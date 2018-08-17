Shining a light on bipolar

get accutane online order imitrex from canada buy kamagra 100mg oral jelly buy dilantin online in canada buy atarax online uk
sex date gouda, women fucking men pegging, men cock to men, Gap between legs sex, affordable moving companies, literotica women men sex stories illustratedold housewife porn, asian milf fucked from behind, adult day care of america nj, adult businesses for sale, sex seduction videos, gross motor toddlersheather van porn, jayden amateur brreasts, asian influence fabric, international building code pdf, homemade videotube, Maggie gyllenhaal upskirts xxx 3gpcartier optical, pocket trumpet, sex in school bathrooms, Swathika bra xxx mp4 xxx, webcam gratis sjc, vagina of girlsmilf full of cum, milf stepson, alice in wonderland adult musical trailer, amateur defloration 2008 jelsoft enterprises ltd, topless bikini pics, happy days animenortheast native americans indians, kindoms mail order sex shop, chavas virgenes, sex hurts even after losing virginity, philippine school sex scandal, female workers nudeleotards bondage, oob maine naked amateur, the guide to picking up girls, stocking tube video, cartoon porn flinstones, free sex indians storiessexy tvs pictures, new in dubai wife swap, shay lauren stockings, free hairy mature photos, british teen hardcore, kochbuch selbermachenadult furry art zip, hot celebs sex pics, gay movie segunda besta, curvy naked teens, old fat gay amputee pics, elisabetta canalis calendario 2006free amateur home vidoes no bs, girls suck pussy, bisexual webring, infoplease com countries, brigitte moynahan nude, filing mechanics lienoild tanned blondes, dlrg schwimmen, biracial teen orgies, indian travel agency, bonds underwear new zealand, adult with dogsbutterfly toilet seat, tony royster jr, free gang bang sex, free amature wife video, letra de la cancion sexo seguro, starfire fucks raven hentaipicvagina, soapy cock massage, pornofilme online free, nude sexy horny teens, spice milfs, free girl webcams youngsex supergirl, ghetto hairstyles for black women, chat con negras, Group panty non nude, male having sex with male, videos sexe gratuisbigdog textbooks, cabos weddings, male fucking male, q porn clips, dividend company, amercian indian and alaska nativebustiest ethnic, jackoff blog, lady orgasms, hot girl in sexy, all about seniors adult daycare houston, fuck italiagay porn boys first time, signs she wants sex, free gay porncom, inuyasha yaoi fanart, pregnancy condom fell off, lesbian submissive sexvideo streaming tube shemale tv, american idol and porn, lesbians in love video, baby sitter flyers, natural sex increasing supplements for women, clitoris that sticks outwhy do married men look at porn, uk lesbian videos, hispanic companies, hentai game fun, Hot redheaded cheerleader, real sex tube sightsnewspaper for blackfeet indians, beading storage, clash betweem the settlers indians, riding big cock video, pucking girl, building mass muscle workoutfree granny anal movies, milani denise, candie evans porn tube, Nubiles porn free tour, free sexy mms, 1993 minister of indian affairshayden kho katrina halili sex video scandal, fl webcam, jade empire lu wotus nude patch, lesbian girls fucking and licking pussy, alternative zu tierversuchen, difference between latex and foam mattressconcert flash tits, ileana sexy photos, videos sex latest, gentlemen's club mn, micheal philps smoking, escorts in ann arbortantric massage anastasia london, the internet is really really great for porn, dominante bbw, creampie 1, boutique jewellery, Kaviya lesbian1999 vintage, vulva interior, russian erotic photo 1920, clik clack, enema spanking sex, extreme bazaar sex thumbnailsgirls for sex in melcherdallas iowa, grammer clause, tortured breast, office free movies, boys sucking boys cock, sexy annaloita creampie vids, dominant genetics, chuck taylor all star hi black, Chubby pussy locker room, worldcup brazil, heather jo tease um bikinisalvia divinorum porn, almanaques eroticos, black mountain gold coffee, worlds fasttest indian, xnxx hairy teen, lincoln lewis gayfoo fighters nicki, sexo anal muy duro, granny sex with grandson, woman anal, pirata sexy, happy birthday grannyblonde in red lingerie, sex predator registry watchdog, calories vegetable, samaya teen facial exploited teens, adult sex videos teen sex videos, 2nd chance financing auto loansgirl geting fuked, jo beth taylor video porn, erotic storeies, nackt schlamm, compare lubricants and cutting, better photography contestvoyeur df, son girl, erotic bar velvet golden sands, petage de cul, secret asian man download da vinci, free sex taboo stories freemarketing strategies of mutual funds, black in the ass 3, fullmetal alchemist downloads, gay spanking video clips, extremely old nude, mui nudefloppy large mature movie tit, " free crossdresser pics", tamil sex you tube, hot babes pictures, ragazze per feste, polk audio surroundbar blacksexy halloween party games, beautiful asian girls breasts, ready made indian outfit, high quality porn dvds, cheap water butt, uniformes adidas volleyballVery young sexy girl, bestiality roman games, mature lesbian com, amateur gay nu, handjob medical exam storie, gloryhole in torontogirl exploring herself, archive indian theme, adult pool pant swim diaper, blond mullet wig, plaid wool blanket, hentai a gogo blogspotbest gift for 9 year old girl, ly vu, noila clap swivel blend, Keri nude bbw, Indonerian porn video, amateur picture setsseverely overweight adult fitness, seersucker sheets, erin esurance nude hentai, pittsburgh male strippers, gorgeous brunette ass, Pak xxx griadpillowcase dresses for little girls, underland adult dvd, sperm in girls anus porn xxx, xxx paradise, Wife mexican fuck xxx 3gp, tim burton teen nudistlocal moms nude, extreme asian bondage, song of solomon sex, responsible for sperm maturation, indian trop met science institute, care of the dying adultplage sexy rasee, adult cartoons thumbnails, skin on demand interracial, halloween games teens teens can play, niñas 13 años follando, teen animal right online clubscolletti adult education, best free porn star clips, ro69 teen, brunette teen whore, free hentai winx, robe chambre polaireleonie anal, tamilsex videos, loving sex for couples, muture woman young man sex, kostenlose geile sexgeschichten, lyrics to lake of firebrno brothels, school uniform 3gp, irie, pussy licking mpeg, hot ex gf, star sex photoraven and starfire hentai, amateur nudity movies tgp, northern indian huntings, basketball movie clips, uk black porn pussy, river vs boca 2007gay hung up, asian shaking ass, Cute nude emo gif, vente aux encheres utilitaires, lipcolor spf, rack mount power conditioning strip
mail

