Calendar: May 18 – June 14, 2018

‘The Wind and The Breeze’

Through June 10

A play by Nathan Alan Davis about a Midwest emcee that explores the politics of place, the unspoken expectations of friendship and what happens when we stand our ground.

Dates and times vary. Chat with playwright on May 18; designer showcase on May 22; Out Night @ Cygnet on May 23; pre-show beer tasting on May 25; wine tasting on May 31.



At Cygnet Theatre, 4040 Twiggs St. Visit cygnettheatre.com for more information and tickets.

Saturday, May 19

River Days: Pony Rides and Petting Zoo

Come celebrate San Diego River Days with pony rides, a petting zoo and crafts at the Mission Valley Branch Library. Located on the library’s outdoor patio, this event is one of dozens taking place in honor of San Diego River Days. Intended for babies, toddlers and for children aged 3-12 years old. 1:30–3:30 p.m. at 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Visit bit.ly/2L2HvaO.

TierraFest Crafts Fair

Tierrasanta’s annual Crafts Fair features beautiful handmade craft items made by talented local artisans, food vendors and activities for children.

9 a.m.–3 p.m. in the Newbreak Church parking lot at 10791 Tierrasanta Blvd. Tierrasanta’s Patriot’s Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Tierrasanta Boulevard. Barbeque dinner is from 4–9 p.m. at the Community Rec Center Park. A fireworks display will be held at dusk. For more information, call Amy at 858-573-2648 or email amyhall@san.rr.com.

‘Violin with Love’

Virtuoso violinist Jonathan Leviim will present a classical concert of popular classical violin masterpieces that will include musical arrangements by composers such as Bach, Handel, Dvorak, Paganini, Marcello, Albinoni, Massenet, Schubert, Chopin, Gluck, Mozart, Kriesler, Rachmaninoff and more. A special musical tribute will also be paid to honor our remarkable men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

12:30 p.m. at Point Loma/Hervey Branch Library, 3701 Voltaire St. in Point Loma. Tickets are $25, available at door or by calling 858-740-4049.

Sunday, May 20

Coding With Python

In this Python coding workshop, participants new to this language will learn to draw faces, fractals, and more using Python’s turtle module. For anyone who has already attended a prior Python coding workshop with All Girls STEM and has some experience, more advanced topics will be discussed. Recommended for girls in 8­–14; all are welcome to attend. 2–4 p.m. at Mission Valley Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Visit bit.ly/2k0hTPB.

How to Receive Medical Aid in Dying

Learn how to utilize the California End-of-Life Option Act. Don’t wait until it’s too late to end your suffering by peacefully hastening your death.

Dr. Bob Uslander, MD, and Elizabeth Semenova, ACSW, MSW, MTS, will discuss finding a doctor, the steps required, the time frame to expect, what medication is used, approximate costs, what this kind of death is like, family involvement and more.

1:30–3:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center, 1895 Camino Del Rio South, Mission Valley. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit hemlocksocietysandiego.org or call 619-233-4418

Young Musicians Ball

The second annual Young Musician’s Ball honors musicians and performers of the Heartbeat Music & Arts Academy and throughout San Diego. Choreographer/actor/author Darrin Henson will be the guest speaker and the evening will feature performances by 2018 graduating seniors Kwesi Chan-Williams, Hazel Marie Jenkins, Alexandria Payton and Heartbeat Academy students.

5–8 p.m. at the San Diego Performing Arts Center, 4579 Mission Gorge Place. Tickets for the fundraiser range $25–$5,000; available at bit.ly/2JK10Um.

Monday, May 21

Death Café

Death Cafe provides a place to talk about death and dying and living. 12:15 p.m.–3:15 p.m. at Mission Valley Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Tuesday, May 22

Messy Science

Messy Science class offers hands-on learning activities, including the opportunity to design structures and test their resiliency. Students explore topics such as tsunamis, landslides, permafrost, glaciers and sea level rise. Learn why and how things ooze, what makes an explosion, and the hidden reason why some things can spin, and others cannot.

4:30–7:30 p.m. at Mission Valley Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Visit bit.ly/2INLNVg.

Wednesday, May 23

Knit-A-Bit

Meet up and work with other knitting and crocheting enthusiasts. Come check out the bi-weekly gathering of creative, crafty yarn workers who are happy to admire your accomplishments and assist you with your knottiest problems. Intended for anyone over the age of 13. 12:30 p.m.– 2 p.m. at Mission Valley Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Visit bit.ly/2rNBg2A.

Friday, May 25

My Life Everyday

LED Presents My Life Every Day USA 2018 at Valley View Casino Center Memorial Day weekend. Featuring Galantis, RL Grimes, JACKAL and others. General admission $85 and parking is $20. Doors open at 9 p.m. at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd.

