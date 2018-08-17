lisinopril 20 mg buy buy orlistat online in india buy strattera online australia cialis generico online mexico buy cheap aldara cream
Dining Out in San Diego: Aug. 17, 2018

Posted: August 17th, 2018 | Dining Out, Featured, Food & Drink | No Comments

By Frank Sabatini Jr. | Dining Out in San Diego

The Israeli fast-food chain, Burgerim, will soon open its third San Diego location in the west Mission Valley area, just off Friars Road. Famous for its mini burgers made with three-ounce patties, the options range from beef and wagyu to merguez, lamb and vegetarian.

Founded several years ago in Tel Aviv, the name “Burgerim” translates in Hebrew to “many burgers.” The company currently has locations in La Jolla and the Gaslamp Quarter. The upcoming outlet replaces Z Pizza at 5175 Linda Vista Road. burgerim.com.

_______________________________________________________________

The fabled Japanese figure combining a raccoon and a dog is the namesake mascot for a new sushi joint that opened in Kensington. Known as Tanuki, the small eatery recently obtained its beer and wine license to complement a menu of simple starters such as miso-marinated cream cheese, salmon sashimi and macaroni salad. Options progress to assorted sushi rolls comprising wagyu beef, sea urchin, real crab and other proteins. Also in the offing are house-made eclairs with detailed embellishments and siphon coffee. 4191 Adams. Ave., 619-624-0592.

Kensington gets a sushi restaurant. (Photo courtesy of Yelp)

_______________________________________________________________

Look for an Aug. 25 opening of a tasting room and restaurant by Duck Foot Brewing Company, which sprung onto the craft beer scene three years ago in Mira Mesa. Known for its “gluten-reduced” line of beers, the project will feature 16 taps, some reserved for limited releases, and a restaurant flaunting an all-gluten-free menu spearheaded by consulting chef Logan Kendall of Chef’s Roll San Diego. Under development are dishes such as cauliflower popcorn, broccoli salad with ginger and coconut; and poke with chili kewpie. The 1,500-square-foot project takes over the East Village space previously occupied by The Parlour. 550 Park Blvd., duckfootbeer.com.

Duck Foot Brewing Company splashes into the East Village. (Courtesy of Plain Clarity)

_______________________________________________________________

The second coming of Project Pie in Hillcrest is due to arrive in early September. Returning to the strip plaza at Fourth and University avenues, the space has left many consumers confused over its relationship to Pieology, which it briefly operated under before suddenly closing a couple years ago.

Brian Mills was a past franchisee of Project Pie when Pieology took over the shop.

A homegrown pizza shop with gourmet flair is returning to Hillcrest. (Courtesy of Project Pie)

“Something happened and they ended up walking away from it,” he recalls. He eventually purchased Project Pie’s name and concept, and now runs three other locations throughout San Diego County — in Chula Vista, Carlsbad and La Costa.

The fast-casual menu, which specializes in fire-baked artisan pizzas, will remain the same except for an expanded salad line and the addition of empanadas sourced from Empanada Kitchen Downtown. 3888 Fourth Ave., projectpie.com.

— Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.■