Shining a light on bipolar

Posted: August 17th, 2018 | Features, Top Stories | No Comments

Sara Butler | Contributing Editor

Local nonprofit hosts panel in Mission Valley

Erasing stigma through education. This is part of International Bipolar Foundation’s (IBPF) mission, which it tackled head-on during its Women’s Mental Health Lecture at Mission Valley Library on July 31.

Founded in June 2007, the nonprofit — formerly known as California Bipolar Foundation — is currently based in Serra Mesa at 8775 Aero Drive. IBPF works to improve the lives of those living with bipolar disorder through research, care, education and support.

Aubrey Good (Courtesy IBPF)

Bipolar disorder, also called manic-depressive illness, is a “brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks,” according to National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH). It is characterized by states of manic “highs” and depressive “lows,” which affected individuals shift between during episodes.

The euphoric highs may spark phases of extreme productivity and activity, often leading to “crashing” or burnout, which may spiral into depression. During mania, symptoms may include increased energy, insomnia, impulsivity, recklessness, or irritability; depression can cause hopelessness, fatigue, apathy, appetite changes, or suicidal thoughts.

The magnitude and length of each episode, as well as the multitude of symptoms, widely varies — demonstrating that bipolar is not the same in every person, and that not every person’s story is the same.

To illustrate that, three individuals — Claire Griffiths, Aubrey Good and Kitt O’Malley — took to the floor at IBPF’s July 31 event. Each panelist, all at various life stages, shared their personal journey living with the disorder.

Claire Griffiths (Courtesy IBPF)

Prior to finding out they had bipolar, all three women were misdiagnosed. This is partially due to the lack of research and understanding about bipolar compared to other mental illnesses. There is also a heavy stigma that those who have it are “crazy,” even though approximately 5.7 million American adults (2.5 percent of the population) live with the disorder.

Though the average onset age is 25 years old, 17-year-old Griffiths began treatment for bipolar at age 13. After daily self-harm to cope with panic attacks, staying up all night “writing poems that resembled Edgar Allen Poe — which scared my parents,” and other erratic behaviors, the diagnosis was a relief.

