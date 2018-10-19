By Noli Zosa | Linda Vista Viewpoints

The Linda Vista Planning Group had a very busy month.

City plans for the Morena Corridor Specific Plan were released for public consumption. There was concern from Linda Vista residents who live along the Morena Corridor where the $2.1 billion Mid-Coast Trolley line that will run from Old Town to UTC, which is planned to open service in 2021. The residents were able to get the city to back down from its plans to expand the height limit from 45 feet to 100 feet and reduce Morena Boulevard from four lanes to three lanes to accommodate new bike lanes. Ultimately, it will be up to the City Council to determine the final plans for the project. A vote is expected early next year.

The Planning Group submitted additional comments to the city, including the lack of adequate parking for the new development, the inadequate upgraded infrastructure that is needed to support the new plan, the project’s lack of enough affordable housing, and traffic concerns.

Community Night

Linda Vista will be having a Community Night on Thursday, Nov. 15 at the University of San Diego (USD) Men’s Basketball second home game vs. San Diego Christian at Jenny Craig Pavilion. There will be cultural performances during intermissions and entertainment for kids throughout the whole game. Free tickets will be available to all Mission Valley and Linda Vista residents by emailing dcarty@sandiego.edu.

University of San Diego news

USD exceeded its goal of raising $300 million in private donations by receiving a record $317.3 million from more than 105,000 donations. The gifts included $20 million from USD Board Chairman Don Knauss and his wife Ellie, whose money is being used to help create a large complex for the School of Business. The $67 million center is expected to be completed in 2022. USD also received $20 million from long-time supporter Darlene Shiley, who gave the gift in 2012 to help create the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering.

USD will be hosting Bishop McElroy of the San Diego Diocese for a listening session on Monday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. in front of the Joan Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice. These meetings will focus on seeking input from people in the pews on the pathway to reform, listening to those who have been victimized by clerical sexual abuse (either directly or in their families), and praying for God’s grace to be our guide.

The USD football team extended their home PFL win streak to 32 games in front of a rowdy crowd at Torero Stadium to cap the 2018 Homecoming and Family Weekend. They now also hold the longest active home winning streak in the FCS with 19 games.

—Noli Zosa is chairman of the Linda Vista Planning Group. Reach him at nolizosa@gmail.com.