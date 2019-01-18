Planning group approves Witt

On Jan. 9, The Mission Valley Planning Group voted unanimously to approve the Witt housing project. The mixed-use project will be built in the over 5-acre parcel that currently houses the Witt car dealership at 588 Camino Del Rio North.

The Witt project is being built by The Dinerstein Companies, who recently completed the Millennium Mission Valley project on the property adjacent to the Witt property,

Like Millennium, the Witt project will be a mix of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments in five-story buildings wrapped around courtyards. There will be a total of 277 housing units, 10 of which are live/work “shopkeeper units,” said Dinerstein partner Josh Vasbinder.

In addition to the dwelling units, there plan calls for 6,000 square feet of retail space and 3,600 square feet of commercial space. The project will also be heavy on sustainability.

“We’ve got solar panels essentially covering every square inch of available roof space that we have,” Vasbinder said.

Amenities include rooftop decks, a pool area, a dog park and a classic courtyard space.

Next step for the project is a vote at the Planning Commission, hopefully sometime in February, Vasbinder said.

“Assuming all that goes well, the earliest we’d be out there starting construction would be November or December, it may end up leaking into 2020. Then the construction schedule is about two years to complete the project,” he said.

Cycle studio opens in Hazard Center

Cycling enthusiasts can now stay fit, even in bad weather at a new studio opened in Mission Valley. Rush Cycle, located in Hazard Center, offers full-body workouts by skilled instructors that are synced with high-energy music.

Rush Cycle held public grand openings by offering the public a free “Rush Ride” during events on Dec. 15 and 22.

“We can’t wait to be a driving force for health and fitness,” said Rush Cycle franchise owner Corinne Lewis in a press release. Co-owner Enrique Velazquez added, “We ride as one during class and count on our neighbors to get us through to the end. We are so grateful to be a part of the Mission Valley community.”

Rush Cycle’s 45-minute workout combines the effective cardio burn of fast-paced indoor cycling with exercises that target riders’ cores and arms to burn more than 500 calories per workout. Riders can also track their personal progress via the Rush Ride Dashboard, which monitors calories burned, max RPMs, total distance, class rank and more.

“An excellent addition to Hazard Center’s diverse offerings, Rush Cycle will provide our visitors with a new and exciting workout in a fun setting,” said Lisa Gualco, Hazard Center’s general manager in a press release. “In welcoming Rush Cycle, we’ve further cemented Hazard Center’s place in Mission Valley as visitors’ go-to for it all – workouts, dining, entertainment, shopping, services and more.”

Rush Cycle is located at 7510 Hazard Center Drive, Suite 203, San Diego, CA 92108 – between Lakeshore Learning Store and FedEx Office. For more information, visit rushcycle.com.