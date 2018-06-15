Calendar: June 15 – July 19, 2018

Friday, June 15

InterGalactiCon

Comic convention by the fans for the fans, featuring guest star panels, independent filmmakers, professional gamers, workshops, exhibitors, cosplay contests, VIP costume parties and more. Opens June 15 at 6 p.m. and June 16 at 10 a.m. in the Town and Country Convention Center, 500 Hotel Circle North, San Diego. Tickets cost $10–$90. Visit intergalacticonsd.com.

Saturday, June 16

Antiques, Bottles & Collectibles Show and Sale

Find rare and colorful bottles, glass, antiques and collectibles of all types on display and for sale. Educational and historic displays and raffles will be offered. There will be something for everyone! Admission and parking are free. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott Liberty Station, 2592 Laning Road, San Diego.

San Diego Pin & Patch Con

The San Diego Pin & Patch Con is the world’s first official wearable art convention. Celebrate the culture you love along with other pin and patch lovers while meeting your favorite artists and companies. Enjoy the annual convention this year and take part in the many activities that the SDPPC team has put together. $10. At Montezuma Hall on SDSU campus, 5500 Campanile Drive. Visit bit.ly/2sDB0Uk.

Tuesday, June 19

Library Book Club

Monthly meeting of the Mission Valley Library Book Club. Title for June is “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. 6:30–8 p.m. in the Seminar Room of the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

‘Zombieland’

Liberty Station Movie Nights at Stone Brewery presents a zombie spoof comedy starring Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone and Jesse Eisenberg. Rated R. Free. Movie starts 15 minutes after sunset at Stone Brewery Liberty Station, 2816 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego. The brewery will feature a tap takeover by Wild Barrel Brewing.

Thursday, June 21

Superhero Science!

This Summer Reading Program event explores bold, noisy and shocking “superhero” science, presented by the Fleet Science Center. The Summer Reading Program is for people of all ages to come to the library for fun, games, reading, music, movies and more. 10:30–11:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit sandiegolibrary.org.

Friday, June 22

‘Romeo, Romeo & Juliet’

Through July 8

The Roustabouts Theatre Company presents a play about what happens when Shakespeare’s iconic, star-crossed lovers get a third wheel: a tangled triangle of unrequited love. In this fun and fizzy romantic comedy, a rehearsal room becomes a hilarious hothouse for palpable passion, witty repartee, and comedic conflict as the Bard’s glorious language inspires the hopeless romantic in us all. Shows on June 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, 30, and July 5, 6 and 7 all start at 8 p.m. at The Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd. Tickets are $38; available at bit.ly/2LbryPB.

Tuesday, June 26

An Artist’s Way of Life: Life as a Disney Illustrator

OASIS presents world-renowned artist and illustrator Terry Naughton as he shares personal stories about his time on the Disney lot and his creative process, and gives live demonstrations of his techniques. Terry is known for his work on “The Lion King” (1994), “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) and “Aladdin” (1992). This event is free and open to the public, and no pre-registration is required. 1–2:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

‘The Three Amigos’

Liberty Station Movie Nights at Stone Brewery presents the comedy starring Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short. Rated PG. Free. Movie starts 15 minutes after sunset at Stone Brewery Liberty Station, 2816 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego. The brewery will feature a tap takeover by Pizza Port.

Wednesday, June 27

‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’

Through Aug. 5

Cygnet Theatre presents a musical about King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the holy grail. Flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and show-stopping musical numbers are just a few of the reasons you’ll be eating up “Spamalot.” Winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the show elevates silliness to an art form. June 27–Aug. 5 on Wednesdays through Sundays, except July 4. Evening shows at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 7 p.m. on Sundays. Matinee shows at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $35–$60, available at cygnettheatre.com.

Thursday, June 28

The Bayou Brothers

The Bayou Brothers play toe-tapping Cajun, zydeco, and blues music! This show is one of several offered as part of Mission Valley Library’s Summer Reading Program. The Summer Reading Program is for people of all ages to come to the library for fun, games, reading, music, movies and more. 10:30–11:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit sandiegolibrary.org.

