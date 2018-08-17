Guest editorial: Police work needs more transparency

buy kamagra in pattaya buy viagra american express buying phenergan uk where can i buy plavix cheap xenical cheapest price australia
sex date gouda, women fucking men pegging, men cock to men, Gap between legs sex, affordable moving companies, literotica women men sex stories illustratedold housewife porn, asian milf fucked from behind, adult day care of america nj, adult businesses for sale, sex seduction videos, gross motor toddlersheather van porn, jayden amateur brreasts, asian influence fabric, international building code pdf, homemade videotube, Maggie gyllenhaal upskirts xxx 3gpcartier optical, pocket trumpet, sex in school bathrooms, Swathika bra xxx mp4 xxx, webcam gratis sjc, vagina of girlsmilf full of cum, milf stepson, alice in wonderland adult musical trailer, amateur defloration 2008 jelsoft enterprises ltd, topless bikini pics, happy days animenortheast native americans indians, kindoms mail order sex shop, chavas virgenes, sex hurts even after losing virginity, philippine school sex scandal, female workers nudeleotards bondage, oob maine naked amateur, the guide to picking up girls, stocking tube video, cartoon porn flinstones, free sex indians storiessexy tvs pictures, new in dubai wife swap, shay lauren stockings, free hairy mature photos, british teen hardcore, kochbuch selbermachenadult furry art zip, hot celebs sex pics, gay movie segunda besta, curvy naked teens, old fat gay amputee pics, elisabetta canalis calendario 2006free amateur home vidoes no bs, girls suck pussy, bisexual webring, infoplease com countries, brigitte moynahan nude, filing mechanics lienoild tanned blondes, dlrg schwimmen, biracial teen orgies, indian travel agency, bonds underwear new zealand, adult with dogsbutterfly toilet seat, tony royster jr, free gang bang sex, free amature wife video, letra de la cancion sexo seguro, starfire fucks raven hentaipicvagina, soapy cock massage, pornofilme online free, nude sexy horny teens, spice milfs, free girl webcams youngsex supergirl, ghetto hairstyles for black women, chat con negras, Group panty non nude, male having sex with male, videos sexe gratuisbigdog textbooks, cabos weddings, male fucking male, q porn clips, dividend company, amercian indian and alaska nativebustiest ethnic, jackoff blog, lady orgasms, hot girl in sexy, all about seniors adult daycare houston, fuck italiagay porn boys first time, signs she wants sex, free gay porncom, inuyasha yaoi fanart, pregnancy condom fell off, lesbian submissive sexvideo streaming tube shemale tv, american idol and porn, lesbians in love video, baby sitter flyers, natural sex increasing supplements for women, clitoris that sticks outwhy do married men look at porn, uk lesbian videos, hispanic companies, hentai game fun, Hot redheaded cheerleader, real sex tube sightsnewspaper for blackfeet indians, beading storage, clash betweem the settlers indians, riding big cock video, pucking girl, building mass muscle workoutfree granny anal movies, milani denise, candie evans porn tube, Nubiles porn free tour, free sexy mms, 1993 minister of indian affairshayden kho katrina halili sex video scandal, fl webcam, jade empire lu wotus nude patch, lesbian girls fucking and licking pussy, alternative zu tierversuchen, difference between latex and foam mattressconcert flash tits, ileana sexy photos, videos sex latest, gentlemen's club mn, micheal philps smoking, escorts in ann arbortantric massage anastasia london, the internet is really really great for porn, dominante bbw, creampie 1, boutique jewellery, Kaviya lesbian1999 vintage, vulva interior, russian erotic photo 1920, clik clack, enema spanking sex, extreme bazaar sex thumbnailsgirls for sex in melcherdallas iowa, grammer clause, tortured breast, office free movies, boys sucking boys cock, sexy annaloita creampie vids, dominant genetics, chuck taylor all star hi black, Chubby pussy locker room, worldcup brazil, heather jo tease um bikinisalvia divinorum porn, almanaques eroticos, black mountain gold coffee, worlds fasttest indian, xnxx hairy teen, lincoln lewis gayfoo fighters nicki, sexo anal muy duro, granny sex with grandson, woman anal, pirata sexy, happy birthday grannyblonde in red lingerie, sex predator registry watchdog, calories vegetable, samaya teen facial exploited teens, adult sex videos teen sex videos, 2nd chance financing auto loansgirl geting fuked, jo beth taylor video porn, erotic storeies, nackt schlamm, compare lubricants and cutting, better photography contestvoyeur df, son girl, erotic bar velvet golden sands, petage de cul, secret asian man download da vinci, free sex taboo stories freemarketing strategies of mutual funds, black in the ass 3, fullmetal alchemist downloads, gay spanking video clips, extremely old nude, mui nudefloppy large mature movie tit, " free crossdresser pics", tamil sex you tube, hot babes pictures, ragazze per feste, polk audio surroundbar blacksexy halloween party games, beautiful asian girls breasts, ready made indian outfit, high quality porn dvds, cheap water butt, uniformes adidas volleyballVery young sexy girl, bestiality roman games, mature lesbian com, amateur gay nu, handjob medical exam storie, gloryhole in torontogirl exploring herself, archive indian theme, adult pool pant swim diaper, blond mullet wig, plaid wool blanket, hentai a gogo blogspotbest gift for 9 year old girl, ly vu, noila clap swivel blend, Keri nude bbw, Indonerian porn video, amateur picture setsseverely overweight adult fitness, seersucker sheets, erin esurance nude hentai, pittsburgh male strippers, gorgeous brunette ass, Pak xxx griadpillowcase dresses for little girls, underland adult dvd, sperm in girls anus porn xxx, xxx paradise, Wife mexican fuck xxx 3gp, tim burton teen nudistlocal moms nude, extreme asian bondage, song of solomon sex, responsible for sperm maturation, indian trop met science institute, care of the dying adultplage sexy rasee, adult cartoons thumbnails, skin on demand interracial, halloween games teens teens can play, niñas 13 años follando, teen animal right online clubscolletti adult education, best free porn star clips, ro69 teen, brunette teen whore, free hentai winx, robe chambre polaireleonie anal, tamilsex videos, loving sex for couples, muture woman young man sex, kostenlose geile sexgeschichten, lyrics to lake of firebrno brothels, school uniform 3gp, irie, pussy licking mpeg, hot ex gf, star sex photoraven and starfire hentai, amateur nudity movies tgp, northern indian huntings, basketball movie clips, uk black porn pussy, river vs boca 2007gay hung up, asian shaking ass, Cute nude emo gif, vente aux encheres utilitaires, lipcolor spf, rack mount power conditioning strip
mail

