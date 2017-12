By SDCNN Staff

Westfield Mission Valley invites you to celebrate the holidays with your furry friends at “Santa Paws” on Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m. Dogs may sit on Santa’s lap and pose for a free photo at his workshop, Mint Studio.

Mint Studio ­— located between Bath & Body Works and AMC Theaters — offers holiday DIY activities and photo opportunities with Santa through Dec. 24. View and register for Mint Studio workshop events at bit.ly/2BHKyk5.