Old Town. For tickets, call 619-337-1525 or visit cygnettheatre.com

International Summer Organ Festival

Through Sept. 3

Spreckels Organ Pavilion in Balboa Park hosts a lineup of outdoor organ concerts every Monday this summer. Free. All ages. 7:30 p.m. at Pan American Road East. Visit bit.ly/BalboaOrgan.

FEATURED EVENTS

Friday, July 20

Galactic Empire at Brick by Brick

Cosplay band plays heavy metal versions of songs form the “Star Wars” soundtrack. Galactic Empire will appear with special gusts TBA. 8:30 p.m. at Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Ave. Tickets are $20, available at ticketf.ly/2L05M50.

Saturday, June 21

Stan Bush at Brick by Brick

The official ComicsOnline Comic-Con after party with Stan Bush and special guests Random Gibberish (musical comedy and geek rock), Wither, and The Midas Touch. 7:30 p.m. at Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Ave. Tickets are $15 advance at ticketf.ly/2uvq38q; or $20 at the door ($15 in cosplay).

Snapology – A Hands-On Learning LEGO Experience

Build with LEGO bricks while learning about the world. Topics and subjects change with each class and may include science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), as well as robotics and animation. 10:30 a.m.–noon in the Mission Valley Branch Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Sunday, July 22

‘Personal Narratives in Nonfiction’

What makes a personal narrative more than a diary entry? Swing by this class at Liberty Station to find out. San Diego Writers, Ink hosts a nonfiction class with Felicia Campbell. $45 for members; $54 for nonmembers. 9 a.m. on the second floor above the Women’s Museum at Liberty Station, 2730 Historic Decatur Road. Visit bit.ly/Libertyclass.

Tuesday, July 24

‘Keeping Your Wits: Why Brain Function Declines and Ten Ways to Prevent It’

OASIS presents an informative lecture discussing how to maintain healthy brain function and how to slow cognitive decline with age. Event is free and open to the public, no pre-registration required. Class runs from 1–2:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Branch Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Thursday, July 26

Riverwalk Golf and Beer Tour

The Beer Series at Riverwalk Golf Club begins with featured brewer Bay City Brewery. 5 p.m. shotgun start for nine holes at Riverwalk Golf Club, 1150 Fashion Valley Road. $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Visit riverwalkgc.com.

Wild Wonders!

Exciting and educational wildlife event presented by the Mission Valley Library’s Summer Reading program. Wild Wonders animal ambassadors will be present with six different animals for kids and adults to meet and learn about. 10:30–11:30 a.m. in the Mission Valley Branch Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Tuesday, July 31

STEM Integration for Children with Special Needs

Many educators and parents experience challenges when teaching children with special needs and learning disabilities. With a little innovation, integrating STEM instruction into the curriculum may minimize the working memory overload children experience due to cognitive, physical, and emotional development difficulties. Participating in this workshop will involve reviewing the various forms of special needs and learning disabilities; exploring STEM tools and activities recommended for working with children of special needs; examining best teaching strategies for STEM integration; and more.

Hosted by YMCA Childcare Resource Center, 3333 Camino del Rio South. 6:30–8:30 p.m. $10. Visit bit.ly/2NpaeHh.

Friday, Aug 3

Latin American Festival

Bazaar del Mundo’s annual Latin American Festival and Mata Ortiz Pottery Market features stunning creations, live music and irresistible food. This free event will feature one of the country’s most extensive collections of authentic Latin American folk art including traditional Mata Ortiz pottery, ornate décor, bright textiles, bold Mexican jewelry and whimsical figurines. Returning this year are Jacobo and Maria Angeles, whose traditional wooden carvings are showcased in Disney’s animated film “Coco.” The marketplace will also be alive with musical entertainment, plus performances by traditional Chinelos dancers on Sunday at 1:45 and 2:45 p.m.

10:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. Aug. 3–5 at Bazaar del Mundo at 4133 Taylor St. in Old Town. Free.

Saturday, Aug. 4

Island Vibe Music Festival

Step into a cultural experience of music, food and dance at the annual Island Vibe Music Festival in San Diego. This all-ages event features music from islander-ethnic background artists Spawnbreezie, Eli Mac, The Jets, Jordan T, Leilani Wolfgramm and more. Taste the foods from the islands such as Chicken Kelaguen, Spam Musubi and Shaved Ice. Cultural dances will be performed representing the islands of Hawaii, Samoa and Tahiti. 3–10 p.m. at SDCCU Stadium, 9448 Friars Road. Tickets and info at islandvibemusicfestival.com.

Bead Bazaar

The San Diego Bead Society (SDBS) presents their 19th annual Bead Bazaar fundraising event on Aug. 4–5. Proceeds from the event will go to support the SDBS’s community events including classes, speakers, and its Bead-A-Good Neighbor program. Activities include vendors, guest master beadworkers, and classes. Saturday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit sdbeadsociety.org

Saturday, Aug. 11

Street Food Cinema presents ‘The Sandlot’

Watch the classic film about a new kid in town taken under the wing of a baseball prodigy and his rowdy team while enjoying food by Cousins Maine Lobster, epic Eatz, The Go Go Truck, YoYo Bento, SnoCal Shaved Ice, The Rush Coffee and more. 8:30 p.m. at Civita Park, 7964 Civita Blvd. Tickets range $6–$19. Visit streetfoodcinema.com.

Saturday, Aug. 18

TwainFest

Write Out Loud presents its ninth annual festival celebrating the life and writings of American author, Mark Twain. TwainFest is an old-fashioned gathering in the park and a great opportunity to brush up on 19th century literature by meeting the period’s greatest writers. Free admission. Activities will be held 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Old Town State Historic Park, 4002 Wallace St. Visit writeoutloudsd.com.