Visit bit.ly/2IMwUTr.

Saturday, May 26

Open Stitching

Members of the San Diego American Needlepoint Guild (SDANG) will be having an educational needlework meeting open to public. Bring cross stitch or needlepoint project to stitch on. 1–5 p.m. at Mission Valley Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Visit bit.ly/2k5Yn49.

Monday, May 28

P!NK

Valley View Casino Center is hosting P!NK Beautiful Trauma World Tour. Ticket cost range from $47–$223, depends on seating. Doors open 6 p.m. at 3500 Sports Arena Blvd.

Visit bit.ly/2rKGbS1.

Wednesday, May 30

Sumi-E-Painting

Learn the Japanese art of ink and brush painting, with Sensei Tatsuko Sandin. 2–5:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Saturday, June 2

The Magic of Rafael and Katia

Magicians Rafael and Katia kick off the free summer line-up of performers at Mission Valley Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway. Before and after the magic show, you can register yourself and your family for the summer reading program. 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Rock ‘n’ Roll San Diego 5K

Join the Rock ‘n’ Roll experience and enter the 5K run. The course runs up and down Sixth Avenue between Pennsylvania and Hawthorne avenues, and includes Marston Loop and Balboa Drive in Balboa Park. 6:30–10 a.m.

Visit bit.ly/2IrXs8X.

Sunday, June 3

Sundown Sunday Concerts

Civita Park is having its annual Sundown Sunday Concert Series featuring CalPhonics. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets or enjoy food from some of San Diego’s most popular food trucks. Kid friendly and free admission for all. 6–7 p.m. at 7964 Civita Blvd

Visit shorturl.at/bgKX1

Monday, June 4

LEGO League: Imagine, Build, Share

Join us for a weekly LEGO freestyle build session where creating, learning, and collaborating is the key to making everything fit. All LEGO pieces will be provided. Intended for children ages 3 and up. 3:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Seminar B, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Thursday, June 7

Sparkles the Clown

Sparkles the Clown performs a silly and sweet show for kids of all ages. This performance is one of several offered as part of Mission Valley Library’s summer reading program. 10:30–11:30 a.m. in the Mission Valley Library Seminar B, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Friday, June 8

Wonderspaces

Through June

Wonderspaces presents over a dozen unique experiences, ranging from room-sized installations to virtual reality films and including works previously enjoyed at Burning Man, Sundance Film Festival, and SXSW. Tickets are $24 for adults; $20 for students, seniors and military; $14 for children 12 and under. Only tickets purchased directly from Wonderspaces will be valid for entry. 10 a.m.–10 p.m. at 1140 N Harbor Drive, B Street Pier.

Visit bit.ly/2IkUW4o.

Coping with Life’s Transitions

As we age, life is filled with twists and turns — from coping with limited retirement savings to impaired mobility and chronic illness. At this free workshop, clinicians from Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital will share tips for healthy aging to help you lead a more balanced and fulfilling life. 10 a.m. at Mission Valley Community Room, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Pre-register at tinyurl.com/SharpTransitions.

Saturday, June 9

Old Town Artisan’s Market

Also on June 10. Open air market offering an array of interesting art, jewelry, pottery, clothing, gift items and more by local artists. 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Located between San Diego Ave. and Congress St.

Visit bit.ly/2wNb5y3

Thursday, June 14

Arts and Dance for Children

In this children’s program, music teaching artist Julie Leonard brings traditional, contemporary and multicultural songs for children to life using simple dances, movement, rhythm sticks, and shakers. Indented for children infants-8 years old. 10:30–11:30 a.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Friday, June 15

San Diego River Coalition Meeting

Monthly meeting of the San Diego River Coalition, an association of groups and organizations interested in the San Diego River and establishment of the regional San Diego River Park. 3–4:30 p.m. in the Mission Valley Library Community Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Saturday, June 16

Antiques, Bottles & Collectibles Show/Sale

Find rare and colorful bottles, glass, antiques and collectibles of all types that will be on display and for sale. Educational and historic displays and raffles will be offered. Free admission and free parking offered. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Courtyard Marriott on 2592 Laning Road.

Snapology

Build with LEGO bricks and learn about the world. Topics and subjects change with each class and may include science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), as well as robotics and animation. Intended for children 7–12 years old. Registration is required. 10:30 a.m.–noon in the Mission Valley Library Community Library, 2123 Fenton Parkway.

Visit bit.ly/2KwR40J.

Street Food Cinema: ‘Spice World’ 20th Anniversary

Street Food Cinema features outdoor movies, picnic-ready food trucks, live music from emerging artists, interactive games and more. 5:30 p.m.–11 p.m. at Civita Park on 7964 Civita Blvd.

Visit bit.ly/2wMzPqk.