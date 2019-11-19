A first-of-its-kind experience, Legacy International Center, located in the heart of San Diego’s famed Mission Valley, is set to be unveiled this winter. Featuring a 126-room hotel and conference center; an International Experience Center; and a 500-seat performing arts theater, this one-of-a-kind resort is poised to become one of the region’s premier destinations.

Conceived by Dr. Morris Cerullo, who has traveled to 93 countries and spoken to more than 5 million people in his 88 years, the Legacy International Center will provide a wide variety of activities for visitors —whether for a day trip to experience the International Experience Center, or for a weekend stay at the hotel.

“San Diego has been my home since 1959 and I’m thrilled to bring this vision to life in such a beautiful and vibrant community,” said Dr. Cerullo. “San Diego is an incredibly diverse city and we look forward to welcoming people of all cultures, faiths, and backgrounds to experience the Legacy International Center.”

A Glimpse into Legacy International Center:

Attractions – Opening its doors in January 2020, the International Experience Center is a true celebration of the nations of the world and will feature: A dramatic 18-foot-tall interactive globe that gives visitors the chance to learn about different cultures–a feature that won the “2019 Product of the Year” at the National Association of Broadcasters Convention in Las Vegas. A series of galleries that offer immersive stories told in two- to three-minute increments via floor-to-ceiling video projections. A thrilling 4-D, 100-seat motion theater, conceived by former Disney Imagineers, where guests can experience “Wings Over Israel”, a full sensory “hang gliding” tour of Israel complete with sights, sounds and scents. An underground maze of stone chamber catacombs where massive original works of biblical art by world-renowned 3-D illusion artist Kurt Wenner will line the walls. A curated botanical garden for moments of quiet reflection.

Hotel – Reservations are now available for stays starting in December at the boutique-style five-story hotel that will offer: 126 rooms and suites in a variety of room types to fit any budget including a Presidential Suite overlooking beautiful San Diego. A world-class spa and salon with a full menu of indulgent treatments and services A private pool that provides a place to soak in the Southern California sun.

Dining Experiences – Overseen by celebrated San Diego Executive Chef Brian Freerksen, options include: A fine dining Italian prime steakhouse, Theresa’s, with intimate indoor dining as well as an open-air patio. For more casual fare, The Fountains will offer unique twists on American favorites with indoor and outdoor plaza seating.

Open-Air Plaza – The Legacy Plaza will serve as the Center’s gathering place for visitors to enjoy San Diego’s perennial sunshine and feature: A 110-foot-long Western Wall, made from authentic Jerusalem Gold limestone from Israel that will pay tribute to the famed and beloved Wailing Wall in Jerusalem A thirty-head Show Fountain, created by revered fountain builders Outside the Lines, will come to life several times an hour in a blend of music, light and water dance for the delight of guests of all ages. The International Market where guests can discover goods, foods and spices from around in an ancient souk atmosphere. An awesome display of light and sound every December during Christmas City USA, featuring a 50-foot Christmas tree that will come to life during an LED light show choreographed with the show fountain.

The Pavilion Theater – A 500-seat, multi-use performing arts theater featuring a variety of programming from movies to live performance. Behind the scenes, full studio capabilities will be available including a recording studio, edit bays and audio booths.

Legacy Conference Center – Adjacent to the theater, 6,000 square feet of meetings space is now available for bookings featuring convertible rooms to fit a wide variety of groups.

Immediate access to Interstate 8 as well as nearby San Diego International Airport make Legacy International Center easily accessible for residents and visitors alike, whether they’re arriving for a day or weekend trip. The Center is also conveniently on the San Diego trolley line.

For more information, visit legacysandiego.com.