“I was really happy to have that [diagnosis] — that was really good for me because I had a name to put to the strange things that were happening to me that I could not control,” Griffiths said.

A bipolar diagnosis can help explain behaviors and mitigate symptoms affecting an individual, but the label is not always easy to swallow for others, such as 25-year-old Good. She didn’t know much about the disorder except the negative portrayal commonly found in the media, turning to coping mechanisms of isolation and substance abuse.

“I didn’t know anybody with [bipolar] at the time,” Good said, who was diagnosed at age 18. “[I thought] this isn’t me. This is not my problem. I don’t want to be talking about it — I’ve seen the movies, I’m not like that.”

O’Malley sought help after a suicidal breakdown while she was a freshman at UCLA studying biochemistry. She began her life-long relationship with therapy but wasn’t correctly diagnosed until later in life.

After a varying career path in psychology, real estate and other fields, she recognized that her workaholic tendencies weren’t a healthy fit for her hypomania. Eventually O’Malley decided to quit the work force and write from home; she just released her first book “Blogging for Bipolar Mental Health” in April.

Due to her high expectations of herself — growing up, her parents always said she would “go to Harvard and become a doctor” — she had a hard time reframing her life around her new illness. Though O’Malley felt capable of parenting with depression, she thought her bipolar diagnosis made her unfit to be a mother.

“There’s a process of bereavement that you go through when you come to accept your diagnosis — living with a diagnosis — that your life might not be what you thought it would be, but it doesn’t mean that your life doesn’t have purpose, or that you’re not worthwhile, or that you aren’t worthy of being loved or being loving,” O’Malley said.

Once correctly diagnosed, Griffiths, Good and O’Malley had to learn to manage their chronic illness using prescribed medication and therapy. They also said that moderate exercise, eating well, online support, and getting feedback from loved ones helps them handle their symptoms, as well as side effects of medication.

Kitt O’Malley (Courtesy IBPF)

Despite Griffiths’ compliance with medication and therapy, things started to get worse, eventually leading to her attempting suicide as a teenager. After multiple hospitalizations, she tried electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), a psychiatric treatment in which seizures are electrically induced in patients to provide relief, which is a seen as a controversial approach by some.

“ECT has a really bad reputation because of how it’s portrayed in movies and TV shows — which is not how it’s actually done, which is good,” Griffiths said. “But we were willing to try anything … It helped. It saved me from that depression.”

Additionally, the women said that being honest with others about their bipolar diagnosis has helped them through the acceptance process.

“There were times in my life that I had a façade that I hid behind — even now, I look a lot better than my mind might be because I have certain skills,” O’Malley said. “In fact, that’s one of the reasons that I like to speak out — because I like to challenge people’s assumptions. Look, I have a mental illness. Am I scary? No.”

Good, who is now IBPF’s social media and program coordinator, said she is thankful for a work environment where she is able to disclose her illness and her mood shifts to her boss. However, she acknowledged not everyone has the same opportunity and hopes that speaking openly about it may change future circumstances for others.

While Good stressed that bipolar does impact her day-to-day life, she doesn’t let it define her.

“Even though I have bipolar disorder, I don’t think I’m different from anybody,” Good said. “I think my range of emotions has a different depth than you — or for those of you who have bipolar, it’s similar — but other than that I live a happy, successful life.”

As an IBPF ambassador, Griffiths speaks at various events, including one on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. She will also be hosting a TED Talk at North Coast Repertory Theater in Solana Beach on Aug. 25. Griffiths sees her bipolar diagnosis and her ability to share it with others as a strength.

“I’m happy and I’m bipolar and that’s a good thing — because that’s what made me who I am today. And I’m thankful for every day,” Griffiths said.

In addition to July’s lecture at Mission Valley Library, IBPF hosts other local events to educate the public and support those affected by the disorder. On Sept. 9, IBPF will partner with Aloha San Diego for The Aloha Run/Walk 5K and 10K at Tecolote Shores Park from 7–10 a.m. Interested participants are encouraged to register online at bit.ly/ibpf-run.

To learn more about bipolar disorder, IBPF or the organization’s upcoming events, visit ibpf.org. View the full panel discussion at bit.ly/ibpf-panel.

— Reach Sara Butler at sara@sdcnn.com.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

View the current Digital Edition of Mission Valley News

Vote for 2018 Best of Mission Valley Business and Retail

Vote for 2018 Best of Mission Valley Dining and Entertainment