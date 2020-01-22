Riverwalk, by real estate developer Hines, will transform the existing Riverwalk golf course in the coming years into a mixed-use community that challenges the region’s notion of a car-dependent culture.

Centered around a new Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) green-line trolley station, the project will add over 4,000 market-rate and affordable housing units to the San Diego market at a time when the City of San Diego is facing a steep uphill climb to combat its lack of housing options.

“The reimagining of Riverwalk into a vibrant live-work-play community is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Hines Director Eric Hepfer, “But, this project isn’t just bringing online new housing, it’s crafting a village and lifestyle that will help reshape the way San Diegans live and move about.”

Residents of San Diego’s first, transit-oriented village will live steps from a brand-new trolley station that’s designed to be a departure from the sparse stops San Diegans are used to. Located a few stops from Old Town and MTS’s $2 billion Mid-Coast blue-line trolley extension that’s set to connect the U.S. Mexico border to La Jolla by late 2021, the future Riverwalk station is slated to be a convenient, community-gathering point that’s activated with surrounding office space, retail and café offerings.

In total, Riverwalk will add over 150,000 square feet of centralized, neighborhood-serving retail and more than 1 million square feet of office space. Riverwalk will also open up roughly 100 acres of park and open space to the public as well as clean up and restore the portion of the San Diego River that runs through the site to its natural state.

Sitting adjacent to Fashion Valley’s shops, eateries and bus-transit station, and complete with its own trolley-stop, office space and neighborhood-serving retail, the 200-acre Riverwalk village will deliver its residents the unique opportunity to live, work and play in one place.

The project’s Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is being completed. The EIR is expected to be released for public review and input in the coming months.