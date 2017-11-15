A visual preview of Global Winter Wonderland
By SDCNN Staff
Global Winter Wonderland is on its way to town! The multicultural holiday festival will open on Sunday, Nov. 19.
Currently, a group of dedicated workers is preparing for the crowds by creating elaborate lantern displays, setting up rides, assembling structures and more. This collection of photos from Thursday, Nov. 9 show the initial efforts of the project.
Global Winter Wonderland runs through Jan. 7, 2018 at SDCCU Stadium, formally Qualcomm Stadium. Read our feature article on the upcoming event.
The North Pole is on its way to SDCCU Stadium. (Photo by Sara Butler)
A collection of holiday animals, props and structures (Photo by Sara Butler)
Dedicated workers create the Global Winter Wonderland banner (Photo by Sara Butler)
(Photo by Sara Butler)
A group of workers assembles part of the Christmas tree (Photo by Sara Butler)
One of the workers uses a blow torch on a metal structure (Photo by Sara Butler)
A festive house attracts a collection of colorful animals (Photo by Sara Butler)
A row of peacocks pose in front of the freeway (right) (Photo by Sara Butler)