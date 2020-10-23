An app that connects homeowners needing lawn care with local professionals has launched in Mission Valley.

GreenPal, based in Nashville, is already being used in 23 states by more than 300,000 homeowners, according to company officials.

Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Lawn care companies then bid on the properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides.

Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on vendor’s ratings, reviews and price. Once the law care company has completed the service, it sends a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners pay using the app and can set up more appointments.