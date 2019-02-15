By Sunny Lee

1769 marks the year the first settlement of Alta California was established, which included a mission and presidio. The city of San Diego and Old Town Chamber of Commerce along with other community organizations have begun planning the 250th commemoration of the birth of San Diego to take place in 2019. This commemoration will include a year of events marking various significant moments throughout the history of San Diego.

A main calendar of events will be hosted on the site oldtownsandiego.org/250th. Keep an eye open for monthly lectures and historical activities throughout the year. Be sure to visit Old Town San Diego Sept. 14 and 15 to experience the Founders’ Day Festival and engage in family-friendly activities that commemorate the history of San Diego.

If you are interested in participating in the festival or would like to sponsor the event, please contact the Old Town Chamber of Commerce at 619-291-4903 or email info@oldtownsandiego.org.

—Sunny Lee is executive director of the Old Town Chamber of Commerce. Reach him at sunny@oldtownsandiego.org.