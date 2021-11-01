The holidays are supposed to be a time focused on family, tradition, and merriment. However, the so-called “most wonderful time of the year” tends to also bring with it high costs and even higher stress — and they only seem to be rising from year to year. From presents to parties, partaking in the festivities is often synonymous with spending money.

But your financial situation shouldn’t stand in the way of a happy holiday season. Nor should it be sacrificed. Indeed, the happiest of times are the ones without stress, and the No. 1 stress-inducer is money. So, if A equals B and B equals C, it’s easy to see where the biggest changes need to be made.

Here are four tips to help feel better prepared for the holiday season:

1. Create and Stick to a Budget

For a financially sound holiday season, one of the best things you can do is see and plan where your money will go toward. From food to gifts to travels, take a good hard look at your anticipated costs and compare them to your budget. How much can you actually afford to spend? If the costs are well above and beyond what’s practical for you, start to look at where you can make cuts.

2. Choose Your Top Three Priorities

There are a lot of high-priority to-dos this time of year. Of course, the holidays are supposed to be about reconnecting with the people and traditions that matter most to you, not about perfectly prepared mega-feasts and maxing out your credit card. Instead, prioritize three traditions that are truly important to you and your family and commit to them.

3. Buy Your Christmas Cards Early

Sending photo Christmas cards is a staple in most families’ holiday traditions — and for good reason. After all, there aren’t many things that speak to the true reason for the season other than reinforcing the sense of community that comes from sending and receiving Christmas cards. Additionally, creating and sending out cards early means you can cross this item off your to-do list — and off your tasks to stress about — before the busy season hits. Not to mention, the earlier you take your family photos, the warmer the weather will be during the photo shoot. You just can’t lose.

4. Swap Gifts for (Affordable) Experiences

Last year, Americans, on average, spent nearly $1,000 on gifts, holiday items, and other expenses during the holiday season. If you’ve compiled your gift list and summed up your total and know it’s just not feasible, don’t force it. You don’t need to break the bank to show people you care.

This year, consider foregoing gifts altogether in favor of memorable experiences that can be turned into traditions. For instance, you can make cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve, bundle up and watch Buddy the Elf make his NYC debut, read Christmas stories every night, have a gingerbread house-making contest (a tradition that’s fun no matter your age), or any number of other simple, affordable, and memory-making Christmas traditions.

Make This Holiday Season One to Remember

However you choose to spend the holidays, remember that they’re not something you should have to recover from — financially or otherwise. Thus, make your expenses visible and intentional, focus on what’s most important, get what you can get done early, and don’t forget that physical gifts will get old, be grown out of, and eventually forgotten. Memories won’t. In other words, choose to spend your money on things that will actually make your holidays happier and more meaningful this year, and cut out the things that don’t.