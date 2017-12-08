Mission Valley News Holiday Guide

AR Workshop

1010 University Ave. Suite C211

San Diego 92103

619-701-6794

arworkshop.com/sandiego

AR Workshop is a boutique DIY (do-it-yourself) studio that offers hands-on classes for creating custom and charming home decor from raw materials.

Join an instructor-led workshop to make custom wood signs, framed signs, canvas pillows, lazy susans, centerpiece boxes, tote bags and more. AR Workshop will help you take your home decor to the next level and have fun while creating it.

Check out the workshop schedule and find a date where your preferred project is offered. You can come alone or invite friends and family to join you.

When you book a workshop, you will choose a graphic design from our many options and enter your project information, so we can prepare the needed materials before you arrive.

We provide all of the tools, materials, and step-by-step instructions you will need to complete your workshop. Sip your favorite drink and have fun letting your inner “craftinista” shine.

Carmen Reed and State of Mind

reverbnation.com/carmenreed

As a mental health professional in the community — and a fellow musician — Dr. Carmen Reed has formed a band of excellent musicians to provide a relaxing blend of old jazz standards from the American songbook.

The goal is to provide hours of distraction from the daily stresses of life and all of those difficulties and challenges that we all face from day to day. Music heals and has been demonstrated to relieve pain, reduce the sensation of distress, lower blood pressure, boost immunity, enhance intelligence, and improve memory — just to name a few of its healing powers.

The band is called “State of Mind” and consists of Sticks McGee on drums, John Telles on saxophone, Jeff Blanco on bass, Aaron Reed on guitar, and Dr. Reed as bandleader and lead vocalist.

State of Mind is currently performing each second and fourth Wednesday of every month at the restaurant/bar, Fast Times, located at 3065-A Clairemont Drive in San Diego.

Fast Times is a family-friendly establishment with excellent food and a full bar, all at a reasonable price. Come down for a relaxing, enjoyable night and a pleasant state of mind.

Kings Inn

1333 Hotel Circle South

San Diego, CA 92108

619-297-2231

kingsinnsandiego.com

Revel in an era when guest service was king in the lodgings close to the sun-splashed beaches of San Diego.

If you’re hip to a smiling staff who is eager to serve you then check into the Kings Inn, a budget hotel in San Diego. Upon entering our newly-designed lobby, you’ll be warmly greeted at the registration desk by friendly staff eager to help you relax and enjoy your trip to San Diego. Guests at our hotel enjoy amenities like free parking and one of the largest pools in town.

We also have two award-winning, budget-friendly restaurants onsite with kid’s menus that are a hit with families of all ages and sizes. For breakfast, come visit The Waffle Spot, home of the best waffle in town. And for dinner, visit The Amigo Spot and sip on one of our signature margaritas on our patio as you enjoy our weekend live entertainment.

At the Kings Inn, we are more than a place to spend the night; we are friends helping you create fond memories. Our staff is comprised of men and women skilled in the art of customer service. Whether you need ideas on what to see, how to reach a destination, or want assistance with your room, then we are glad to be of service.