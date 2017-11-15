A visual preview of Global Winter Wonderland

By SDCNN Staff

Global Winter Wonderland is on its way to town! The multicultural holiday festival will open on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Currently, a group of dedicated workers is preparing for the crowds by creating elaborate lantern displays, setting up rides, assembling structures and more. This collection of photos from Thursday, Nov. 9 show the initial efforts of the project.

Global Winter Wonderland runs through Jan. 7, 2018 at SDCCU Stadium, formally Qualcomm Stadium. Read our feature article on the upcoming event.