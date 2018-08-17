order antabuse online uk buy cialis 20mg online viagra produce sordera buy viagra through paypal motilium purchase online
Linda Vista planners back SDSU West

Posted: August 17th, 2018 | Communities, Featured, Linda Vista Viewpoints | No Comments

By Noli Zosa

At July’s Linda Vista Planning Group meeting, we had a lively community forum with Friends of SDSU West representative Fred Pierce and SoccerCity representative Nick Stone of FS Investors. SoccerCity presented their plan to the LVPG last year. This month focused on the SDSU West plan along with an update on the SoccerCity plan. Questions from the board and the audience focused on traffic impact and mitigation, density, financing, alternatives to each of the plans, and the future of soccer and SDSU football at their planned stadiums. In the end, our planning group became the first planning group out of the approximately 45 recognized planning groups in the city of San Diego to vote to endorse the SDSU West plan by a vote of 12-2.

Community market

Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Linda Vista will now have a community market at 2612 Daniel Ave. in the parking lot of ACCESS Inc. Various offerings at this weekly event will include over a dozen food and vendor booths, jumpers for kids, multicultural dance groups, and free health screenings for Alzheimer’s, diabetes and blood pressure.

(l to r) Police Chief David Nisleit and Noli Zosa (Courtesy Noli Zosa)

Thrive set to open

Thrive Charter School in Linda Vista, serving kindergarten through eighth grade, is having its grand opening on Aug. 27. The high school campus with air conditioned bungalows is being finished and will be located down the road on Linda Vista Road.

New police chief visits

On Thursday, Aug. 9, we had a packed community forum with the new San Diego Chief of Police David Nisleit. He was very well-received by the Linda Vista and Mission Valley residents who attended. He talked about his priorities as the new chief, including getting the San Diego police force to full staffing. Currently there is a shortage of 180 officers in the force. Other priorities include a review and training of officers in the use of deadly force, an emphasis on community policing with more officers on bikes, and improved wait and response times on non-emergency calls to the police department.

Affordable housing projects

Lastly, Community Housing Works (CHW) will be having two informational meetings about a possible affordable housing project in Linda Vista. CHW provides and builds life-changing affordable apartment communities with resident-centered services for working families, seniors and people with disabilities. The two meetings will be at the Linda Vista Library and will take place on Saturday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. and Monday, Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

— Noli Zosa is chairman of the Linda Vista Planning Group. Reach him at noliczosa@gmail.com.

