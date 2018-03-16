Calendar: March 16 – April 19, 2018

ONGOING EVENTS

San Diego Latino Film Festival

Through March 25

The 25th annual Latino Film Festival will feature over 160 films from Latin America, the United States and Spain. Films will be shown on five screens at AMC Fashion Valley 18, 7037 Friars Road. For more information, visit 2018.sdlatinofilm.com.

‘A Little Night Music’

Through April 22

Cygnet Theater presents the musical “A Little Night Music.” Low-priced previews March 9 and 10. $46. 8 p.m. at The Old Town Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. Show runs through April 22. Visit bit.ly/2F2ox4c.

‘Company’

Through March 17

The SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film presents “Company” — a play by Stephen Sondheim and George Furth, about a confirmed bachelor named Robert who contemplates his unmarried state on the night of his 35th birthday. “Company” runs March 9, 10, 14, 15 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. plus an additional matinee on March 17 at 2:30 p.m. in the Don Powell Theatre, 5500 Campanile Drive, San Diego 92182. Tickets are $20 general, $17 students/seniors and can be purchased online at theatre.sdsu.edu.

Friday, March 16

Shoreline Mafia

The Observatory North Park presents Shoreline Mafia at SOMA San Diego, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd. Suite I. 7 p.m. Tickets, $22 advance, available at bit.ly/2FnYq8x.

Saturday, March 17

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Irish Festival

Over 20,000 marchers and spectators will gather to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Balboa Park. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the parade starts at Fifth Avenue and Laurel Street and will feature over 120 parade entries including bagpipers and high school marching bands, police and fire department units, floats, dance troupes, marching and equestrian units, clowns, dignitaries and honorees, antique cars, and more. An Irish Festival will follow in Balboa Park along Sixth Avenue at Maple Street.

Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features two stages of live entertainment with Irish Folk singers and bands. There are also craft booths, food booths, a beer garden, and a kid’s zone.

Trolleys will run 9 a.m.–6 p.m. from the free parking lots at the Space Museum and the Veterans Museum on President’s Way at Park Boulevard in Balboa Park.

Sabor Latino Festival

Media Arts Center San Diego’s third annual Sabor Latino: Food, Beer and Wine Festival will offer unlimited food tastings inspired by celebrated Latino chefs, as well as unlimited beer and wine tastings provided by local San Diego and Baja California breweries and wineries. The event occurs during the San Diego Latin Film Festival. $20–$50. 1–5 p.m. at Fashion Valley Mall, River Plaza, 7007 Friars Road. Visit bit.ly/2Hcl6Fr.

Sunday, March 18

‘The Nitrogen Method as a Means of Self-Deliverance’

Hemlock Society of San Diego presents Dr. Sally Hall, member of the Medical Evaluation Committee and Senior Guide for Final Exit Network, who will speak about and demonstrate the nitrogen method for self-deliverance. Information on suicide prevention and depression will also be provided.

1:30­–3:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino Del Rio South. Cost is free for Hemlock Society members; non-members $25 cash (no credit or debit cards will be accepted). For more information, visit hemlocksocietysandiego.org.

Monday, March 19

Elizabeth Hospice volunteer orientation

Support the Elizabeth Hospice mission of caring for adults and children impacted by serious illness as an Elizabeth Hospice volunteer. Bilingual (Spanish) speaking volunteers and veterans are needed, along with licensed massage therapists and people who can sew for our Cuddle Keepsakes program. Specialty volunteers who can assist with complementary therapies such as pet therapy, aromatherapy, music support and reiki are in high demand. In addition, office and clerical support volunteers are needed at all of our office locations that include Temecula, Carlsbad, Escondido and Mission Valley. Volunteer orientation is free and open to the public. You will also learn about the application and training requirements process.

10:30 a.m.–noon at The Elizabeth Hospice Mission Valley office, 2525 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 160.

Gone Tomorrow

SDSU Music World Music Series presents bluegrass and Americana band Gone Tomorrow. 6 p.m. at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive. Tickets are $10, available at bit.ly/2IidtPc.

