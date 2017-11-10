Calendar: Nov. 10 – Dec. 7, 2017

FRIDAY, Nov. 10

18th annual San Diego Asian Film Festival

See a showcase of over 150 Asian American and international films. $9-12. Various times. UltraStar Cinemas Mission Valley, 7510 Hazard Center Drive #100. sdaff.org

San Diego Gulls vs. Stockton Heat

Hockey, 7 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. sandiegogulls.com

‘Ghost Tours Tonight!’

This 90-minute tour takes you to the spooky places less traveled in Old Town. 8 and 9 p.m. Café Coyote, 2461 San Diego Ave. ghostlytoursinhistory.com

Fundraiser for youth programs

Media Arts Center San Diego present live music, art, tasty bites from celebrity chefs. $20-30. 6–8 p.m. Digital Gym Cinema, 2921 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. bit.ly/2yjf3yU

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

SDBW Beer Geek Tour

10 a.m. Well, it’s no secret that we live in one of the best cities for beer in the U.S. Grab a buddy and join us. 619-289-9802. stephanie@epicureansandiego.com

Veterans Day Parade

11 a.m.–1 p.m. Begins at County Administration Building and proceeds south on North Harbor Drive past USS Midway Museum to Pacific Highway. Suggestion: Use trolley to get Downtown. Sdvetparade.org

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’

3 p.m. and 8 p.m. What do you do when your Elvis act gets the axe? Cygnet Theatre, Old Town, 4040 Twiggs St. cygnettheatre.com

‘The Zoo Story’

San Diego Actors Theatre presents the Edward Albee play that explores themes of isolation, loneliness, miscommunication and dehumanization in a commercial world. 2 p.m. Pioneer Park, 1521 Washington Place, Mission Hills. $20. 619-997-2589. sdactorstheatre.net

‘Romeo and Juliet’

8 p.m. opening night, Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. Production by The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Shows through Nov. 19. $19. 619-234-5623. bit.ly/2zqWq9i

SUNDAY, Nov. 12

Place in Writing with Rich Farrell

10 a.m. Good writing always evokes a sense of place for its readers, but how? What does a writer do, and how do we organize our concepts? San Diego Writers, Ink, Liberty Station Arts District, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, 2nd floor above Women’s Museum. 619-696-0363. sandiegowriters.org

UH Arts Open – Taste of University Heights

University Heights Arts Open, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., and Taste of University Heights, noon–3 p.m. $20-25. 619-297-3166. Uharts.org

TUESDAY, Nov. 14

Dan Brown

7:30 p.m. Dan Brown is the author of numerous No. 1 bestselling novels, including “The Da Vinci Code,” which has become one of the best-selling novels ever written. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave. sandiegotheatres.org

Fall Out Boy

American rock band brings their MANIA Tour to town. $30-130. 7 p.m. at San Diego State University, 5500 Campanile Drive. bit.ly/2zqGCDK

FRIDAY, Nov. 17

San Diego Gulls vs. Tucson Roadrunners

7 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. sandiegogulls.com

Mad House Comedy Showcase

Eight awesome comics, in a row, all on one show! 9:45 p.m. Mad House Comedy Club, 502 Horton Plaza. ticketf.ly/2zptZZt

SDSU Aztecs football vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

7:30 p.m. SDCCU Stadium, 9449 Friars Road. bit.ly/2zpFjVB

SDSU Aztecs basketball vs. McNeese State Cowboys

7:30 p.m. Viejas Arena, 5500 Canyon Crest Drive. bit.ly/2zpYajc

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Perfecting the Craft of the Modern Memoir with Traci Foust

2:30 p.m. What makes Hardcore Memoir different from other workshops is its core emphasis on getting to the work. San Diego Writers, Ink, Liberty Station Arts District, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, 2nd floor above Women’s Museum. 619-696-0363. sandiegowriters.org

Poets and Writers’ Roundtable Meeting

Please join us for the next Poets & Writers’ San Diego Literary Roundtable meeting. 10:30 a.m. San Diego Writers, Ink, Liberty Station Arts District, 2730 Historic Decatur Road, Barracks 16, 2nd floor above Women’s Museum. 619-696-0363. sandiegowriters.org

SUNDAY, Nov. 19

San Diego Sockers vs. Ontario Fury

Indoor soccer, 5:05 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. bit.ly/2zrlJbs

Talmadge Art Show

75 artists celebrate and sell handmade art. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. at Liberty Station Conference Center, 2600 Laning Road. 619-559-9082. talmadgeartshow.com

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 22

San Diego Jazz Fest & Swing X

It’s all about that swing. Enjoy more than 30 bands, a swing-dance contest and more. $10-25. 7 p.m. at Town and Country Resort and Convention Center, 500 Hotel Circle North. bit.ly/2zrmcue

RL Grime

Electro house musician will perform with Graves & Kittens. $35. 8:30 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. bit.ly/2zqldKN

FRIDAY, Nov. 24

San Diego Gulls vs. Bakersfield Condors

7 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. sandiegogulls.com

Wild Child: A Tribute to The Doors

The Doors were a legendary live band, and Wild Child has more than 20 years of experience painstakingly reproducing the music. 8 p.m. House of Blues, 1055 Fifth Ave. houseofblues.com/sandiego

SATURDAY, Nov. 25

Riot at the Brick

Smarter Than Robots perform with special music guests. $10. 21-and-up. 6:30 p.m. Brick by Brick, 1130 Buenos Ave. ticketf.ly/2zr9Xht

Teddy Ball 2017

Cruise 4 Kids will raise money and collect teddy bears for sick and underprivileged children. 7:30 p.m. Town and Country Resort, 500 Hotel Circle North. theteddyball.com

TUESDAY Nov. 28

Guns N’ Roses

Rock out at the Not In This Lifetime Tour. $69-250. 7 p.m. Valley View Casino Center, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. bit.ly/2zrfa92

THURSDAY, Nov. 30

‘Enchanted April’

Four London women find life and love about to bloom in 1922. $17-22. 7:30 p.m. Don Powell Theatre, 5500 Campanile Drive. bit.ly/2zpZfYi

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

7 p.m. The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way. theoldglobe.org

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

SoCal Etsy Guild Market

Handmade vendors, live art, local designers and more. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Westfield Mission Valley, 1640 Camino del Rio North. bit.ly/2zr0NkK

Doggie Street Festival

Adopt-A-Thon and pet celebration features music, animal services and more. 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at NTC Park Liberty Station, 2455 Cushing Road. 323-445-5087. bit.ly/2zpZYsu

TUESDAY, Dec. 5

In Hearts Wake

Alternative rock. $16. All ages. 6:30 p.m. Soma San Diego, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd. bit.ly/2zqTF7W