Guest editorial: Police work needs more transparency

Posted: August 17th, 2018 | Briefs, Calendar and Opinion, Guest Editorial, Opinion | No Comments

By California News Publishers Association | Guest Editorial

Governor Jerry Brown signed Penal Code 832.7 into law in 1977, making secret any information about the advancement, appraisal, or discipline of a peace officer. That means all records related to an investigation into an officer, including for serious misconduct, is confidential. Today, it is widely reported that California is among the most secret of any state with respect to police records. California also has more police shootings resulting in death annually than any other state.

Recent events, like the death of Stephon Clark in Sacramento, and those seared into California’s history, like the beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles, underscore the immense public concern related to police and community interactions. But under current law, the public has little ability to access records related to police misconduct and use of force, depriving the press of the ability to fully investigate the activity of one of the most powerful public institutions.

That’s why SB 1421, introduced by Senator Nancy Skinner, should pass. The bill would make certain police records disclosable under the California Public Records Act, in three instances: 1) When there is a serious use of force which could lead to injury or death; 2) where there is a sustained finding of an act of dishonestly like perjury, falsifying evidence, or other similar act that compromises an individual’s due process rights; and 3) where there is a sustained finding of sexual misconduct.

Courts have long recognized that activity of police officers is of the highest public concern, particularly when they use serious or deadly force. Law enforcement officials wield immense power. For that reason, they should be subject to the same level of scrutiny as all other public employees, whose personnel records are disclosable in cases of public concern. The same reasoning applies to the substantiated cases of sexual misconduct or incidences proven dishonestly against a police officer as this conduct represents a serious abuse of power.

In the case of police shootings, the public interest in disclosure is at its zenith, even when there is no claim of misconduct and a use of force is “within policy.” The Sacramento Bee reported that 172 people died in law enforcement custody last year. There should be a report issued on each death.

The current lack of transparency results in distrust, which SB 1421 seeks to cure. The bill’s disclosure scheme, which is not opposed by the California District Attorneys Association, provides flexibility for public agencies to disclose information and gives certainty to families and the public who seek to know, “What happened?”

The Los Angeles Times recently reported on the questions lingering for John Weber, whose 16-year-old son was killed by sheriff’s deputies in February. “What exactly happened in the moments before Anthony Weber was shot in a south LA apartment courtyard? Was he wounded in the back as he was running away? Did he lie on the ground struggling for life, or die instantly? Who were the deputies? How long had they been on the job? What were their records?”

The Sheriff’s Department responded that it would remain silent on the case. But that’s because the law facilitates, even demands, such silence. Peace officer personnel records are confidential and can be disclosed only in very limited circumstances. This adds insult to injury when families are left to plan funerals and mourn children without understanding the facts surrounding their death.

The Sacramento Bee reported that Brigett McIntyre filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in an attempt to force disclosure of details of how and why her only child, Mikel Laney McIntyre, was fatally shot in 2017. The Bee reported that police have not contacted McIntyre since the day of her son’s death. This silence leaves McIntyre and communities across the state feeling that police are above the law and unworthy of public trust.

By changing the law to ensure that the public has a right to know what police agencies are doing about the state’s record number of deaths at the hands of law enforcement, SB 1421 would bring comfort to those who are currently in the dark.

—For 130 years, the California News Publishers Association has protected the interests of newspapers throughout the state, from the smallest weekly to the largest metropolitan daily.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

View the current Digital Edition of Mission Valley News

Vote for 2018 Best of Mission Valley Business and Retail

Vote for 2018 Best of Mission Valley Dining and Entertainment