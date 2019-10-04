Miracle Babies, a local nonprofit dedicated to uniting families with their hospitalized newborns through financial assistance and supportive services, celebrated NICU Giving Day with its 3rd Annual Reunion for local NICU graduates and their families on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Distroller Wərld, an experience-based specialty boutique in Fashion Valley, 7007 Friars Rd, Rm 731A, San Diego, CA 92108. September also marked NICU Awareness Month, designed to honor families experiencing a stay in the NICU and the health professionals who care for them.

The 3rd Annual NICU Reunion drew 40 attendees and commemorated the health and homecoming of former NICU babies. The event also united families who have undergone similar experiences of having a child in the NICU. Participating families were given the opportunity to adopt their own Neonate Baby, courtesy of Distroller. The Neonate Babies are space babies housed inside incubators where child “Neo-parents” adopt them. At the event, the adoption process intended to help family members, including siblings of hospitalized newborns, better understand the care process of fragile babies in the NICU.

“Similar to babies in the NICU, the Neonate Babies are born small and fragile,” said Distroller North America CEO Daryn Fillis. “NICU Giving Day is a day dedicated to giving back to the local NICU, and what better way to say ‘thank you’ than by honoring the challenges NICU families have overcome and celebrating their strength and resilience.”

Last year, Miracle Babies provided financial assistance to nearly 700 families, distributed over 2,500 care packages to parents with hospitalized newborns and hosted more than 80 Miracle Hours at local hospitals.

“Our Annual NICU Reunion Event brought together families who have experienced the hardships of having a newborn in the NICU,” said Miracle Babies President & Founder Dr. Sean Daneshmand. “It was incredible to see families connect and celebrate these once hospitalized newborns grow into happy, healthy children.”

For more information about Miracle Babies, visit www.MiracleBabies.org.