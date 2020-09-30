Town and Country, a landmark resort in San Diego’s Mission Valley for more than 60 years, has announced the completion of its impressive, multi-million dollar renovation. The resort introduced new, modern guest rooms, three new dining outlets including ARLO restaurant, a new sun-drenched pool deck with a zero-entry family pool, hot tub, children’s pool, and a four-story “Twister” waterslide. The property will also feature a brand-new, three-acre riverfront park.

“The renovation was created to build upon a legacy that will guide the property for the next 60 years of its history,” said Vice President and Managing Director, April Shute. “We are proud to reopen our doors with a great new experience, a fresh, new look and officially welcome guests and local community back to continue making memories with us for years to come.”

DESIGN

Designed by renowned architecture and design firm Gensler, and overseen by Todd Majcher, senior vice president at Lowe, the lead developer of the project, the renovation has cued all eras of the hotel’s celebrated history throughout its new spaces.

“Town and Country is rooted in the history and culture of San Diego, and that history was the inspiration for the resort renovation. We wanted to celebrate San Diego’s rich architectural vernacular, showcase the sincerity of its mid-century origins and the unique culture of our community,” shared Majcher. “Creating a place that feels timeless, fun and inspiring was our core goal. From the aesthetic of the lobby, to the local art program and curated walls of ARLO, the resort perfectly reflects Town and Country’s place in the history of our city.

The fresh, reimagined mid-century modern interior design was conceived in a collaboration between Gensler and creative agency Sixteenfifty Creative Intelligence. It evokes a casual California aesthetic that draws tourists, conferences, and San Diegans alike to create memories and make connections with one another, the destination, and the nostalgia of the past. Rounding out the project, room interiors were created by hotel interior design firm HFS Concepts 4 and the new landscape plan was designed by Burton Landscape Architecture Studio.

Additionally, the resort’s artwork was hand-selected from local acclaimed artists throughout the property bringing diverse and dramatic textures, stories and points of view to life. The collection includes work from Andy Davis in rooms, a 90-foot graphic installation on the main resort Palm Tower, and a hand-painted poolside mural. A hand-painted 40-foot mural called “Beaming” by Mark Warren Jacques sits adjacent to the lobby and welcomes visitors to the resort.

ACCOMMODATIONS

Providing a home away from home and memorable experience in San Diego, Town and Country features 675 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a selection of one-bedroom and two-bedroom accommodations ranging from 365-750 square feet with spacious seating and private balconies. Five top-floor Skyline suites offer a 1,100-square-foot escape delivering wall-to-wall windows, a private parlor and seating area, and a dining room and wet bar. Accommodations at the resort feature mid-century modern design, platform beds and modern amenities, quick access to the pool, valley views and more. Town and Country offers pet-friendly accommodations, and 10 percent of the pet deposit is donated to the San Diego Humane Society.

CULINARY

Town and Country has opened three new restaurants with the renovation including, ARLO, its signature stand-alone destination restaurant helmed by Chef Josh Mouzakes. ARLO serves up innovative scratch-made dishes inspired by regional flavors and celebrates San Diego’s lifestyle and culinary culture with a “taste of place.” Lapper is the resort’s poolside bar and eatery and MRKT is an elevated fast-casual concept with grab-and-go offerings and specialty coffees. The property also has a new Lobby Bar offering shared bites, inventive drinks and signature cocktails in a fun mid-century modern lounge. All the dining outlets offer outdoor seating with resort views.

AMENITIES AND ACTIVITIES

The resort’s renovation has created an outdoor oasis for all ages to enjoy with the addition of a 10,000 square foot pool complex complete with a zero entry pool, children’s pool and four story, 150-foot “Twister” waterslide, the longest hotel slide in San Diego. Plush cabanas and daybeds offer an elevated retreat for relaxation, and additional recreational elements on property include a sand volleyball court and three-acre riverfront park.

The resort is also set to offer a wide range of activities which will include poolside/cabana massages for ultimate relaxation, history and art tours throughout the property, kid-friendly poolside crafts, disco nights, sock hops and scavenger hunts, as well as fun for the whole family with s’mores, astronomy and dive-in movies.

For fitness and wellness, Town and Country will offer a variety of fitness experiences including paddleboard yoga, fitness classes, stretch and sculpt in the new Riverfront Park, aqua Zumba, access to local jogging and biking trails, and a sand volleyball court. When open, the new penthouse fitness facility, once home to the Jabberwocky nightclub, will offer sweeping views of the valley and resort and feature state of the art equipment, including ellipticals, treadmills, spin bikes, weights and more.

MEETINGS AND EVENTS

Town and Country offers plenty of room to spread out with 258,000 square-feet of newly renovated spaces including San Diego’s very first convention center located on-property. These integral spaces are complemented with an abundance of breakout, smaller areas to accommodate any group, meeting, conference, retreat or workshop. Town and Country’s audio visual partner AVMS, offers a full suite of event technology solutions including virtual conferencing for remote attendees, wide-screen projectors, concert-sound systems, and computer driven LED lighting.

Wedding celebrations are magical at Town and Country. The hotel’s complimentary bridal consultant will help plan the dream San Diego wedding, from choosing the ideal celebration locations at the resort, to assisting with hotel rooms for guests. Town and Country sets the stage for everything, from the best engagement parties, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners to meaningful ceremonies, receptions and farewell dinners.

For more information on Town and Country, please visit towncountry.com or call 619-291-7131.