Sunday, July 1

Finnegan Blue

Civita’s Sundown Sunday concert series presents Finnegan Blue — a folk band that blends together Celtic, bluegrass, and second line music with a punk rock edge. Finnegan Blue has an eclectic instrumentation, allowing them to cover tunes spanning between the Grateful Dead, The Pogues, and Flogging Molly, to Stevie Wonder, Amy Winehouse, and New Orleans second line parade tunes. 6–7:30 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater in Civita Park, 7960 Civita Blvd.

Tuesday, July 3

‘Super Troopers’

Liberty Station Movie Nights at Stone Brewery presents this classic comedy about Vermont State Troopers. Rated R. Free. Movie starts 15 minutes after sunset at Stone Brewery Liberty Station, 2816 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego.

Thursday, July 5

Chazz Drumming and Percussion

Percussionist Chazz Ross will conduct a drumming and rhythm show sure to get you moving and grooving in your chair. This program is one of several offered as part of Mission Valley Library’s Summer Reading Program. The Summer Reading Program is for people of all ages to come to the library for fun, games, reading, music, movies and more. 10:30–11:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit sandiegolibrary.org.

Friday, July 6

Primus and Mastodon

Primus is an American rock band based in San Francisco, California, currently comprised of bassist/vocalist Les Claypool, guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde and drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander. Mastodon is an American heavy metal band from Atlanta, Georgia, formed in 2000. The group is composed of Troy Sanders , Brent Hinds, Bill Kelliher, and Brann Dailor. $25-$85. 7 p.m. at Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive. To learn more, go to bit.ly/2Jup1lQ.

Saturday, July 7

Coinarama

San Diego County’s seven affiliated coin collector clubs host the 61st annual San Diego Coinarama Coin Show, July 7–8, featuring over 75 tables of coin and paper money dealers, offering investment-quality American and foreign coins and currency, ancient coins, precious metal bullion pieces, jewelry, reference books and collecting supplies. Admission is $5 general public, $4 for numismatic organization members. Active duty military and children under 15 are free. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday at the Scottish Rite Center1895 Camino del Rio South, San Diego. Visit coinarama.org.

Thursday, July 12

Inside Out (aka The Bug Tour)

League of Extraordinary Scientists presents activities to learn about our creepy crawly insect friends and how scientists gather and share information about bugs with other scientists. This show is one of several offered as part of Mission Valley Library’s Summer Reading Program. The Summer Reading Program is for people of all ages to come to the library for fun, games, reading, music, movies and more. 10:30–11:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Visit sandiegolibrary.org.

Sunday, July 15

PAWmicon

The Helen Woodward Animal Center presents a family-friendly event that includes carnival games, opportunity drawings for comic-themed prizes, dog-friendly goodies, gifts from Blue Buffalo and the shops at Hazard Center, fun snack options, and the all important PAWSplay Contest for superheroes and their heroic dogs. Contest participants can dress up as a duo, or simply enter their pawsome pup. The contest is $10 to enter, and entrants will receive a goodie bag (while supplies last). All funds raised will go to the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. 10 a.m.–noon at Hazard Center, 7610 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego. Visit animalcenter.org for more details.

Tuesday, July 17

Library Book Club

Monthly meeting of the Mission Valley Library Book Club. Title for June is “The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” by Lisa See. 6:30–8 p.m. in the Seminar Room of the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

‘Clerks’

Liberty Station Movie Nights at Stone Brewery presents the classic comedy by director Kevin Smith about convenience store clerks. Rated R. Free. Movie starts 15 minutes after sunset at Stone Brewery Liberty Station, 2816 Historic Decatur Road, San Diego. The brewery will feature a tap takeover by Benchmark Brewing.

Thursday, July 19

Michael Rayner, Juggler and Trickster!

Get ready for the whimsical juggling and stupendous wackiness of Michael Rayner. This show is one of several offered as part of Mission Valley Library’s Summer Reading Program. The Summer Reading Program is for people of all ages to come to the library for fun, games, reading, music, movies and more. 10:30–11:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Mission Valley Library.