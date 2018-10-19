Vote with climate in mind

Let’s forget about partisan political bickering for a moment and instead help save your health, my health, and indeed all life on earth by believing in the impact of human activities resulting in calamitous climate change.

I suspect we have all personally noticed it — contaminated food supplies, ever increasing numbers of displaced and desperate refugees worldwide, unusually hot summers along with record-breaking fires here in California and elsewhere, severe draughts, record-breaking storms with devastating flooding, along with disturbing reports of growing species extinctions worldwide! Clearly these consequences are related to man’s contributions to worldwide climate change.

Meanwhile, this administration aggressively censors scientific evidence and climate research, allows toxins in our air and water, promotes “clean” coal and other environmental pollutants in our food supplies, the air we breathe, and water we drink. Most of these mindless governmental policies are driven by the needs for corporate “health” in favored industries and not for the health of our citizens. Our government and our future should not be for sale for the benefit of corporate cronies! We all must recognize the consequences of ignoring climate changes throughout the world and act before it’s too late.

This is not the time to be ignorant, silent or “too busy” to act when our very lives are in peril. We all need to fully understand the environmental convictions of every candidate running for election this November instead of assuming “the best.” Speak loudly with your vote this November for the sake of our planet and your health, too!

—Alan Larson, San Diego.