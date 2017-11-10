Welcome to the neighborhood

By Joyell Nevins

Redlands San Diego relocates to new, central space in Mission Valley

The University of Redlands School of Business San Diego Regional Campus in Mission Valley now has a fresh look in its ninth-floor suite. They moved this summer from a small space on Friars Road to a newer, larger location off of Camino Del Rio North.

“Everything is brand new,” Campus Director Thomas Bozman said.

Bozman explained that the whole floor was gutted before they moved in – so from the carpets to the walls, the university’s new home is only a few months old. He joked they are just now losing that “new paint” smell.

Some of that new paint has a special quality, too. It is “dry erase” paint. Instead of having a smartboard or chalkboard, one entire wall in each classroom can be written on directly.

Along with the wall and floor coverings, the furniture is new as well. The lounge area even includes charging stations. Plus, students and staff can get a glimpse of Mission Valley through the floor-to-ceiling windows installed throughout the campus.

But amongst the novel space, there is a nod to Redlands nostalgia as well. Framings of the original Redlands campus in eastern California are sprinkled throughout, along with photographs from the past 100 years that the university has been serving students.

And that’s the part that Redlands San Diego is committed to not changing – its vow to its students and quality of education.

“I would not be here for 13 years if I didn’t believe in the integrity of our programs and quality of our education,” Bozman emphasized.

There are three degree programs at the business school: Bachelor of Science, Master of Arts in management and Master of Business Administration. Student-to-teacher ratio caps at 28 and averages 12 students per class. The flexible class options are geared toward the working professional, and since 2002, the school has graduated 1,219 students.

Many of those students are active and retired military. Redlands San Diego offers a 70 percent discount for active military and their spouses. All of Redlands’ programs are VA-approved for the GI Bill as well.

Redlands San Diego is also proud of the partnerships it has formed with notable businesses in the city, such as UTC Aerospace Systems, San Diego Gas & Electric, Kaiser Permanente, and Scripps Health. Recent graduates secured employment at companies like Concentra, American Alarm Systems, Chase, Penske Logistics, Social Security Administration, Nestle USA and Sun Chemical.

“We’ve established strong relationships with companies in San Diego,” Bozman said. “There’s an awareness of our programs and reputation.”

The University of Redlands was named in the top 6 percent of the online research company PayScale’s 2017 Best Universities and Colleges across the nation by Salary Potential, with early career salary averaging at $50,200 and midcareer averaging at $99,400.

Redlands hit the top 17 percent in the Return on Investment Report, which measured salary versus debt incurred and job satisfaction. The Economist even listed Redlands in the top 7 percent alumni earnings over expectations in 2015.

One of the many benefits of Redlands graduates obtaining high-paying jobs is the ability to pay off any student debt. Bozman noted Redlands has a 3 percent loan default rate. The national average fluctuates between 11 to 14 percent.

U.S. News and World Report ranked Redlands 12 out of 141 in its 2017 list of Best Regional Universities in the West. More accolades have come Redlands’ way in “best of” lists from Fiske Guide, Princeton Review, Washington Monthly, Forbes and Money Magazine.

“We offer a quality educational alternative,” Bozman said.

University of Redlands School of Business San Diego Regional Campus is located at 2020 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 900. For more information, call 619-284-9292 or visit redlands.edu/sandiego.