– Simon, a global leader in retail real estate, announced today that Fashion Valley will undergo a modern, multimillion-dollar makeover designed to elevate the center to new heights.

Celebrating its 50th year as San Diego’s top shopping and dining destination, this will be the largest transformation Fashion Valley has undergone since a second story was added in the mid – 1990s.

The enhancements draw inspiration from San Diego’s relaxed lifestyle and stunning aesthetics. Improvements include more open and inviting public spaces, with enriched landscaping, broader dining and gathering places, tranquil outdoor lounges, water features and state-of-the-art valet areas, concierge, and personal shopping services.

“At Fashion Valley we pride ourselves on providing the ultimate shopping and dining experience for our guests. The Center is home to a world class mix of luxury retailers and offers shoppers a variety of unique amenities including complimentary personal styling, two valet locations and over 50 retailers exclusive to the San Diego market” said Vicki Hanor, Senior Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Luxury Leasing. “The proposed updates only seek to further enhance the overall guest experience and better reflect the San Diego lifestyle we all enjoy.”

All work is expected to be completed in 2021. Throughout the duration of the work all stores will remain open during regular hours. Guests will continue to enjoy complimentary parking located around the center, as well as upfront plus parking and two hassle-free valet locations. Additionally, recent road work in Mission Valley has created improved accessibility to Fashion Valley, making it even more convenient for guests.

