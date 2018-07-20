News from Serra Mesa: July 20, 2018

By Carl Demas

The Fourth of July breakfast and hike was a resounding success. We had about 75 attendees who enjoyed bagels, doughnuts, fresh fruit, cold drinks, and coffee then proceeded to take a hike in our canyons with our very able tour guides Monica Fuentes and Tom Leech. The effort was put on by a combination of Mission Village Christian Fellowship, Gethsemane Lutheran Church, Friends of Ruffin Canyon, Serra Mesa Community Council, and the Serra Mesa Village.

We are enjoying a temporary pool set up at our Parks and Recreation area and the kiddos and adults alike are able to participate in a cooling swim, which is greatly appreciated with the weather that we have been having. Another event at the Parks and Recreation Center is a ceramics class. San Diego County has assisted us in purchasing a new kiln and on the first and third Tuesday of each month, you will find us creating treasures. We have molds for slip pouring as well as experienced instructors teaching us roll forming, and we have a wheel if there is someone looking for such a tool to create pots and articles of beauty.

While the Community Council and Planning Group are dark in July, the Serra Mesa Village is active and busy. We offer movies on the second and fourth Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. Also, a San Diego Touring Destination is planned the first Thursday of every month. Just show up at the Serra Mesa/Kearny Mesa Library at 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of the month and we will tour some exciting parts of San Diego. For July, we went to Julian and stopped at Dudley’s Bakery to take some wonderful treats home.

Our library is currently offering computer classes on each Friday from 1–3 p.m. and you are invited to come and learn more about your tablet, iPhone, Android device, Windows 10 and Mac iOS. Take a look on our website serramesa.org and get the goings on in Serra Mesa.

—Carl Demas is president of the Serra Mesa Community Council. Reach him at cjdmas@gmail.com.