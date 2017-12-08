New year, new development

By Sara Butler | Editor

Millennium Mission Valley slated to open in early 2018

After approximately two years of construction, Millennium Mission Valley is nearing completion.

This high-density, mixed-use community – situated on 5.37 acres – is comprised of 291 apartment homes, 14 live-work units and 9,000 square feet of retail space.

The Dinerstein Companies is developing the property, and they enlisted the help of TCA Architects to design the space. Currently, the project is finishing construction and moving into the leasing phase, with an anticipated completion date of February 2018.

The site, located in Mission Valley West, was formerly a Bob Baker auto dealership. It is situated between Camino de la Reina to its north, Camino del Arroyo to its east and the Witt Lincoln car dealership to its west. The south side of the building along Camino del Rio North faces Interstate 8.

Millennium Mission Valley continues the booming development trend in the region, and their 291 apartment units address the community’s housing need.

“In 2014, on average only 600 people both lived and worked in Mission Valley, while over 41,000 commuters came in each day, and 7,700 residents left. This is because there are many more jobs in Mission Valley than places to live,” according to a Mission Valley Community Plan Update (MVCPU) brochure.

The residential aspect of this site will increase potential housing options for those who work in the Mission Valley commercial district. Additionally, the unique live-work spaces encourage residents to stay in the community for work. For residents who still have to commute to their jobs outside of the area, free shuttle van services will be available for easy access to public transportation in an effort to mitigate traffic and help the environment.

According to the development’s website, the studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments are finished with quartz countertops, vinyl wood flooring, glass shaker cabinets, electronic apartment entry locks and other “luxury living with eco-friendly design” elements.

Resident community amenities include a sky lounge, resort-style pool, sports bar, dog park, VIP longue, two-story fitness center and gourmet coffee bar.

“The architecture is designed in contemporary style to attract the modern sophisticated San Diegan and is primarily organized around three beautifully landscaped courtyards,” Irwin Yau, principal at TCA Architects, said.

“The retail awnings and storefronts along the ground level were designed to help to reduce the scale of the building along pedestrian frontages, while allowing for views into public areas of the building,” he continued. “Architectural elements anchor key corners while punched openings and cantilevered balconies provide relief and texture, [which] further articulates the architecture.”

Although the full development won’t be complete until early next year, Shake Shack is expected open in December 2017. Shake Shack, a fast-casual restaurant famous for their hamburgers and milkshakes, is the first company to occupy the retail space.

Shake Shack is located the northeast edge of the premises, situated on the corner of Camino del Arroyo and Camino de la Reina. No other businesses have yet been confirmed.

In addition to the retail establishments, the property features a public plaza that invites Mission Valley neighbors into the space. The plaza is located between the commercial buildings fronting Camino de la Reina.

“Fundamental to the design was to create a connection of pedestrian access to and from the site,” Yau said. “The project’s ‘front door’ was purposely located adjacent to the project’s 4,000-square-foot public plaza to provide a vibrant, pedestrian-oriented atmosphere.”

The intent of this open community space is, “to create vibrant pedestrian-friendly environment, co-mingling residents and visitors to the commercial and residential parts of the project,” Yau said.

The property is conveniently situated near the community’s natural and business assets. Josh Vasbinder, West Coast partner for The Dinerstein Companies, explained that Dinerstein was attracted to Mission Valley because of “its central location in San Diego, proximity to the San Diego River, San Diego trolley, and retail and commercial [areas].”

Rents will be determined with the February 2018 opening. The Dinerstein Companies are currently talking to individuals and businesses interested in renting residential or retail units. For more information, call 619-541-8742, email Info-MissionValley@themillennium.com, or visit bit.ly/2jGsyyq.

To read our previous coverage of Millennium Mission Valley from 2015, visit bit.ly/2jGlSAm.

— Sara Butler is the editor of Mission Valley News. Reach her at web@sdcnn.com.