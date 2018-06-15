Mission Valley News Briefs: June 15, 2018

Construction to effect Morena Boulevard area

On May 17, construction crews began dismantling the old railroad bridge that spans Garnet Avenue (before it turns into Balboa Avenue) just east of Interstate 5. SANDAG has announced that the work will cause intermittent closures in the area overnight through July for safety reasons

Motorists will encounter various overnight lane and ramp closures on Balboa Avenue/Garnet Avenue and Morena Boulevard. Closures are necessary to accommodate the demolition of the Balboa Avenue Railroad Bridge, according to SANDAG.

The closures will be in effect on either westbound or eastbound Balboa Avenue/Garnet Avenue, from Interstate 5 to Moraga Avenue, through July 2018. Additionally, a full closure of the Balboa Avenue/Garnet Avenue off-ramp from northbound Interstate 5 will occur whenever eastbound Garnet Avenue is closed.

Corresponding closures of the Morena Boulevard on- and off-ramps will be in place while closures are in effect on Balboa Avenue/Garnet Avenue. North Morena Boulevard ramps will be closed during the westbound Balboa Avenue/Garnet Avenue closures, and south Morena Boulevard ramps will be closed during the eastbound Balboa Avenue/Garnet Avenue closures.

A minimum of one lane each of westbound and eastbound traffic will remain open to motorists at all times, and motorists will be able to access Morena Boulevard via alternate ramps. Motorists will be detoured to Damon Avenue to access Santa Fe Street while westbound Balboa Avenue/Garnet Avenue is closed.

Traffic controls and detour signs will be placed to alert motorists in advance.

This work is related to the Mid-Coast Trolley project. Once complete, the project will extend Blue Line service from Old Town to the University City community, serving the VA Medical Center, UC San Diego, and the busy commercial and residential districts along Genesee Avenue. Major construction work began in 2016, with service anticipated to begin in 2021.

For more information on Mid-Coast project construction, go to bit.ly/2ugS5BI. For transportation solutions during construction, visit ShiftSanDiego.com.

Francis Parker student honored by National WWII Museum

The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has named local student Adam Nussbaum of the Francis Parker School as a 2018 Billy Michal Student Leadership Award recipient. The national honor is awarded annually to one student in every state who has maintained a strong record of volunteerism, demonstrates school and community activism, and helps implement creative solutions to recognized problems. Each honoree was flown to New Orleans to participate in the Museum’s American Spirit Awards program June 7 and 8.

The leadership award, which the museum first presented in 2017, was created in honor of Billy Michal, who was a child living in Louisiana during World War II and at only 6 years old, helped his one-room school win a statewide scrap paper-collection contest during the war.

“It’s extremely gratifying to recognize students throughout the nation for the wonderful contributions they make to their local communities,” Stephen J. Watson, president and CEO at The National WWII Museum, said in a press release. “During World War II, our country needed everyone to come together for a common goal of securing freedom and democracy around the world. Much like Billy Michal’s contribution over 70 years ago, our student honorees prove that their positive actions, no matter how big or small, can make a difference in their communities. We are proud to honor their accomplishments.”

A junior at Francis Parker High School, Nussbaum is president of the Hiking Club and director of education and outreach for History Day Club. Outside of school, he interviews WWII veterans about their experiences, recording oral histories for The National WWII Museum’s archive as part of his role as a 2018 WWII Student Ambassador for the institution. He also volunteers at a pediatric dental clinic in Ensenada, Mexico, every three months.

The National WWII Museum’s American Spirit Awards is as multiday gala where the Billy Michal students receive their awards and are honored throughout the event. The 2018 American Spirit Award honorees include Senator John McCain, actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise and WWII veteran Maurice “Hank” Greenberg. Proceeds from the American Spirit Awards support educational programming at The National WWII Museum.

PAWmicon returns to Hazard Center

As comic book enthusiasts prep the perfect costumes for this year’s Comic-Con Convention, local pets are busy creating their pet superhero costumes for Helen Woodward Animal Center’s 6th Annual PAWmicon Convention. The 2018 PAWmicon will be held one week prior to Comic-Con, allowing attendees to take in both conventions. The PAWmicon Convention will be held on Sunday, July 15, 10 a.m.–noon, at Hazard Center, 7610 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108.

The family-friendly event includes carnival games, opportunity drawings for comic-themed prizes, dog-friendly goodies, gifts from Blue Buffalo and the shops at Hazard Center, fun snack options, and the all-important PAWSplay Contest for superheroes and their heroic dogs. Contest participants can dress up as a duo, or simply enter their dog. The contest is $10 to enter, and entrants will receive a goodie bag (while supplies last). All funds raised will go to the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center. Prizes will be awarded for the top three costumes.

“We love celebrating the superheroes who support orphan pets at PAWmicon in Hazard Center,” said Helen Woodward Animal Center Vice President of Development Renee Resko in a press release. “For the last two years, it has been the ideal location to unite with animal-lovers from all over the city, and we’re excited to do it again.”

“PAWmicon gets bigger and better every year, and we think this will be the best event yet!” said Lisa Gualco, Hazard Center’s general manager. “It’s a pleasure to host such a fun, unique affair that supports Helen Woodward Animal Center’s worthwhile programs that help orphan pets find loving homes.”

According to event organizers, PAWmicon has one sole purpose — to draw the attention of potential adopters to perform a superhero action of their own and provide a lucky pet with a forever home.

To adopt a pet, make a donation or for more information, contact Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Department at: 858-756-4117, visit animalcenter.org or stop by at 6461 El Apajo Road in Rancho Santa Fe.

For more information about PAWmicon, visit animalcenter.org or hazardcenter.com.