Death Cafe

Death Cafe provides a safe, agenda-free place to discuss death and life over some tasty treats. Not a grief therapy group, it is no more and no less than a friendly and interesting group of people discussing death, dying and end-of-life concerns. Their motto: “Breathing Life Into Death.” Visit Deathcafe.com and search the library’s ZIP code, 92108, to pre-register. 1–3 p.m. at the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Tuesday, March 20

Library Book Club

Come check out the monthly meeting of our library book club and get in on the fun. Book title for March is “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library.

6:30–8 p.m. in the Branch Manager’s Office of the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Wednesday, March 21

Cirque du Soleil Crystal – ‘A Breakthrough Experience’

Cirque du Soleil presents a unique performance ice featuring ice skaters and acrobats performing never-before-seen acrobatics.

March 21–25, 7 p.m. at Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. Tickets are $36 to $145, available at axs.com.

Thursday, March 22

‘Vagina Monologues’

Mesa College students will present this Obie Award-winning tour of the forbidden zone that introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, among them: a 6-year-old girl; a septuagenarian New Yorker; and a Bosnian rape survivor.

5 p.m. at San Diego Mesa College, Apoliad Theater, 7250 Mesa College Blvd. Free and open to the public.

Law Enforcement Hiring Expo

The region’s largest law enforcement hiring event will bring law enforcement agencies face-to-face with job seekers. Job seekers will be able to meet with several agencies and are encouraged to dress for success and bring lots of resumes.

11 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Handlery Hotel San Diego, 950 Hotel Circle North. Free. To pre-register or view the list of employers attending, visit SanDiegoLEOJobs.com.

Friday, March 23

Orchid Society Spring Show

The San Diego County Orchid Society International is having its 71st annual spring show and sale at the Scottish Rite Center, 1895 Camino del Rio South. Friday, March 23, 7–10 p.m.; Saturday March 24, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; Sunday, March 25, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Cost is $10, available at bit.ly/2FEZgxa.

Saturday, March 31

‘Hand of God’

Stay Strange collective and ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station present a free show of experimental music. 6 p.m. at Liberty Station North Chapel, 2881 Roosevelt Road. For more information, visit bit.ly/2oXxuCs.

Tuesday, April

Intergalactic Coding

Learn how computer programs are created and start coding your own. Students will learn basic computer programming and gain understanding of how our modern world works in this fun and exciting two-hour workshop. Recommended for ages 9-12. Registration is required; go to sandiego.librarymarket.com. Laptops will be provided to attendees. This coding class is part of San Diego Public Library’s Spring into STEAM—Blast Off! program series. For more information about Spring into STEAM—Blast Off!, visit SanDiego.gov/STEAM . 5 p.m. at the Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Thursday, April 5

Dance Pants Party!

Recommended for toddlers, preschoolers, and elementary-school age kids, this simple dance program will feature the hokey pokey, the chicken dance, and more. Families, it’s time to get your groove on! 10:30 a.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Saturday, April 7

Family Swap Meet

Phenomenal Families hosts a swap meet where pregnant and parenting youth and young adults in need can pick up loads of free new and slightly used items such as toys, bouncers, pack ‘n’ plays, children’s clothes, nursing pillows and more. 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Phenomenal Families at Casey Family Programs Youth and Family Transition Center, 3878 Old Town Ave. To find out if you qualify for entry to the event, call 619-683-9340 ext. 35.

Learn About San Diego County Public Schools

Voice of San Diego, a digital nonprofit news organization serving San Diego county, will present an overview of its new Parents Guide to Public Schools. The guide is a tool for families to use when making decisions about a child’s education. Not only does it provide an overview of every public school’s performance in easy-to-read charts, the guide also answers your questions about local public school options. This program is targeted to parents who are deciding where to enroll their child in school and what their options are. This discussion is suitable for parents of children entering elementary, middle or high school. 10:30 a.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Wednesday, April 11

Knit-a-Bit Knitting and Crochet Circle

Looking to meet up and work with other knitting and crocheting enthusiasts? Come check out Knit-a-Bit, our bi-weekly gathering of creative, crafty yarn workers who are happy to admire your accomplishments (no matter how modest) and assist you with your knottiest (literally) problems. 12:20–2 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

RECURRING EVENTS

Saturdays and Sundays

Old Town Saturday Market

The street market features work from local artists including paintings, jewelry, photography, hand-blown glass, clothing, pottery and more. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at Harney Street and San Diego Avenue, Old Town. Also held on Sundays. Visit oldtownsaturdaymarket.com.